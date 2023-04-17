Love Detective — 14 Clues to Figure Out if He’s Playing Games or Ready for a Relationship

When you’re in a new relationship, it’s easy to tell whether someone likes you or not. But figuring out whether they are interested in a deeper connection can be more challenging. Sometimes you may be wondering “Is he serious about me or just playing around?” It’s a question that many women ask themselves, especially if they have been hurt in the past experience. Instead, there are small details that can help you make an informed decision.

In my following article, I shall discuss 14 small details to look out for that can indicate whether he is serious about you or just playing around. Those details may seem insignificant at first glance, but they can reveal a lot about a person’s feelings and intentions. By paying attention to these indicators, you can make an informed decision about whether to invest your time and emotions in the relationship.

So, let’s dive in and explore these small details that can help you determine whether he is serious about you or just playing around.

Does he make an effort to clean his space and present his best self?

If a man is serious about you, I am confident to say he will make an effort to clean his space and present his best self when you come over. This simply shows he values your opinion and wants to impress you. He may tidy up his living room, make sure his bathroom is clean, or put on his favorite outfit. At some points, he is trying to show you that he is someone worth getting to know.

Does he remember small details about you and follow up on them?

If a man is serious about you, he will remember small details about you and follow up on them. For example, he may easily remember your favorite food or the name of your best friend. This is what he is showing that he is paying attention and values your thoughts and feelings. He wants to make you feel special and appreciated, and he takes the time to remember the little things that matter to you.

Does he introduce you to his family and social circle?

When a man is serious about you, he will want to introduce you to his family and social circle. He wants to share his life with you and include you in important events and gatherings. By introducing you to the important people in his life, he is showing that he sees a future with you and wants to build a strong relationship with you.

Does he ask thoughtful questions that go beyond small talk?

When a man is serious about you, he will ask thoughtful questions that go beyond small talk. He is interested in your interests, your values, and your goals in life. He will listen attentively to your answers and show genuine curiosity in getting to know you as a person. By asking these deeper questions, he is showing that he is interested in building a real connection with you.

Does he feel comfortable showing vulnerability around you?

If a man is serious about you, he will feel comfortable showing vulnerability around you. He is able to share his fears, insecurities, or past traumas with you. It shows that he trusts you and values your relationship. He believes that you are someone he can be open and honest with, and he wants to build a foundation of trust and understanding with you.

Does he respect your boundaries?

Respecting boundaries is crucial in any relationship, and if a man is serious about you, he will make sure to respect you. He will listen to your needs and desires, and he won’t pressure you into doing anything that you are not comfortable with. By respecting your boundaries, he is showing that he cares about you and wants to build a relationship based on mutual respect and trust.

Does he seek your opinion on things outside of your relationship?

When a man is serious about you, he will seek your opinion on things outside of your relationship. He will want to know what you think about current events, movies, or books. He values you as a person, and not just as a romantic interest. He wants to know your thoughts and opinions on various topics, and he always enjoys and is willing to have meaningful conversations with you.

Do you share similar body language?

Body language can say a lot about a person’s feelings and intentions. If you and your partner share similar body language, it can be a sign that he cares about you and wants to earn your trust. For example, if you both lean in towards each other during conversations or mirror each other’s gestures, it can be a sign of mutual attraction and connection.

Does he plan activities with you during the day, not just at night?

If a man is serious about you, he will want to spend time with you during the day, not just at night. If he only wants physical pleasure, he’s likely to only ask you out at night. By planning activities with you during the day, he is showing that he is interested in more than just a physical connection. Obviously, he wants to build a relationship with you that goes beyond the bedroom.

Is he willing to watch romantic shows or movies with you?

If a man is serious about you, he will be willing to watch romantic shows or movies with you, even if they aren’t his usual preference. It is just because he cares about your interests and wants to share them with you. He may not enjoy the same things as you, but he desires to make the effort to share experiences with you and to learn more about what you enjoy.

Does he encourage you to try new things and support you in your goals?

He just wants to see you grow and succeed. Definitely, he will encourage you to try new things and support you in your goals. He wants to be a positive influence in your life and help you reach your full potential. He believes in you and wants to see you thrive, both personally and professionally!

Does he help you with practical tasks like moving?

He will be willing to help you with practical tasks like moving, even if it’s not the most exciting activity. In no way, he is willing to go out of his way to support you. He wants to be there for you in both good times and bad and wants to make your life easier and more comfortable.

Does he enjoy taking selfies with you and appearing in your social media posts?

If a man is serious about you, he will enjoy taking selfies with you and appearing in your social media posts. He is proud to be with you and wants to show the world. He wants to share his happiness with others and wants to show that he is in a committed relationship with you.

Does he plan vacations with you and involve you in the planning process?

If a man is serious about you, he hopes to share experiences and make memories with you. He may plan vacations with you and involve you in the planning process. He values your input and wants to build a life with you. He wants to create special memories with you that you will both cherish for years to come.

While each relationship is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to love, paying attention to these small details can help you determine whether a man is serious about you or just playing around. This can help you make an informed decision about whether you want to invest your time and emotions in the relationship.

Before taking any further decisions, remember to trust your instincts and to communicate openly with your partner to build a strong and healthy relationship!

Hope this little sharing has given you some food for thought. What do you think? Let me know in the comments!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Daniel J. Schwarz on Unsplash