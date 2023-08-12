Love in Plural: the Pros and Cons of Polyamory

The philosophy or state of being romantically involved with more than one person at the same time, with the knowledge and consent of all parties involved,” is how Wikipedia describes polyamory.

There are many ways to be poly, and a vast a spectrum of poly relationship structures. A Lyft passenger I once drove, for instance, opened up about his throuple relationship. “Polifidelity” is the term for arrangements like his, which Need Burton (in a Psychology Today article) wrote “refers to a closed polyamorous relationship in which the parties agree to restrict themselves to one another, rather than take outside lovers.”

In an episode of Bojack Horseman, the titular character’s daughter matter-of-factly shares that she had been raised by “eight gay men in a polyamorous relationship with one another” — basically the passenger’s relationship with his partners multiplied by 2.6667.

Attitudes toward polyamory remain polarized today. I’ve wondered why, as Burton writes, “despite its ethical dimensions, [it] is more stigmatized than cheating.” Perhaps people view cheating as more of more a slip-up or failure to regulate a harmful impulse on a single occasion — whereas polyamory is viewed as an ongoing poor moral choice, thus more condemnable.

…

Several years ago, I gave poly dating a shot (*though I don’t currently identify as poly now). I was curious and intrigued to learn about primary versus secondary, hierarchical polyamory versus relationship anarchy, throuples, quintuplets, and solo poly. It spurred me to question the system of monogamy that most of us have accepted as the standard without questioning it. The critical thinking it inspired helped me get clearer on my own values, wants, and reasons for behaving the way I did in certain past relationships.

Before this, my poly experiences were minimal. As a kid I sought to embroil my Sims in massive love pentagons, hexagons, or even octagons. Never did I manage to create a harmonious relationship between three or more individuals, though — one that bypassed any drama resulting from jealousy. Instead, my efforts most often resulted in an irate Sim ragefully slapping his lover’s lover.

I’d “dated around,” as a newly out baby gay, but that’s different from actual intentional, communicative and ethical non-monogamy with multiple serious partners (as opposed to the dabbling of casual dating).

Here are several benefits I found with poly dating, as well as some drawbacks.

…

Positives

1. Helps you rethink the role of jealousy.

The primary reason I hear people say they couldn’t be poly is jealousy. When I began considering polyamory as an option for myself, I began interrogating this feeling more closely. And in doing so I realized that in past relationships, often my jealousy came about from feeling that my needs weren’t being met. The other person’s avoidance, contradictory behaviors, and mixed messages would send my attachment style flaring.

For example I spent almost every minute with one (monogamous) ex-girlfriend, yet still felt insecure. When things are right and when a relationship feels safe, overall I experience less jealousy.

Jealousy is often symptomatic of an underlying cause, similar to how a sputtering car can signify a malfunctioning engine. It would be misguided to simply muffle the noise while leaving the engine untended.

The ideal is that when jealousy comes up in a poly relationship, the partners talk about it — considerately, compassionately, and without accusation or defensiveness. These conversations can go a long way in remedying, or at least validating, any latent feelings of jealousy [or suspicion.

…

2. Strong communication.

I wondered whether people who’ve consciously chosen polyamory are mindful communicators, thoughtful about their decisions and their impact in general. Questioning institutions and opting for an alternative path requires some amount of critical thinking. Whether they make the daily choice to channel critical thinking and conscientiousness into their relationship decisions is one thing, but at least embarking on that path to begin with is perhaps a positive sign.

As Ephi Stempler wrote in NY Times’ Modern Love:

“The couples that I consider the happiest — mostly gay men who opened up their relationships decades ago — are not lovers as much as best friends. They know who should do the cooking and the dishwashing. They talk about their latest flings and support each other’s biggest dreams. They get over fights fast and give each other prodigious amounts of space.”

…

3. Practice in mindfulness.

A whole lot of life is taking one day at a time. Try to do more than this, and you’re likelier to end up anxious or disappointed. So, polyamory can be a practice in mindfulness. It can be a lesson in paying attention to how things feel now while focusing less energy on planning or mapping out how you might want them to be (with disappointment following when they don’t pan out that way).

…

4. Less pressure.

With the apps I’d often feel pressure to quickly decide whether I was attracted to a person. This can be stressful because some people immediately attract me; with others, it takes more of a slow simmer to let the attraction grow. Poly dating, like getting to know a person as a friend first, allows for more of a slow burn. If you’re ambivalent or still deciding how you feel, you know you’re not holding the person up. They’re not waiting around for you; they too are cultivating their connections with others, as you are as well. That takes away some anxiety.

Burton wrote:

“Polyamory recognizes that some people’s relational needs are best met by more than one person, and, conversely, relieves the pressure of having to meet all of another person’s needs. By creating more space around a relationship, it can breathe new life into the relationship.”

…

The less ideal aspects

1. The question of time.

Having more time to invest in a person or activity means you can go deeper with it or them. I think I would prefer to have a few extremely deep relationships than a giant network of more superficial connections (not that it’s either or, and it’s also nice to have people to enjoy specific activities with or lighter connections).

If you’re dating multiple people, you’re spreading your time and resources across all of them — which may affect the capacity to go as deep with any one of them.

…

2. Monogamy seems more efficient.

Full cut-off of other options (monogamy) relieves cognitive burden. Once it’s decided upon, from then on not every decision in your life needs to be burdened with a weighing of pros and cons, or an envisioning of consequences — you just don’t hook up with other people. Plain and simple. No thought required. This frees time and brain space.

Restrictions can help many people feel more grounded. They aren’t inherently stifling and oppressive. Some may stifle and impede growth, but others protect both people in the partnership, as well as the integrity of your relationship — like guard-rails when driving down a winding and complicated road.

For example, I try to restrict alcohol in excess amounts; sugar; and myself from saying every exact thing that flies through my head during a conflict, because the unfiltered version would be damaging. I might feel tempted to engage in these behaviors at times, but I understand why the “restriction” is there: to protect my health and prevent me and the people in my orbit from feeling bad later on.

That’s personally why I don’t find monogamy inherently constricting. The ways in which it’s practiced, as well as the reasons it’s practiced for, would determine my perception of how constricting it feels.

For other people, it’s more important to understand why they are feeling tempted or compelled towards a substance, person, or behavior. In this case polyamory would be analogous to moderation management.

…

In short

To suggest that poly people are any more enlightened or emotionally mature than your typical person would be a sweeping (and inaccurate) generalization. I still encountered emotional unavailability within the poly community. People canceling plans last minute. Less than stellar communication. A lack of full transparency about feelings and intentions.

This isn’t to say it’s wrong though, or that it doesn’t work for some people.

“Measure after measure, it’s the same,” wrote Robert Sapolsky in his book Behave. “We aren’t classically monogamous or polygamous. As everyone from poets to divorce attorneys can attest, we are by nature profoundly confused — mildly polygynous, floating somewhere in between.”

It’s to say that one style isn’t inherently better or more enlightened than the other. For some, polyamory can be a practice in learning to become more secure. For others, it may only exacerbate their anxiety — and that’s valid too.

I think what’s most important is to not only do what feels right for you, but that when you decide on a path, you’re clear on why you’ve chosen it and why it work for you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Kier in Sight Archives on Unsplash