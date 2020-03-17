- Hula hoops in the park and other ways to connect and social distance at the same time.
- What do you do when your partner says “You’re putting me at risk.”
- How do people feel about dating someone new? A quote from Twitter: “Single people. This is actually the perfect time to fall in love. Patton and I did not meet in person for over three months. We did text each other every single day for two hours each night and in the second month I had fallen in love with him before I ever met him in person.”
- What about sex in the time of Coronavirus? Are people still having it?
- How to use this time to strengthen your relationships, practice having difficult conversations and tell people you care about how meaningful they are to you.
- Financial panic and what happens when men can’t be good financial providers for their families.
Sex, Love, Etc
Monday 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
