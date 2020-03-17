Hula hoops in the park and other ways to connect and social distance at the same time.

What do you do when your partner says “You’re putting me at risk.”

How do people feel about dating someone new? A quote from Twitter: “Single people. This is actually the perfect time to fall in love. Patton and I did not meet in person for over three months. We did text each other every single day for two hours each night and in the second month I had fallen in love with him before I ever met him in person.”

What about sex in the time of Coronavirus? Are people still having it?

How to use this time to strengthen your relationships, practice having difficult conversations and tell people you care about how meaningful they are to you.

Financial panic and what happens when men can’t be good financial providers for their families.

Sex, Love, Etc

Monday 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST

