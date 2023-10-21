Love & Loss in Russia: How One Queer Person Drew a Valuable Lesson From Their Teenage Heartbreak. [Video]

By I’m from Driftwood

.

.

While seeking refuge from their troubled home life in Moscow, Irina Groushevaia connected with other teens in an online community. One person, a masculine-presenting individual, entered their life, challenging their understanding of love and queer identity. Though their bond deepened with time and through moments of vulnerability, this fledgling relationship soon came to an abrupt and unexpected end when Irina found themselves being unceremoniously banned from their friend’s home. Though this heartbreaking abandonment caused Irina much sadness and grief, it also became a catalyst for profound self-discovery, teaching them enduring lessons about queerness, resilience, and embracing their true identity.

–

The following transcript was slightly edited with AI.

Irina Groushevaia: A Tale of Transformation and Heartbreak

My name is Irina Groushevaia, and I’m from Moscow, Russia.

When I was 16 years old, I was living with my estranged father because my mom abandoned me, and it was a difficult situation to be in because his wife wasn’t very fond of me.

To cope with the situation, I had an online blog. I was meeting a lot of interesting people who were also writing about the difficulties of their lives.

I met someone, very masculine-presenting, living in St. Petersburg. We started calling each other. Skype was really big at the time, so we would do video calls. Sometimes it would just be hour-long calls about nothing, like doing homework together, or me falling asleep in my bed with my laptop.

They wanted to hang out, and it was really nice to get to know them in person. I was enthralled by them and taken away by how they are as a person.

They invited me over to St. Petersburg for New Year’s Eve, which is our biggest holiday in Russia. They told me they weren’t actually a boy, that they were born a girl and they have a different name, presenting masculine to feel in one with their identity.

At the time, I was also coming into my queerness and hadn’t really explored relationships or had any language around being trans, non-binary, or genderqueer. The experience opened a lot about my own desires and how I want to present.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sharing this information was a huge step forward in the relationship, and I felt really connected. I was falling in love with this person.

They also shared with me about their living situation, living in a communal apartment with a parent who was dying of cancer. Inviting me into that space felt really intimate.

I wanted to get them something special for New Year’s Eve. My dad did not give me any pocket money, but he did give me subway fare to go to school. Every day I jumped the turnstile to save up enough money to get them an iPod Nano, which they really wanted because they didn’t have an MP3 player.

Once I got there, there was a shift in how they were treating me, and suddenly, this loving connection felt like it was fading away.

They weren’t letting me into the apartment, and when I finally got in, my things were packed, and there was a note telling me to leave. I felt distraught and questioned whether I had made everything up.

St. Petersburg is very cold in the winter, and I couldn’t keep walking around, so I went to the airport to wait for my return flight. I spent hours in the airport because I had nowhere else to go.

Back in Moscow, they had blocked me on all social media. A few months later, they unblocked me on Facebook, and we started a conversation.

I asked how the iPod was doing, and they told me they had gifted it to a boy in their school. I couldn’t believe it and blocked them on social media.

I had to process it slowly and realize I did not deserve this behavior. But a part of me wants to believe it was too vulnerable for them to be in a queer relationship with me.

Genuinely, I’m grateful to have had that experience with them and feel compassion and love for someone we were both teenagers going through difficult times.

We often underestimate teenagers’ feelings and experiences, but that was real and life-changing for me. Early relationships mean a lot, and we’re human beings at any age, experiencing heartbreak at any time.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock