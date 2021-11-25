Love Poems: Good for a Woman’s Heart; Good for a Man’s Soul

I can think of no greater truth when it comes to love poetry, and that is why men with the courage to write it benefit so much. To write anything decent, you have to be honest. The men I know who have done so are appreciated by their partners because that honesty requires an opening of the heart.

Such honesty has a salutary effect on the writer; it is a good experience. He has to search within himself to discover and bring out what is there so that he can be honest. Writing is not an expression of something already known; it is a discovery of the unknown that would not be known without the act of writing. For example, I often start with something I see, and then as the pen moves, anything blocked up inside me starts to move as well — images, ideas, feelings, emotions. I begin to discover new ideas and energy that I did not know were in me. Sometimes they go in a single direction like a beacon of steady light. Other times they lead to complicated pools of feeling or experience. Here is an example of one such poem from a few years ago.

Blackbirds at Dawn

In an apartment in St. Paul,

a man stands in the window,

looking east. Red rays

and dawn’s rosy fingers

spread across a sky

whose message is nothing

…but possibility.

Black birds swirl in unison

as if the undulating air

were two lovers on which

they rode; up and down,

on and off… One can only see

the pure joy of instinct

as the birds obey an unseen

force — the one

that makes even God blush.

That man soothes his heart

in the knowledge the blackbirds

confer. Their story signals

something we cannot know.

There isn’t an idea that can

cause that experience; only

the inexplicable joy of the divine

instinct when the right man

and the right woman join.

Presence is everything.

Longing is something.

Absence, a sin to endure.

And here he is, standing alone.

The sun rises and says all these

things, yet he stands alone.

He thanks the sun. He thanks

the blackbirds. He dreams

of her with the saddest

joy-filled heart on Earth.

-Anthony Signorelli

This is a poem about being separated from my love. It was early and I actually did sit down looking out my apartment window. The blackbirds were doing that thing where they swirl through the air in unison. From there, the poem brought me into the sense of possibility, the lovely undulation of the birds, and then this:

Presence is everything.

Longing is something.

Absence, a sin to endure.

For me as the writer, the last three lines were the delightful surprise:

He dreams

of her with the saddest

joy-filled heart on Earth.

There’s a moment of discovering my complex feelings. It captured the sadness of her temporary absence, and yet the magical joy of our growing love.

I share these because they are a few of the gifts I received from writing the poem, and perhaps they demonstrate the benefits of discovering a language of the heart.

For me, the joy of love poetry is the honesty one discovers by writing — it feeds the love. The heart opens with it. Men who do this actually become better lovers, and I think that’s why women tend to enjoy the poetry. As a practice and for a relationship, it doesn’t really matter if the poetry turns out good or not; nor does it matter if it is actually shared with the partner. What matters is the cultivation that occurs in the process of the writing. A man’s heart gets deeper. He comes to know his complex soul. He is more aware of himself, more present to his partner, and more fulfilled and joyful as a man.

