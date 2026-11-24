My friend, born in India, educated in Texas, and living in Germany texted me after the Blue Tsunami election in the U.S.

“The whole world was holding its breath. Finally we can sleep in peace…” — Samheet

We met at a Transforming Trauma workshop in Oxford, England in September. We found each other amidst 3,800 healers from around the world, and discovered we had both spent the same years as psychotherapists in Austin, Texas. We share a hope for the future of the world.

Yesterday, Texas flipped Blue, after over 30 years of its being a Republican state. I didn’t think I’d see it in my lifetime, and that Samheet and my son, Millennisals, would’t see it either. I’m so grateful to be wrong.

You will read countless opinions this week on what happened in the U.S. that resulted in Democrats and progressive Independents taking over the Senate and the House of Representatives nationally, and flipping many state governments from Red to Blue. Here’s my perspective that goes beyond the factors of economic suffering.

The spiritual left

I believe this was, in part, a spiritual movement to the left. Perhaps even to the beginning of electing truly caring people of any party in the future. Although, regular, non-MAGA Republicans have a lot to answer for, a lot of introspection, and a lot of housecleaning to do before that happens.

What do I consider spiritual influences that helped move the country to the left? Several things, One of which is true progressive Christians.

Progressive Christians who strive to live like Jesus did

The U.S. elected two progressive Christians to the Senate. I was raised in a progressive, social-justice church, the Disciples of Christ, which strongly shaped my lean to the left. Progressive Christians choose to live as Jesus did, caring for the poor, the outcast, the oppressed. Expressing love to the world.

Talarico, in Texas, is a progressive Presbyterian seminary student and former middle-school teacher. Here’s what he says about his faith and politics,

“My faith in Jesus leads me to reject Christian Nationalism and commit myself to the project of democracy. Because that’s the promise of America: a democracy where every person and every family — regardless of religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, or any other difference between us — can truly be free and live up to their full potential.” — James Talarico

Adam Hamilton, is a Methodist minister and a Democrat. He was appointed by President Barack Obama to the President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships in 2016.[19]. He’s more moderate than the progressive pastors I grew up with, but he is strongly against Christian Nationalism, and says,

“The decisions made in Washington — like the war with Iran, tariffs and the immigration crackdown — have hurt people in Kansas and around the country. That’s just not right.”

He promises to work to make the government better and more caring in his new role as Senator. During his campaign he cited a series of Christian Bible passages, including the Sermon on the Mount, the parable of the sheep and the goats — with its reminder to care for the least of these — and Micah 6:8, about doing justice and walking humbly with God.

Muslims who believe in service

We also elected the first Muslim Senator, Abul El-Sayed. His name means Servant. Here’s what he says about his Muslim faith and its role in his life,

Abdul El-Sayed: My name is Abdul, it means servent

“I pray every day.I reflect on my role in this life, on this earth. How we leave it better than we found it. To serve God. To serve our neighbors. All across Michigan, families pray. They feel hopeless. Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington. We don’t have faith in our future. We don’t have faith that we can actually fix things. So yeah, we need a few more people of faith in Washington. I’m Abdul El Sayed, Man of faith, that’s a good thing.”

Spirituality beyond religion

Spirituality is so much more than a religious affiliation, however. Many of us who work on the spiritual plane on behalf of the planet and all people, no longer claim a religious affiliation.

There were many of us at the Transform Trauma conference in Oxford. One, who is impacting psychotherapy and the world in a deep spiritual sense, is Richard Schwartz, who for most of his adult life identified as atheist. Until his Internal Family Systems work had his clients spontaneously showing him their spiritual Selves.

He says about the system he developed, and the trainings he offers,

“At the heart of this program lies a deeper view of Self — the true core of who you are and the higher source from which compassion, calm, and connection flow.” — Dick Schwartz

His work expands on the work I do as a psychotherapist with my clients.

Both of us believe and have experienced that when people access and act from their true Selves, they cannot adhere to political movements that degrade, oppress, manipulate, and control others.

In many of the workshops during the Transforming Trauma conference, we combined our spiritual energy and sent it out into the world. I believe that energy, along with many other components, moved the needle to Blue in the U.S., and to freedom in other countries as they, too, recently rejected authoritarians.

Many years ago, I heard that R. Buckminster Fuller say there would come a time, in our lifetimes, when we as citizens of Earth, would have a choice. We could destroy the planet, blow ourselves up, or we could transcend our lower nature and save ourselves and the planet. I have been convinced by the state of the U.S. and the world recently that we are in that time of choice.

Yesterday, in the U.S. we surfed a huge Blue wave into the beginning of choosing the way of love and redemption over greed, death and destruction

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This post was previously published on New Choices.

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