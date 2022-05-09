Love, Solitude, and the Transitory Breath of the World

“I need solitude for my writing; not ‘like a hermit’ — that wouldn’t be enough — but like a dead man.” — Franz Kafka

These days, I’m never alone

My wife speaks French, but I don’t. When you live in France, that makes things tricky.

So I cling to her, my interactions with the world around me mediated by her and filtered through her. I let her speak for me while my ear tumbles over incomprehensible glissandos of foreign vowels.

But I’m alone today. Standing on the train station platform, the center of the world, while a cold northern wind blows under the vaulted roof.

A train arrives, painted in the same Catalan red-and-yellow Barcelona played in last night. Politely, we wait for the passengers to disembark. Then I wait a little longer. An old man whose whole body trembles like a leaf in the wind lets his wife on first. Then she turns, reaches for his arm, and helps his shuffling feet find their perilous way from the platform to the train.

I’m on a mission

In the new world, English people don’t form communities. No city in North America has an Englandtown where people go to drink ale and eat Yorkshire pudding. Where I used to live in British Columbia — well, the name says it all. There was a time when the place was full of British people, and Malcolm Lowry, himself an English-born Canadian, said of mid 20th century Vancouver that if you pricked the people there with a pin, a Union Jack would flow out of the hole.

That hasn’t been true for decades.

Now, most of the Brits you meet in British Columbia are older. Relics of a time when the immigration policies favored Europeans over the rest of the world. Relics of time when the UK’s economic situation made emigration see more attractive.

It’s different here. In the south of France, there are entire districts swamped with Brits. Whole communities of them. Enough, in fact, to support a business that imports comfort food from the UK to sell to those communities.

It doesn’t make sense for us both to go. She has work to do, and I don’t need her translation services when I’m dealing with English speakers. Besides, the train schedule meant my voyage would take hours. So I went alone. Lightly dressed against the winter wind, I set off to buy frozen pies off an Englishman in a train station parking lot.

It was another Englishman who said every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Hold the ball underwater, and the minute you release it, it will launch itself above the surface. The minute I’m alone, the constant murmur of the universe talking to me becomes audible again. And I don’t want it to talk to me as much as I wanted it to talk through me, to talk to you through the language I inherited by accidents of history. You don’t realize what a gift in life it is to be a native English speaker until you live somewhere that speaks a different language.

There are hours to kill before I meet the food salesman outside the train station. So with time on my hands and the wind in my ears, I begin walking toward the sea.

I used to be stronger

I was 23 when we met. Recently, in the process of packing up all our belongings, she found an old print photo taken in the days before smart phones, that showed how we looked when we first met. She’s barely changed. But present me looks like he ate past me, and more than a few pies for good measure.

Back then, my eyes were the color of the summer sea right before the waves break, as bright blue as the cloudless sky overhead. Now, they’re more like the deep water where the fishing boats trawl and the gulls follow, shrieking and squabbling and plunging into the water for scraps. A low and mobile cloud that circles the boat like penitents circling the sacred.

That cloud will come back around again.

To middle-aged eyes darkened by too many midnights, 23-year-old me looks like a child. But I was strong. I delivered appliances for living, and could lift a stainless steel fridge many times my body weight up a flight of stairs for shockingly little money. I could chase off the kids who threw a brick through the window of her car. I could throw her down on the mattress when the mood was right. I hauled her furniture by myself when we moved in together.

Now, she opens jars for me.

Too much writing has damaged the complex cables of muscle in my forearms, maybe forever. I can pick up the couch to retrieve the cat’s toys from underneath or hoist a kayak onto my shoulder or drag the groceries in their shopping cart up two flights of vertiginous stairs, but twisting motions are out.

It’s deeply emasculating to have to ask her to do an archetypal husband activity, even for people who aren’t the most traditional when it comes to gender roles. At least I still make more money than her.

But the stories, all our stories, are of decline and decay. That’s what it means to be a physical creature in a world where time can only run one way. Entropy and disaster. Calamity and collapse. The world is coming for you, to turn your baby blue eyes into steel. To clog your heart and narrow your veins and birth a constellation of tumors in the organs designed to create new life.

Then again, this life was never yours.

Even the sea has its limits. And how can anything be finite in an infinite universe? This rugged coastline, where the Pyrenees meet the Mediterranean, must be repeated elsewhere. And me along with it, my billion eyes watering from the endless wind.

I took a long walk

Out beyond the wind-scoured bluffs, a pack of seagulls ride the wind, white wings like scraps of paper bearing prayers. The Temple is torn down. Only the wind and the prayers remain.

But down in this rocky cove, you can’t hear them. All you can hear is the wind and the sea, made wild with loss and love, embracing one another. And the sun does its silent work, slowly warming skin chilled by winter storms while the sharp cliffs cut the wind away.

We’re lucky to find the sheltered coves, these beaches isolated away from the world. So when we do, we cling to them. And the sun keeps moving, leaving us behind, and even the rocks wear out in the end. Time has no favorites.

Love can look like that, wild and ferocious, infinite as wind and sea. But time tames even that. Left to ripen, love starts to look more like a cove isolated from the wind.

The pop of a jar being opened to make dinner. A sunny cove in the teeth of the storm. A warm hand guiding us onto that last train, before it rolls out of the world forever.

—

