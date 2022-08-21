Luna – The Colonization of My Spirit [Video]

By Button Poetry

Luna, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

So I’ve been learning to heal,

our ancient Black alchemy.

I learned my dreams were a secret language,

a recipe to use the earth to make rain.

There was a time when calling myself a “witch”

would get me rotisseried.

So these days I go by bruja, sprinkling mint in my blunts over tea

and breaking generational curses with crystals and mojo bags

in my pockets, but this is why we can’t never have nice things.

Up until last year, voodoo was nothing but Satan,

and every Black villain ever,

but now Buzzfeed wants to write an article

about a “new” wave of spirituality.

Now Becky is calling herself bruja with sage sticks and rose quartz

she got from Urban Outfitters.

She shows me her witch kit,

says she learned everything she knows from Instagram,

says the amethyst will make her totally psychic AF.

Three different pinnacles, not a jar of dirt in sight,

and she’s still burning sage like she’s not the bad energy in the room.

Buzzfeed interviews some woman who calls herself “The Hood Witch,”

but was has she done for the hood lately anyway?

Eight-year-old Kiki just told me the blue calcite I gave her

got rid of her nightmares,

how she just taught her mom to meditate.

You could raise a million Black boy GPAs

if you taught them how to ground themselves,

but you rather sell watered-down versions of my enchantment to white women

who call themselves quirky and develop crushes

for serial killers from the ’70s.

Meanwhile I had to scavenge the books they didn’t burn,

conjure the woman that they did.

It was never a trend to walk amongst the unseen

with the ease of a Friday,

to know death by name better than brother.

But isn’t that what being Black is,

to have the fix for any sickness and the sickness itself [ship].

Black girl so magic, they play dress-up in her archives

and call it their creation.

But this was always about the colonization of my spirit,

how every plantation had a Black mother who knew how to make gourmet

out of leftovers and protection out of the bones,

which means when we didn’t have crystals and tarot cards,

we could still use the earth to make rain and our dreams to make maps.

We knew putting almonds in your pockets can help you find anything,

and that the blue gum boy down the way can kill anything he bites.

That’s why his women suffer from so many health problems.

We busted open our chakras in the arms of Mother Wisdom,

but we didn’t call them chakras.

We called them common sense, gut feelings, “By and By”

and any other hymn that was more a pardon than we can beg,

even the slave masters wondered how we healed so fast.

Why you think they so scared of us?

So, dearest Rosemary,

stop putting my colloquialisms in your lopsided-ass Bantu knots.

Dear Disney, stop using witches to teach my children

powerful women are ugly.

Dear Buzzfeed, when there is no source to cite,

do not give airtime to the first woman cloaked in my glory.

There is nothing grander than to be Black and woman,

and witch, for this is to will things to be with your very hands,

and may my will be done.

(cheers and applause)

