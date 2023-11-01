Lyfting Hearts: Stories of Love, Serendipity, and Connection on Four Wheels

“Intimacy comes when two people, both standing clearly in their own lives — with their faults and their truths, their needs and their gifts — say to each other, ‘ This is me. I see you. I am willing to say the whole truth, make mistakes, forgive, trust, receive, give, allow our differences, argue, laugh, and stand together with you in awe. Not all intimates are lovers. Not all lovers are intimates. A friendship can achieve great intimacy and be entirely nonsexual.”

— Anne Katherine, Where to Draw the Line

Inevitably, the subject of relationships came up numerous times back when I was a Lyft driver. One male passenger described what it was like being in a polyamorous triad. Another recounted a connection whose instantaneous intensity might have accounted for its rapid (and in his mind premature) combustion.

Still another passenger talked about the difficulty of maintaining close ties with his family when they had such black and white ideas of right versus wrong.

Whether between partners, two friends, or a mom and her son, relationships are complicated. Conflicts will inevitably arise. Part of being your own separate person with distinct thoughts and ways of seeing the world means that you won’t always see completely eye to eye.

Here is a compilation of rides wherein passengers talked about love in all of its forms.

…

A New Couple’s Earnest Firsts

Two young people who seem to be a new couple are cuddled in my backseat. They have just come from dinner at the guy’s parents’ house.

Guy: “I’m glad you got to meet them for the first time.”

Girl: “I hope it’s not the last time.”

Guy (while squeezing girl’s hand): “I don’t think it will be.”

Too cute to be real?

…

On Loving Beyond Your Carbon Copy

When looking for a partner, how important is finding a person who’s had identical experiences to you? How necessary do you feel this is for mutual understanding, and therefore deeper closeness? Passenger Lana’s story brings these questions to mind.

I overhear her tell her friend the following: “The other day my girlfriend said after an argument, ‘I still disagree with you but I understand why you think that way given the life you’ve had.’”

Rather than console her, these words made Lana sad–by shining light on the distance between them, created by their disparate life experiences.

“And it made me feel like that distance was always going to be there, that there was nothing I could do about it. Or like the only thing I could do would be to re-write our pasts to make the experiences align; so we’d be more on the same wavelength in terms of beliefs, values, thoughts, all that.”

She pauses to sip from her Jamba Juice smoothie.

Lana thinks it’s important to have gone through similar experiences as the person you’re dating. Otherwise, there’ll always be an ever-present gulf dividing you. You can seek to bridge it with words, but in her mind those can only ever be an intellectual surrogate for the visceral, empathic “I’ve lived through this” understanding that holds people together in a more permanent way.

She wonders aloud — if that flimsy surrogate bridge between her and another is all she can hope to count on, is she better off alone?

My own two cents: I’m not sure if we need our exact carbon copy. I think about a couple I once knew. Though the two had been through markedly different experiences, they seemed to have a very deep bond.

After minor arguments they’d taken to the ritual of picking up and putting on the other’s pair of glasses. The visual reminder took them out of their heads and reinstated their connection.

Maybe we just need someone with an open heart and mind, who wants to know us. They may not have the exact same past but they immerse in our retellings, thereby living through it with us vicariously. Maybe the openness, willingness, and intention are what matter most.

…

One Session Stand

“I do better on those websites where they put you in touch with a different therapist every time– a totally neutral person who knows nothing about your history or your baggage. And then you never talk to them again. It takes away that pressure. You don’t have to face the disappointment when your expectations are let down or you fall short of theirs. It’s the emotional equivalent of a one-night stand, I guess. Well, in the daylight.”

–A girl who’s just gotten out of therapy, to her friend in the backseat.

…

A Kind Finnish Man on his Wife of 30 Years

“My wife and I met through mutual friends,” Rasmus recounts. “Actually a lesbian couple introduced us. They said, ‘we think you two would get along.’ Then they had us both over for a gathering that turned out to be six women, plus me. And they were right. Hours passed and we just kept talking and talking.”

Rasmussen scratches his beard, which is dark-brown and red with streaks of grey in it.

Thin and dressed in a white t-shirt, his brown eyes beam kindness behind his chestnut rimmed glasses. We’re headed to Walnut Creek, where my passenger is scheduled to see a client while in town from Finland for the next few days.

As we drive through the tunnel connecting Oakland to Orinda, our conversation turns from marijuana (he doesn’t want his son smoking it) to relationships.

Rasmus says of his wife: “We planned another date for later that week, but Sarah canceled at the last minute. So I told her ‘look, let’s just be friends.’ I thought maybe she’d feel safer getting to know me that way. “

He recalls that almost right after deciding this though, she changed her mind. A month and a half later, she was pregnant with their first son. They now enjoy the peaceful living of their town in Finland (population 20,000).

Rasmus asks me if I have a boyfriend; I tell him I’m gay, in response to which he immediately adjusts his pronouns.

“So where’s your girlfriend?” he asks.

“Somewhere out there,” I reply.

We approach his client’s house in Walnut Creek.

“I think this is it,” he says — peering, in an attempt to read the number, past the purple flowers that bloom from the verdant front lawn. Wind chimes blow peacefully in the slight breeze.

“She’ll find you,” are his kind parting words to me just before he gets out.

…

The Quiet Meet Cute

A girl with long black hair gets into my car and sits down in the back seat. With her black cello case at her side, she is headed to her evening class at Skyline College.

Soon after, a guy in a red hoodie joins our Lyft Line. Smooth strands of fudge-colored hair spill down across his forehead, stopping just above his eyebrows. He too is headed to Skyline College.

Locking eyes with the girl in the rearview mirror, Spencer asks her if she needs more leg room. The girl responds no, that she’s okay. She thanks him though.

After that we ride mostly in quiet while winding upwards through the hills of San Bruno. Christmas music plays on 96.5 (Thanksgiving was a few days ago).

As I drive away after dropping them off in the parking lot though, I see the two of them — Maria, cello case on one arm, and Spencer, pulling at the drawstrings of his hoodie — walking side by side.

It’s a pretty little sight to see. I try to identify the feeling that witnessing it gives me. Is it the low-level self-congratulatory pride one might feel after introducing two friends who end up dating? Or does it resemble the satisfaction that follows the combining of two obscure colors, finding that they make a pretty shade you weren’t expecting?

Maybe it’s similar to the unexpected delight that confronted me that time I added soy chorizo to portobello mushrooms (the only two items left in my fridge) — and what emerged from the oven turned out surprisingly delicious.

…Umm, but wait a minute. You had no control over picking your passengers. They were assigned to you randomly. So let’s tone it down a bit with those comparisons.

I think it’s more that seeing them walking together gets me thinking about the role that luck and chance play in our lives — when it comes to the opportunities we find ourselves in, the people we date, the individuals we become close to, the roads we end up taking.

What if those passengers end up married some day? What if I had clicked “No” to one of their requests, and they’d never met?

Random people whom we forget about within minutes sometimes make choices that influence the rest of our lives, and we never even know the role they played.

A higher power doesn’t fill in the specific details, contours, or ridges on our life maps; strangers do.

Or maybe that’s just hogwash…

—

Photo credit: Nicola Fioravanti on Unsplash