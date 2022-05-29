Macy’s Raises Nearly $1.5 Million and Introduces New Initiatives That Support the Company’s Commitment to a More Sustainable Future

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) To advance its sustainability priorities, Macy’s, Inc. highlights new initiatives and introduces new partnerships with Better Cotton, Trust for Public Land and HERproject™.

Macy’s Joins Better Cotton

Through Mission Every One, the company’s social purpose platform, the company is increasing the use of sustainably sourced raw materials and fibers incorporated into the design of Macy’s exclusive brand products – including cotton, synthetic and all wood-based materials. In April, Macy’s, Inc. joined Better Cotton to support its goal of achieving 100 percent preferred materials in its exclusive brands by 2030. Better Cotton is an organization that promotes better standards and practices in cotton farming. Better Cotton’s mission is to help cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment. Better Cotton is sourced via a system of mass balance and is not physically traceable to end products.

“Macy’s is proud to join Better Cotton as we continue to take concrete steps towards achieving sustainability production goals with our private brands,” said Keelin Evans, vice president of sustainability at Macy’s, Inc. “As we build on the public commitments outlined in our social purpose platform, we are leveraging key partnerships like Better Cotton to help us attain our sustainability goals throughout our value chain.”

Macy’s Customers Donated Nearly $1.5 Million to Trust for Public Land

Macy’s and its customers helped communities across the country become more resilient to climate change and empowered youth through a new partnership with Trust for Public Land (TPL). From April 1-30, Macy’s customers had the opportunity to round-up their in-store purchases and donate their change (up to $0.99) or donate online at macys.com to support TPL’s Community Schoolyards™ projects. These projects help transform barren public parks into green spaces to help create healthy, livable communities for the public. As a result of the campaign, Macy’s customers donated nearly $1.5 million to the organization.

“During Earth Month, we were proud to introduce our partnership with Trust for Public Land as Macy’s continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future,” said Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director, corporate communications – giving & volunteerism. “The few extra cents donated at checkout adds up to millions of dollars to help fund programming that strengthens community and climate resiliency.”

HERproject™

To champion the advancement of women’s rights, women’s equality, and family well-being, Macy’s, Inc. is partnering with Business for Social Responsibility’s (BSR) HERProject to empower women to improve health, well-being, confidence, and economic potential of women working in our factories globally.

Give Back Box Clothing Recycling Program

Focused on circularity innovations to help reduce, reuse, and repurpose materials to eliminate waste, Macy’s introduced a partnership with the Give Back Box. From now through June, Macy’s provides customers with the opportunity to repurpose Macy’s shipping boxes to donate and recycle unwanted clothing free of charge.

Making Sustainable Style Accessible

Macy’s, Inc. is committed to offering customers products that are produced ethically and with environmentally responsible materials and processes. Through a well-established program overseeing the production of Macy’s private brand product ensures labor and environmental standards are met and that suppliers follow those standards. To enable customers to find and choose more sustainable products, Macy’s is making sustainable style more accessible by making it easier to find and shop at Macy’s for products that are independently certified as responsibly made. Last year, Macy’s launched a sitelet on macys.com that lists products that are certified to a third-party sustainability standard. The sitelet includes Macy’s brand products for home, apparel, and accessories.

Macy’s, Inc. proactively and continuously engages with stakeholders on issues that span the breadth of the company’s operations including transparency, product responsibility and supply chain management, energy management, diversity and inclusion and building resilient communities. To learn more about how Macy’s, Inc. is supporting its commitment to sustainability, visit macysinc.com/purpose. View the Macy’s, Inc. Sustainability Report here.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

—

