In this discussion, Scott Douglas Jacobsen and Dr. Aninda Sidhana convene Mrinal Kanwar, Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi, Dr. Roop Sidana, Ghazala Jabeen, and Dr. Stevie Inghram to examine queer safety following Mad Sandhu’s killing. Participants discuss Indian constitutional protections, institutional policing, discrimination, trauma, religious pressures, nonprofit finances, and practical legal reforms.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Canadian journalist and publisher examining human rights, science, and secularism. Dr. Aninda Sidhana is an Indian psychiatrist advocating inclusive mental healthcare, LGBTQIA+ dignity, and equality. Mrinal Kanwar is an Indian Supreme Court advocate specializing in litigation, constitutional rights, and justice. Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi is an Indian psychiatrist championing public mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, and destigmatization. Dr. Roop Sidana is an Indian psychiatrist advancing addiction treatment, education, and mental health awareness. Ghazala Jabeen is a Wales-based entrepreneur and equality advocate promoting inclusion, empathy, and women’s autonomy. Dr. Stevie Inghram is a US-based podcaster and advocate for marginalized LGBTQIA+ communities.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Welcome back to The Listening Commons with Dr. Aninda Sidhana and Scott Douglas Jacobsen. Today we have several guests. More will join as the call continues.

So, before we get started, today’s topic, to narrow it down, is the legal considerations and safety of LGBTQIA+ communities. This acronym may be shortened to the queer community or something similar, just for ease of conversation today. Now, Aninda, do you have anything else you would like to add about anyone here before we get started today?

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: First of all, Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi can tell us about the position statement and the Indian Psychiatric Society’s stance, the work he has been doing, and the incidents that happened. He is also the advisor to the LGBTQ task force.

Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi: Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity, and thank you, Aninda and Scott, for bringing this into focus. The fundamental question is: are we guaranteeing an LGBTQ person the same right to life, dignity, and safety as everyone else? That is the most pertinent question. LGBTQ+ rights are fundamentally human rights, and whatever the orientation, whatever the gender identity, that cannot determine the value of someone’s life.

A murder should not be treated as just another crime statistic. We need to understand the prejudices, vulnerabilities, social isolation, and institutional failures that can make a person particularly vulnerable. LGBTQ+ people face particular vulnerabilities because of all these issues, and violence against them often begins much earlier than physical violence.

If you look at the violence that goes on, it occurs much earlier. Murder may be the final act of this, but if you look at our whole system, there is discrimination, there is a lot of humiliation, and there is bullying. These people are excluded from normal procedures for access to healthcare, education, and jobs.

They are threatened, and whenever they come to the police or anyone, they are not treated the same as you and me. So, they need safety, acceptance, employment, healthcare, housing, and everything else. But dignity is also important. When an LGBTQ person comes to the police for justice, they are not always handled sensitively. People can be prejudiced when they hear their complaints.

Protection does not come so easily, and I think awareness should start within the judicial system as well. Families have ignored the community; sometimes the family does not even protect them. If you are not accepted in a family or society, the justice system is slow, and the police are not sensitive to you, you are just a sitting duck. Add to it online bullying, hate speech, and recent changes in government policy.

That all snowballs into a condition where these people feel unsafe and the people who perpetrate violence against them feel very confident about it. So, I think accountability is very, very important. Educating the masses is very, very important, and swift justice is important. But changing the system is much more important. There is a systemic failure, and I think we need to address that.

I think that is what I would like to say.

Sidhana: Yeah, absolutely. First of all, Sir was right that living with dignity is everybody’s human right. We cannot dismiss it based on a person’s orientation. Everyone has equal human rights. I think Mrinal can tell us much more about it, and we can then continue.

Mrinal Kanwar: Right, hi. In this particular case, at least, we do not yet know whether his sexual orientation or gender expression formed part of the motive for the crime. That remains a matter for investigation. But having said that, his murder inevitably raises a larger question about the vulnerability of visibly queer people, particularly those who face threats and hostility online, as rightly pointed out by Dr. Pattojoshi.

I want to add to this because, as an advocate practicing in the Supreme Court of India, I would like to highlight that India has moved significantly from criminalization to constitutional recognition of the queer community. But constitutional recognition has not yet translated into an equally developed legal architecture for physical safety, protection from discrimination, protection from targeted violence, or, as Dr. Pattojoshi said, equal access to criminal remedies. They are treated differently if they approach the police. Against this background, I think we should discuss the way forward.

Over to you, Scott.

Jacobsen: There is a significant amount to consider. I would also like to get a quick historical perspective from Dr. Roop Sidana, based on a long career in these areas, because I think looking at the development of culture and the profession on this topic would be helpful as well.

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Dr. Roop Sidana: Thank you, Scott, for your kind words. Regarding human rights and dignity for LGBTQ people, as Mrinal said, these rights are protected by the Constitution of India. But how far they have been translated into practice at the ground level is a very difficult question to answer. Mainly, we need to sensitize the general public and medical professionals. Many of our own colleagues have not been able to accept the constitutional rights and dignity that should be afforded to people with diverse gender identities, including transgender people.

That is why the Indian Psychiatric Society issued a position statement. But even among our own members of the Indian Psychiatric Society, some people have difficulty accepting what is right and what is wrong. I have lived through the era when homosexuality was classified as a disease.

We treated people, tried to treat people who were having issues. I still remember an MBA graduate who was forcibly married by his family, and he came as a patient complaining of impotence. On inquiry, it was found that he was gay, and we had to convince the family because the legal position had changed. The courts had recognized their constitutional rights.

Over the years, things have changed for the better, but a lot more needs to be done to protect the rights and dignity of people in the LGBTQ community. I am sure whatever we discuss today is going to give some direction toward better conditions for the dignity and rights of LGBTQ people.

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. We are so many voices, definitely.

Scott has done a lot of work in this area and in different countries. He is even running a Gay Week series now. So, Scott, would you like to give your perspective first? Then Mrinal can add much more clarity, of course.

Jacobsen: My perspective is that the human species is several hundred thousand years old, and sexual diversity is documented across different cultures, governance systems, religions, and so on. Different terminologies have been used to describe the phenomenon within particular religious, political, and other frameworks.

We find people whose experiences we would now describe as part of the queer community, broadly speaking, throughout recorded history. Our species predates Göbekli Tepe, Hinduism, and every contemporary civilization. Our contemporary terminology is much newer than the experiences it describes. So, culturally, my perspective is that this is part of what it means to be a human being. This is part of a broader framework of the human experience.

In the contemporary period, we see weekly, literally weekly, developments regarding equal status in law and policy. That does not mean an individual has to understand it, agree with it, condone it, be part of that community in any way, or even associate with it. There is freedom of association. The simple claim is equal status under the law and human rights protections as a pretty fair standard when applying universalism as the general principle.

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Weekly, you can find, in every region of the world, individuals who are discriminated against simply because of their orientation or identity. These aspects of the human organism develop over time, psychologically and biologically. I think of the way a snowflake forms over time with its crystalline structure. Because of this, they face discrimination. The aim would be to strive for universal treatment and equal access to society. Yet, week to week, we find cultural variations in how well individuals with these identities and orientations are treated.

Culturally, it is very interesting. Yet, I think it is a matter of human rights. It is also a scientific question.

How people treat an individual really says more about them than about society as a whole, or necessarily about the individual being treated. I really like getting psychiatric and other experienced practitioners’ perspectives because they give a different image. In Roop’s example, there is a scope over time: how things develop in the culture, how people are treated, and how the profession has advanced. It is a very, very interesting thing overall.

That is my general contribution to this part of the discussion. Mrinal, do you have anything you would like to add?

Kanwar: I will explain what happened. From what has been reported in the media, what I have gathered is that this social media influencer, who was openly gay and from Punjab, was named Madhusudan and was known online as Mad Sandhu.

He was an openly gay Punjabi makeup artist, entrepreneur, and social media personality. On 3 October 2026, two motorcycle-borne assailants shot him near a car wash facility in Amritsar, Punjab, and he died from his injuries. The police registered a case and began investigating the matter.

The reason we are talking about the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community here is that he had faced public criticism relating to his online content and gender expression. Media reports also indicate that he had faced objections and warnings concerning some of his content in the preceding months.

What has been reported is that social media posts attributed to gangsters claimed responsibility and said he was corrupting or influencing the younger generation.

At that early stage, the police had not authenticated those claims and were investigating different possible motives. In media reports, the police cautioned against treating the gangster posts as authentic. Everything was being investigated, which is why I said that we did not yet know whether his sexual orientation formed part of the motive. But it does bring the larger debate to the fore, which is why we are here discussing the rights of this community and how we can protect and support it.

Sidhana: Yeah, absolutely. It is under investigation, but I guess in many countries, especially in India, investigations can keep going on. I am not concluding anything, but according to media reports, he was receiving threats, and there was trolling. His family also said he was due to enter the Bigg Boss house, which would have brought him more fame. People have speculated about whether his growing visibility was a factor.

Of course, I am not saying that was the motive. The investigation will take time. Even apart from being LGBT, every person has the right to live with dignity. How can a person just be killed like this? It happened on 3 October.

Kanwar: No, no, I understand the anger you may be feeling. But the police are investigating, and there is a procedure. In a murder case, Section 187 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita provides for a 90-day detention period before an accused person becomes entitled to default bail if the required police report has not been filed and the conditions for bail are met. That period runs from the initial authorization of detention by a magistrate, not from the date of the crime. It is not an absolute deadline for completing the investigation. So, let us allow the investigation to proceed.

We can separately discuss what we are discussing today and use his example. He was a hero in his own way, right? We should take a cue from his life and move forward by talking about the rights of this community and what we can do to assist them.

Sidhana: Yes, absolutely. He set an example because being vocal about your sexual identity is very stigmatized, especially in places in Punjab where people are thrown out of their homes. Sons are not even accepted. There is a lot of stress, but he was confident and vocal, which is very important, and his parents supported him.

Definitely, these are normal variations of human sexuality and gender identity. Being LGBTQ is not a disease that people need to be converted or treated. Treatment to change someone’s sexual orientation is not needed.

People can experience serious distress after violence, and some develop post-traumatic stress symptoms. People in the society where he was living may also live in fear that something could happen. People in the LGBT community may feel even more afraid. If speculation continues while the investigation is going on, they may fear that something might happen to them. Such fear can follow violence, but it does not by itself establish a diagnosis of PTSD.

His parents have spoken in interviews about supporting his education, identity, and choices. That is appreciable.

Jacobsen: My big question is for both of you, but from different perspectives. How do expert testimony and advocacy help move things forward toward that universalism, for instance, at the Supreme Court level, the policy level, or the legislative level in India? What does additional support from relevant psychiatric and other experts contribute institutionally to your advocacy work for the queer community?

Kanwar: Yeah. I want to point out the broad jurisprudence that has developed in India over the last decade, or slightly more. A major landmark was the recognition of transgender rights on 15 April 2014. In National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India, the Supreme Court recognized transgender people’s right to self-identify their gender and placed gender identity within the constitutional guarantees of dignity, equality, and autonomy.

That was a major starting point. But transgender people are only one part of the entire community. With time, we had another landmark Supreme Court judgment on 24 August 2017, Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India. A nine-judge bench recognized privacy as a fundamental right. The judgment protected decisional autonomy, identity, sexual orientation, and intimate personal choices within the constitutional guarantees of liberty and dignity, including Article 21, which protects life and personal liberty.

Then, on 6 September 2018, we had the landmark judgment in Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India, where the Court decriminalized consensual same-sex intimacy between adults by reading down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had criminalized it.

That was a landmark shift. The judgment discusses how criminalization had fostered stigma, as Aninda pointed out, restricted access to public spaces for people in the queer community, and made it very difficult for people to seek justice.

Then we had the 17 October 2023 judgment in Supriyo v. Union of India, where the advocates sought recognition of same-sex marriage. The Court did not grant that recognition. The judgment recognized constitutional protections concerning sexual orientation, intimate association, choice of partner, and protection from coercive interference. Still, it did not establish legal recognition for same-sex marriages or civil unions.

When I look back at aspects of Indian history several hundred years ago, I see examples of greater acceptance than we have seen in more recent periods. In the last decade, the law has transformed, and the courts have stepped in to protect the dignity and rights of people in the queer community.

Now, with that constitutional framework laid down by the courts, the legislature has the task of framing laws that support this community.

We need stronger laws to protect this community from bias and discrimination. I would love to discuss the various ways we can support the community and how the country can support it. It is not just about us as citizens. The law needs to shift. I believe Aninda wants to add something to this, so over to you.

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: Actually, Ghazala Jabeen has joined. She is from North Wales, UK. She wants to talk about equality and dignity and will add a few points.

She does not have much time because she is at work, but she wanted to contribute. Ghazala?

Ghazala Jabeen: Hi, hi there, everybody. I work with diversity, inclusion, and equality. I also give lectures to university students on subjects such as equal rights for all, people’s right to have a voice, and the right to be present as who they are, where they are.

I have only had a brief outline of this from Aninda. I was at work, so I said I would step in quickly to share that these are subjects we are trying to raise awareness about and encourage people to accept others where they are.

The point Mrinal just mentioned was very poignant. Looking back, I don’t remember this level of backlash in the communities I knew. Things went on, and people were aware of others’ rights, but there was not such a public voice. What seems to be happening now is that raising your voice can also expose you to more violence. Over the last 20 years, we should have developed better knowledge, better education, and better environments to support people.

Yet it seems to me that there is more violence and more reason for attack, simply for trying to create awareness of something that should be fair, equal, and right. You would think that education in today’s society would leave us better equipped to handle it. We have more information at our fingertips, yet the violence and its consequences seem worse to me than before.

I would like to know other people’s take on that. I lecture, share, and support. I belong to a football club; I am one of its directors. We take part in tournaments with around 65 LGBT football teams. We have girls, boys, gay and lesbian people. Everybody is seen on one pitch, on a clear and equal playing field, pun intended, recognized and working together.

It can be achieved, and it is being achieved, but there will always be areas of concern. People are not being civil about it. The media show more and more violence, and people seem to be embracing vigilante violence as the way forward. It is not.

What education or action is required to create a more civilized approach? Even peaceful protests can lead to violence, and I see things in the UK that I had not seen before.

I come from a Muslim background. In the communities I knew 20 or 30 years ago, I saw fewer Muslim women wearing hijabs than I see now. That is the society I have come from. There are more hijab-wearing women around me now, and I also see more areas of tension.

Where is the message? Where is the action? Where are we pointing people? We need to look at where it is going wrong. I want some feedback on that first.

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: Yes, absolutely. We are talking about equality, dignity, and DEI, but I think much of it is still on paper and hasn’t translated into action. Many people claim to be DEI-friendly.

Everybody is giving talks, but they do not know how to make places welcoming. The moment a receptionist disrespects a person, the whole DEI platform is gone. That person will go back feeling hopeless, disrespected, and as though they do not matter.

Jabeen: Yeah. Are we saying this is more prevalent in India than in European countries, or is it more widespread than that?

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: I do not think it is limited to one place. I always believe the media shapes the narrative in every country through what gets reported. Where people speak up, there is more reporting. Even in research, it is about that. Where women are allowed to talk, there is more reporting of gender-based violence. Where women are not allowed to talk, there may be more violence happening, but they do not talk about it.

In some cases, violence and hate speech are not reported widely because people are living in the closet.

Jabeen: I think about the areas where we do filming, share messages through film, and raise awareness through campaigns. My everyday work involves awareness campaigns, including cancer awareness and the increasing number of people affected.

Regarding diversity, inclusion, and equality, which area needs more effort? Is it video filming, footage sharing, or short films? Is it doing shorts on YouTube?

Is it sharing awareness through podcasts, email campaigns, or more forums?

Even though all of this is happening, how much of it is reaching the ears of the people who control these situations? How well is it received at the top? Is it fairly shared?

Is it fairly expressed? That is the part we need to look at. Where is the missing thread?

Kanwar: Many missing threads need further exploration. Yes, of course, there are many human rights issues, and raising awareness is key.

Jabeen: Yeah, and it is about showing more love, understanding, and acceptance of people’s differences, rather than saying, “Let us protest violently.” That is not the solution. If we are doing it through love, care, and understanding, that message needs to be stronger.

We need more people across our communities to share it so it becomes stronger and carries more weight, rather than falling on the deaf ears of people who don’t want to hear it. If people in positions of power are against the idea, people can talk until they are blue in the face. But are those people actually going to make sure things get done properly?

For example, I tried to get help from Muslim community leaders. I wanted a love marriage rather than the arranged marriages being put upon me. I thought I would go to the people at the top, the Muslim religious leaders, and say, “The man I want to marry is happy to become a Muslim. You influence the community, so I am coming to you for advice and support. What is the best way to help my parents accept it?”

What I did not realize was that going to the people who could make a change would backfire. They turned around and said, “No, we have to stop what she wants to do because we are sending the wrong message.” That put my life at risk.

The threat of so-called honour killing became another part of it. How do we reach the people who can make change? Are the people with the power to make change doing so for the right reasons, or does it backfire because they do not want to see it happen?

That is the area we need to look at. Who is doing what? People put themselves in life-threatening situations. I certainly did, in that innocent space of mine.

I am lucky to be alive, but my story could have been different, like the stories of women who died in so-called honour killings after they did not receive support from the people they trusted in their communities or families. They went to seek help in a vulnerable position, and they did not make it.

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: Your story is really powerful. You have faced so much, and you are still so resilient. I really appreciate that you have lived, loved, lost, and then given back to society.

Jabeen: I have done it through the word of love. I wanted to send the message better. Love played the greater part because people resonated with that understanding, appreciation, and respect.

Maybe we need to look at messaging, awareness, and campaigns that bring some love into it. When we look at somebody who lost their life, I think we need to recognize how deeply people long to be accepted as who they are. They wanted love, appreciation, acceptance, and a sense of belonging.

If the message is shared with some love, it has a different connotation as it ripples out into communities, compared with just fighting and saying, “No, this cannot happen.” As I say, I am only picking up part of the discussion here. I am at work and have just stepped out.

I do not know the full context of what has been discussed, but I am trying to look at the proposals and ideas for moving forward and add something. I do not know what everybody else has said, so I do not know how best to contribute.

Jacobsen: We are also joined by Dr. Stevie Inghram. Thank you very much for your contribution. Aninda, would you like to introduce Stevie? Then Stevie can give some commentary as well.

Sidhana: She is from the US and hosts Queer Story Time The Podcast. She works on holistic well-being for the LGBT community and holds a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree. She raises her voice, and I was a guest on her podcast. She can tell us about her advocacy because she has been working in that area and studying these issues.

Welcome, Stevie, and thank you so much for joining at such short notice.

Dr. Stevie Inghram Thank you, Dr. Aninda. Yeah, Dr. Aninda called me this morning, and I just found out about the situation, unfortunately. Ghazala, I want to thank you for your kind words and advocacy that you have already done. I have done many years of LGBT advocacy, and I hear in what you are saying that structural issues are preventing our message from reaching everyday people, which can lead to the killing of LGBT people or a lack of societal acceptance.

Obviously, there are structural political forces that we are up against, especially here in the Western world, but we are seeing them play out in other parts of the world as well. One of the things that I am kind of attuned to right now, and I am trying to think how to articulate this, is that there seem to be very strong, financially well-off organizations, even within the LGBT community, especially here in the Western world, that have a massive disconnect between what is happening on a broad societal level and advocating for change at that level, and what is actually happening on the ground in the LGBT community.

That contrast is quite stark. We have LGBT organizations with multimillion-dollar budgets, organizations like The Trevor Project, that have provided a good service to LGBT youth who may be suicidal.

But there are very real challenges with people in their everyday lives: LGBT youth who are extremely impoverished or kicked out of their families, and immigrants from countries that may have severe penalties against LGBT people who flee to North America, to the US or Canada, for asylum and are homeless. The contrast between the wealth some of these major, dominant LGBT organizations have and the support reaching people facing real systemic issues, some of the most marginalized in our community, is something I personally feel is not being adequately acknowledged.

I do not know how we can have organizations that seem to be hoarding wealth while, in normal life, people are really struggling and are not getting help from organizations that are supposedly meant to help the LGBT community.

So there is a real power dynamic that we are up against. That is not only from a conservative political ideology, but from these fascist tendencies that I see arising across the world in our political dialogue. Facing that alone is difficult.

But then to be dealing with what I see as this massive wealth hoarding within our own community, within our own organizations, while that wealth is not reaching people with profound struggles, such as homelessness and being kicked out of their families, I find that very difficult. All these situations where people are struggling. I think that is part of the structural issues plaguing our movement: the money isn’t trickling down.

I know personally, as Dr. Aninda said, I have a queer podcast, and I have produced about 30 episodes. A man in the Philippines helped me. Of course, there is a monetary cost that comes with it.

I think that is something other queer and trans podcasters probably experience: we are not getting help to get our message out, and it makes it unsustainable. It makes you question how big organizations can have tens of millions of dollars in assets while the most marginalized people in our community still lack support. If you look at this from any faith tradition, whether Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, any of the major world spiritual traditions, I see a call to help the least of these.

It feels like that is just not happening systemically. I think that is the challenge we are up against. So those are my words.

Thank you for listening.

Sidhana: Thank you. You are doing great work. Can you tell us how people can sensitize society, family members, and others? Ghazala wants to ask something.

Jabeen: Yes. Dr. Stevie Inghram, first of all, thank you for sharing that insight. You are right that there is a lot of money out there.

It is about how that money can be channelled into strategies and awareness campaigns that can drive change, or into the support required to do what we need to do. There is also the battle with religious opposition in communities that will not allow change on religious grounds.

Where money is tied to religious institutions, the strategy and structure needed to do this work can be held back. Again, there is a power element, a greed element, and a religious element. Some people with the money to make change do not want to see it happen. We need people with enough influence and resources who recognize the need and can help make that change.

Religious people can also be at the forefront of stopping this. How do you persuade someone with that religious mindset that LGBT communities globally have the right to exist, to be who they are, and to live without being controlled by others?

Even when you look at equality between men and women, in my understanding of Islam, they are supposed to be equal, yet men take the power.

I think change is happening. People are breaking chains and becoming braver, sometimes at risk to their lives, but some are getting through and seeing change. The more we keep getting the message across, the more we will reach the eyes and ears of a changing society, because the world is changing at large anyway.

I want to acknowledge Stevie’s point that finances play a major role in achieving a breakthrough. There is also the religious barrier to address. In India, for example, there are Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and many other religious communities. The same is true in the UK and other countries. Differences and conflicts still occur, but there is room for everyone and room for change.

It is about broader campaigning that helps people see this as part of normal society. This is who people are, and they have the right to their sexuality and identity. No life should be lost because somebody says, “This is who I am,” or expresses a change they want to make. I wanted to add that.

I am sorry, but I have to go back to work. I stepped away to take this call. It is a very powerful conversation. Dr. Aninda, thank you for inviting me. I know it was short notice, even for me to step out of work, but they are calling me back now. Hopefully, I will hear the outcome of this conversation.

Thank you all for allowing me to say a few words. Thank you.

Inghram: Thanks. Have a good day. Lovely meeting you.

Jabeen: Thank you. Thank you.

Sidhana: Mrinal, you can continue. The main focus is the legal aspects of this case. I wanted voices from different areas so people would understand the importance of dignity. You can tell us more about this, and then we can wrap up.

Kanwar: If I go back to what we were discussing about the legal safety of the queer community, I broadly see three levels. Level one is protection from the state. I practice in India, and we are talking about Indian law. The law has substantially changed: consensual same-sex intimacy between adults is no longer criminalized. That has changed.

Level two is protection from private violence, and level three is equal institutional access, which we spoke about at the beginning. So, protection from the state, protection from private violence, and equal institutional access.

This particular case, which happened a few days ago, concerns private violence. There are threats, assaults, murder, extortion, family coercion, and organized targeting. This is where ordinary criminal law operates.

But this is also where an explicit framework addressing hate crimes against LGBTQIA+ people, alongside better police mechanisms, could become very relevant. India has provisions addressing some forms of bias-motivated violence, but it does not have a comprehensive hate-crime framework expressly covering sexual orientation and gender identity.

Level three is equal institutional access. As Dr. Roop Sidana pointed out at the beginning, can a queer person safely enter a police station?

Can they rent a house? Can they keep their job? Can they visit their partner in hospital?

Can they complain without being outed? That is one of the biggest issues because of the stigma. Can they register a complaint without being outed? There are confidentiality issues that the police need to be sensitized about.

Can they seek shelter if they are in trouble? Those are the three broad levels the law should address. If I were to suggest reforms to prioritize, the first would be comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation.

We have to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation clearly. We do not have comprehensive national legislation covering this across employment, housing, and services. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, as amended in 2026, prohibits discrimination against people covered by that Act. The 2026 amendment narrowed the statutory definition of a transgender person, removed the express right to recognition of self-perceived gender identity under Section 4(2), and introduced a medical-board recommendation for identity certification. No equivalent comprehensive statute protects the whole queer community. Constitutional protections and some sector-specific safeguards exist, including protection against sexual-orientation discrimination in mental healthcare, but they do not fill that gap.

We need laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in areas such as employment, housing, and access to services.

We also need a clear hate-crime framework. Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita addresses murders committed by groups of five or more acting together on specified discriminatory grounds. Still, it does not expressly name sexual orientation or gender identity. That is not a comprehensive framework for anti-LGBTQIA+ violence. I want a law with strong penalties that deters people from committing hate crimes, and it should expressly recognize bias motivation.

Third, I would suggest gender-neutral protection against sexual violence. In India, many sexual-offence provisions define the victim as a woman. For instance, Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita defines rape as specified acts committed by a man against a woman. That rape definition does not cover sexual assault of an adult man. Children of all genders are protected under POCSO, but that does not close the gap for adult male victims. So, we need more gender-neutral protection.

Fourth, and very importantly, we need confidentiality and institutional sensitization. Nobody should have to choose between remaining closeted and accessing the criminal justice system.

To summarize, the next phase of LGBTQIA+ law should move from recognition to implementation, which is what people need to be protected. That is my two cents on this.

Sidhana: Thank you. Absolutely true. You have crystallized it so well. I am amazed by your knowledge and how well you are crystallizing it. We will definitely make a policy paper from this.

As a WICCI council, we are going to write to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment about these recommendations. I believe this can be a very good long-form interview, with voices from all these areas. Scott, what would you like to say?

Jacobsen: That will be wonderful. A lot of these changes do not fall from the sky. They happen because people like yourselves get together, coordinate, inform one another, inform others, work, and put pressure on culture, media, politics, policy, legislation, and local communities to be less prejudiced.

I am glad we are having this conversation because conversation is a useful fulcrum for many of these movements. I think they are plural because there are the same general concerns. Still, each cultural, national, and local context will require a different rank ordering of what people consider most relevant to their particular concerns within that larger meta-narrative.

Kanwar: Absolutely. I would like to add my two cents there. Constitutional rights matter because a minority cannot rely on social consensus for protection. You have to protect them through the Constitution. Fundamental rights cannot depend entirely on majoritarian approval.

Dr. Aninda Sidhana: Very true. Absolutely.

Jacobsen: The Indian context is significant because it is the world’s largest democracy. The American case is another big one, but their combined populations are still well below half the world’s population. Many other large, medium, and small contexts have individuals with different levels of protection, or none.

When I interviewed the project manager for KyivPride here in Kyiv, Ukraine, where I am currently reporting from, I was told that in June, 2019 a group of people planned to disrupt a KyivPride event. These events can involve a few thousand people, so not huge and not tiny. They were going to fill condoms with feces.

I do not know where they would get the material. They were going to fling them at the KyivPride participants. The event has had police protection, so there is some state backing, although cultural acceptance is not complete.

Those people were thwarted, according to the account I was given. That is an immediate safety concern for holding a public Pride parade as an expression of solidarity and to show the wider public in the capital that the community is here. That type of concern exists in many places, but its particular form and the response require cultural competence and nuance.

Building on Stevie’s point, do you think there is a limit to how far financing institutions can help? It could involve institutional corruption, gridlock, bureaucracy, or bad strategy, even when organizations have the financing to do things. Is there a limit to how much money institutions can use to help the community as a whole?

What is that limit? Where do other strategies come into play? Where is that line?

Kanwar: I am wondering about that too, but I think the question may be better suited to Stevie. I believe everything you mentioned matters. It is not one or the other; it is all of them.

If I were to answer, and I am not an expert on this, an organization may work for a cause and have a lot of money, but if, as Stevie argues, it is not doing the job well, these could be some reasons. The bigger you become, the more you depend on funders. There are other aspects and other people’s interests in your work.

That happens around the world. An organization starts as one thing and becomes something else after a few years, when it becomes very big. But, as I said, I am not the right person to answer that question. Someone who looks into this more would be better suited.

Sidhana: Stevie can address this, especially as she lives in the US. There have also been funding changes affecting services internationally. US funding pauses and cuts have disrupted HIV prevention and treatment programmes, including access to preventive medicines in some programmes. Stevie, can you tell us about that?

Inghram: Yeah, I think that is a valuable question, Scott. I want to make everybody aware that I have not been in leadership among nonprofit, or so-called nonprofit, organizations. But I think here in the US, and around the world too, people are reckoning with how money is used, how governments and organizations are using money, where that money is going, and whom it is benefiting.

What I am observing in all the advocacy I have done is that big-name organizations allocate particular funds for particular causes, and obviously that is helpful. I use The Trevor Project as an example because it is such a big LGBT organization. They are not the only organization.

I do not want to suggest they are the only organizations I am criticizing. There are other organizations. Many of these organizations allocate funds for particular reasons. For example, The Trevor Project has crisis services people can contact. But journalists have also reported concerns about how reliably those services have been delivered.

So there is that issue. Beyond where funding is allocated, we also need to look at how much wealth these organizations retain when people in our communities are facing real existential issues. To me, it goes to the same narrative outside the nonprofit sector, with massive corporations hoarding wealth while people all over the world are deeply impoverished. It calls the ethics of that into question.

I think all these conversations are integrated and interconnected. Certainly, a lot has to do with leadership decisions and people reaching a particular place in power, or obtaining a position of power, where they become disconnected from issues on the ground. That is the challenge.

We see that with billionaire-run corporations. I worry about it with wealthy LGBT organizations holding substantial assets. We fundamentally have to question why that is. I do not have all the answers; I come at this from an ethical imperative.

Why do we have organizations holding such large resources when people are suffering so deeply? Why do we not have societal guardrails protecting communities from organizations and businesses that, in my view, hoard massive wealth? I do not have all the answers.

I am proposing ethical questions that I think all of us need to sit with, contend with, and discuss openly. I have a friend in Canada named Matt Ashcroft. He is a Black gay man and a conversion-therapy survivor who helped campaign for Canada’s ban. Parliament passed Bill C-4, which received Royal Assent in December 2021 and came into force in January 2022.

Matt is very much a truth-teller. Unfortunately, that gets him into a lot of trouble within the community; he exposes hard truths that, in his view, these organizations do not want to contend with.

That is deeply frustrating. He is trying to advocate for a gay man from one of the African countries. I forget which one exactly, but he has sought asylum in Canada. This other Black gay man is homeless right now in Canada and, as I understand the situation, has not been getting the help he needs from LGBT organizations.

It has to sit deeply on our hearts that there is even this level of injustice within our own community, that we are not supporting people who are in fundamental need of support. I do not know how some of us in the community have become so arrogant and reached such a level of privilege within powerful organizations that we have become disconnected from what is happening to individuals deeply struggling within our community. I question the morality and ethics of that. Yeah, I do not know. That is where I am. I do not know if that answers your question.

Jacobsen: It is input, and thank you very much. It was intelligent and well-informed. Thank you. Aninda, we are running very long today. I want you to have the last word, and then we can wrap up, okay?

Sidhana: The last word is that love does not see gender, caste, or religion. Consensual same-sex intimacy between adults is not a crime in India.

With any crime, there is the question of why it happens and why people engage in it. I think our next episode should discuss forensic psychology and what is happening in people’s minds at that time. Forensic psychologists work on these questions.

This is not only a matter concerning this community. In this case, a hate-crime motive had not been established. But there must be psychological processes behind somebody engaging in criminal activities. Imagine.

Jacobsen: Excellent point. Some people commit crimes because they are struggling and trying to alleviate something- poverty, for instance- through petty theft and so on. Recidivism is another issue. That is a longer conversation and outside our focus today. Those who engage in repeated hate crimes against the queer community, broadly speaking, raise another long and very interesting question.

We could invite a relevant, qualified forensic psychologist, someone with qualifications I do not have, for a more in-depth and competent conversation on that.

Aninda, Stevie, and everyone who has already left, thank you very much for your time. That was a wonderful panel discussion, and I will get to editing it. That was another episode of The Listening Commons.

Sidhana: Thank you so much. Thanks a lot, Scott, for your time. Thank you, Stevie, for joining.

Inghram: Be well, everyone. Thank you.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Canadian journalist, editor, interviewer, and founder of In-Sight Publishing. His reporting examines human rights, secularism, science, religion, and international affairs. Through The Listening Commons, he convenes interdisciplinary discussions connecting legal analysis, psychiatric expertise, and community advocacy, emphasizing evidence, dignity, and universal protections for vulnerable populations.

Dr. Aninda Sidhana is an Indian psychiatrist specializing in psychosexual medicine and trauma-informed advocacy. She is the national president of WICCI’s Mental Health and Psychosocial Wellness Council and convener of the Indian Psychiatric Society’s LGBTQ task force. Her work integrates clinical practice, survivor advocacy, public education, and inclusive mental healthcare policy.

Mrinal Kanwar is an Advocate-on-Record practicing before the Supreme Court of India and a graduate of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. Her work spans civil and commercial litigation, constitutional protections, and advocacy on disability, mental health, discrimination, and meaningful, equitable access to justice for marginalized communities.

Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi is an Indian psychiatrist and professor based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He advises the Indian Psychiatric Society’s LGBTQ task force and helped prepare its 2026 statement concerning transgender identity. His professional interests include psychiatric care, public mental health, medical ethics, suicide prevention, and reducing stigma toward marginalized populations.

Dr. Roop Sidana is an Indian psychiatrist based in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and clinical director of Tekchand Sidana Memorial Psychiatric Hospital. A former president of the Indian Psychiatric Society’s North Zone, he has decades of experience in psychiatry, addiction treatment, rehabilitation, professional education, and efforts to combat mental health stigma.

Ghazala Jabeen is a North Wales entrepreneur, speaker, author, and founder of No. 1 Marketing Machine. A director of North Wales Dragons, she supports inclusive community football and public awareness initiatives. Her advocacy emphasizes equality, women’s autonomy, compassionate communication, resilience, and meaningful social belonging across cultural, religious, and personal differences.

Dr. Stevie Inghram is a United States naturopathic doctor, yoga therapy graduate, podcast host, and LGBTQIA+ advocate. Through Queer Story Time The Podcast, she discusses identity, exclusion, community wellbeing, and religious pressures. Her advocacy emphasizes material support for marginalized queer people, ethical nonprofit leadership, and accountability in equitable resource distribution.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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