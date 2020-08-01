Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA: Domestic Violence

Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA: Domestic Violence

Domestic violence abusers should not even be able to purchase a gun, but NRA has gone out of its way to make sure domestic violence abusers can purchase a gun whenever they want.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

One thing that’s seldom talked about in the gun debate is the effect guns have on domestic violence. Domestic violence abusers should not even be able to purchase a gun, but NRA has gone out of its way to make sure domestic violence abusers can purchase a gun whenever they want.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:10
your name is Liam right or you have a
00:14
nickname you go by or just go with you
00:17
your your family call you Williams they
00:20
call you bill or will what do they call
00:22
you
00:23
good boy good boy all right so William
00:27
how old are you what you’re four years
00:30
old huh
00:32
can you make me a promise well can you
00:36
promise me that everything you tell me
00:39
today is the truth can you promise me
00:41
that
00:41
yeah okay so something happened tonight
00:47
at your house right
00:51
[Music]
01:02
my brother had moved down to Florida in
01:06
2001 and my parents moved from the
01:10
Washington DC area I really wanted to be
01:13
near my family I liked the warm weather
01:20
why are we up here well we just want to
01:23
figure out what happened tonight and
01:25
you’re helping us figure that out you’re
01:28
a very big Europe big brave boy I’ve
01:33
been single for a couple years dated on
01:36
and off you know nothing serious
01:38
a lot of people were doing online dating
01:43
and other friends had been on match and
01:45
said you know why don’t you try it and I
01:47
was not really taking it seriously like
01:50
I’m gonna meet my future husband you
01:53
know maybe I’ll go out on a few dates
01:55
and get a few dinners and it’ll just be
01:58
fun tom was actually one of the first
02:04
that I had noticed I remember thinking
02:06
he’s so like he’s hot spoke well and you
02:12
know was civil and polite she went with
02:16
it he just kind of swooped in and made
02:21
my life easier
02:23
he offered right away to check the oil
02:26
in my car and shopping sprees
02:29
[Music]
02:41
we didn’t meet him right away she at the
02:43
time the proverbial you know swept off
02:46
her feet
02:47
it was just too much happening too fast
02:58
I got pregnant before we got married so
03:04
it was six months from the time I met
03:06
him
03:07
to the time we got married very very
03:09
very very quick so we built a house
03:18
about a mile from my parents I was so
03:25
excited after they got married we
03:38
started to notice that there was some
03:40
sort of distance about him it was always
03:43
something off about him we could never
03:47
really directly pinpoint it my job whoa
03:53
my job is specifically is I help kids so
03:59
my job is to help kids and make sure
04:02
they’re safe and that’s the only kind of
04:03
police job I do yeah that’s it I’m here
04:08
to protect you make sure you’re safe you
04:15
had a very busy day David here didn’t
04:18
you when I first started dating him Tom
04:21
he ought to be known that he was a gun
04:23
guy I mean he had a gun cabinet upstairs
04:35
he had a lot of hunting rifles several
04:38
handguns and a couple of shotguns I
04:41
would call it an arsenal we have a busy
04:48
fall into the holiday season because
04:50
we’ve got Williams birthday my birthday
04:53
then it goes into the holidays we got
04:55
together for all of those events and he
04:58
would create some sort of drama
05:01
we almost began to dread family events
05:05
and celebrations because we could expect
05:07
that they’re gonna be a problem what
05:10
will it be this time she was at her wits
05:13
end she just didn’t know what to do to
05:15
prevent it because it just happened time
05:19
and time again do you yeah do you like
05:24
living with your daddy do you see your
05:26
daddy a lot yeah are you Fraidy daddy
05:30
yeah why
05:35
[Music]
05:41
[Music]
05:47
in Florida on New Year’s Eve a lot of
05:49
people shoot off fireworks our neighbors
05:52
were having a huge party he pulled me
05:55
aside and was like I went and shot my
05:57
gun and I was like what yeah when the
06:00
fireworks were going off I went shot my
06:02
gun I said where there’s children and he
06:05
was like between the houses I was
06:07
shooting at lizards it escalated to the
06:11
point where he left the house and then
06:14
began blowing up my phone with text and
06:16
then taking a picture in front of a
06:19
strip club and saying oh I’m so drunk oh
06:22
there’s so many hot women here 2:00 in
06:25
the morning he comes home I clearly
06:29
heard I ran across the house to the
06:33
front door opened the door and I was
06:35
running in the streets calling 9-1-1
06:40
k91 what is your emergency I’m on the
06:46
phone with 911 I kept saying that he has
06:49
a gun
06:49
our garage door opens out he walks with
06:52
William you got the baby out of the crib
06:57
and went and got in our car and had will
07:01
on his lap and his gun he had guns I was
07:09
screaming help me
07:20
I come running up the street he had
07:24
gotten back to the house before the cops
07:25
got there I was just staring at him and
07:28
he just stared right back at me and that
07:30
look in his eyes it was like you’re dead
07:37
the police said to her in the morning
07:40
she needed to go get a restraining order
07:43
we can’t take his guns tonight because
07:46
we don’t have a restraining order with
07:50
the restraining order tomorrow we can
07:51
come back and we can confiscate the guns
07:54
he has take his guns that’s the most
07:57
volatile time that’s the most lethal
08:00
time I went with Katie to the courthouse
08:06
to get the restraining order
08:08
we got a restraining order and they came
08:10
and took the guns the next day
08:23
even though the police now had his guns
08:26
they warned us that he could go get a
08:29
gun easily from a private sale just
08:31
because he was served the temporary
08:34
restraining order didn’t mean that he
08:36
couldn’t go to a gun show or obtain a
08:39
gun the very next day the private
08:45
vendors do not need to put the buyer
08:48
through a background check
09:09
it’s not a gun show loophole people keep
09:11
saying that it is an individual I decide
09:13
I want to sell my gun to a friend of
09:15
mine so now you have put an
09:16
extraordinary burden on me to go out and
09:18
conduct a background check
09:21
[Music]
09:27
when I moved to Barrington Club I was
09:30
trying to start over with my son
09:33
we were finally away from my estranged
09:36
husband but I was still afraid we’ve had
09:43
a long week haven’t we
09:51
[Music]
09:55
it was a Friday I had worked all day
09:59
[Music]
10:00
will was at his his preschool picked him
10:03
up went back to the apartment I had
10:06
dinner plans that night got ready go out
10:09
to the car and the passenger side there
10:12
was a huge slash and it’s higher he
10:16
found me
10:17
he died he found me
10:22
phone rang Katie said Tom found me I
10:26
think I got the call just before 8
10:28
o’clock then I drove to their apartment
10:37
and what did you see happened tonight at
10:39
your house hey daddy what about your
10:43
daddy I was walking towards my car and I
10:47
looked across and in the parking lot
10:49
next to her car was a BMW the dome light
10:54
came on and there was Tom I didn’t run I
10:59
just walked back up and I said Katie
11:00
Tom’s in the parking lot I knew right
11:46
away I had been shot in my left hand
11:48
because this whole hand just locked
11:53
I just dropped to the ground
12:00
and I was just screaming my hand
12:03
exploding I heard at least 31 shopping
12:13
okay see if anybody’s hurt no we can’t a
12:16
whole lot no we’re staying inside the
12:18
house then he shot again he shot me
12:21
point-blank I thought my dad was dead
12:31
I thought he’d killed him Tom said to me
12:35
she’s gone
12:43
and so I thought
13:07
voices I can’t clear or feel anything
13:14
just the pain on my hand I’m just
13:19
screaming mommy mom it looks like I was
13:21
a child again just screaming at the top
13:24
of my lungs the other officer explained
13:33
to you okay thank you okay
13:37
I remember them it’s a trauma unit
13:43
yelling there’s nothing in there there’s
13:45
nothing in there so like it’s a flesh
13:47
wound it’s a flesh wound I can’t believe
13:49
it if I had you know that if I had been
13:52
turned any other way and I would have
13:54
been gone a bullet did shatter Kate
13:59
Murphy’s hand another one hit her in the
14:01
chest fired police say by her estranged
14:04
husband Thomas Murphy that woman is Kate
14:07
Renta she used to live in Coral Springs
14:09
and she used to be married to a man who
14:11
is here in the Broward County Jail now
14:13
accused of attempted murder for shooting
14:15
her you have the right to remain silent
14:18
you say can be used against you in a
14:20
court of law give the right to the
14:22
presence of an attorney prior to or why
14:24
you’re being questioned you can’t afford
14:27
to hire the lawyer one will be appointed
14:28
accounting expenses to represent you
14:31
before any questioning if you wish
14:34
decided any time to exercise these
14:36
rights to any questions or make any
14:37
statements the understanding to the
14:40
right to explain to you
14:45
[Music]
14:49
this is a story we report too often
14:52
women hurt or killed their husbands
14:54
accused of the crime for the second time
14:56
in less than a week a case of domestic
14:59
violence ends in gunfire police say a
15:02
father killed his wife in front of their
15:04
children gunman’s ex-girlfriend was shot
15:07
and killed his wife and then turned the
15:08
gun on himself he left Alyssa with two
15:11
bullet wounds in the head killing the
15:15
mother of his child while she killed his
15:18
estranged girlfriend
15:23
[Music]
15:28
we need to have universal background
15:30
checks how are you supposed to keep the
15:33
guns out of convicted abusers or
15:36
criminals unless you have a background
15:38
check
15:39
there should be we want the federal gun
15:47
laws on the books right now to be
15:50
enforced against felons with guns
15:53
against drug dealers with guns and when
15:56
the NRA stands fair and proposes that we
15:59
just need to keep the guns out of the
16:01
you know the criminals and the mentally
16:02
unstable well how can you determine that
16:05
unless you have background checks
16:11
Universal checks is a dishonest premise
16:14
universal background checks is not going
16:16
to save one life
16:24
here’s the simple truth strict gun
16:26
control laws do not work
16:36
the gun industry would be definitely
16:40
against all of these proposals because
16:42
it would diminish their profits and
16:44
that’s what it’s about
16:47
[Music]
16:53
my estranged husband used a Beretta to
16:57
shoot at me and my father
16:59
[Music]
17:11
[Music]
17:18
[Music]
17:27
[Music]
17:48
our goal is to try to raise at least
17:51
$100,000 a year every year for the NRA
17:55
because they’re out there looking out
17:56
for us in Congress I think it’s
17:57
important for everybody to step up and
18:00
support the NRA they are our voice
18:18
I really like standing up there with
18:22
Wayne LaPierre and handing my big fat
18:24
check the NRA gave Brenda and I gold
18:28
jackets because we give them a lot of
18:30
money this is a lobby for the gun
18:35
manufacturers why would anyone trust the
18:38
NRA when the gun companies are paying
18:41
much of their salaries
19:09
the NRA creates fear in order to sell
19:14
more guns and make more money for gun
19:17
manufacturers the fear that they create
19:24
it just perpetuates this this myth that
19:27
you can protect yourself and your family
19:29
I know a lot of women that fall for the
19:36
tactic women need guns to protect
19:38
themselves with domestic violence we’re
19:42
talking about me pulling a gun on
19:44
somebody that I once loved the father of
19:47
my child we’re talking about me pulling
19:50
the trigger and taking his life
19:54
[Music]
19:56
I believe we can do more to keep guns
19:59
out of the hands of dangerous people
20:00
that’s why I joined with Everytown for
20:02
gun safety they’re part of a group
20:04
called every town for gun safety he
20:08
should not have had a gun
20:10
something like common sense gun laws
20:12
would have prevented him from getting a
20:16
gun and possibly taking out three
20:20
generations of my family that’s all I
20:24
know about our lives of now guns be sure
20:28
you’d always stay away from gun shots I
20:36
shouldn’t have to live in fear of my
20:39
life when I go to the mall when I pick
20:42
up my grandchildren from school my
20:48
safety and the safety of my family is
20:51
much more important than greed and
20:54
profit of the NRA and gun companies
21:04
my life and my family’s life will never
21:06
be the same because of what happened to
21:08
me I hope that I can prevent it from
21:10
happening to other people

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x