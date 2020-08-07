Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA: Gun Trafficking [Video]

Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA: Gun Trafficking [Video]

Gun trafficking is another way our gun violence epidemic persists.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Gun trafficking is another way our gun violence epidemic persists. The NRA seems to have no issue with it. Learn more about gun trafficking by watching this video and make sure to support politicians and policies that take gun trafficking seriously.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
Halon Pryor was an indisputable rising
00:09
star the 20 year old won a renowned
00:11
modeling contest talked about working in
00:14
law enforcement it was an honor student
00:15
a majorette at King and played on the
00:18
school’s volleyball team 11 year olds to
00:20
Maya Adams loved to dance
00:22
decided to go to culinary school and on
00:27
the basketball in general student from
00:29
perspective we just enrolled at Olive
00:32
Harvey Cullen had full of promise and
00:34
potential survived two tours of duty and
00:36
our oncologist we’re gonna do just so
00:39
talented lived a life of service my son
00:41
Terrell was jolly he loved to tell jokes
00:45
very talents they could say his dream
00:47
was to travel around the world and meet
00:49
his famous gospel bass player and he was
00:51
on his way
00:53
[Music]
01:00
I was at church
01:03
he took his girlfriend to church he went
01:07
earlier here rehearsal would acquire
01:09
that he was gonna play with so when he
01:11
came out to help his friend get drums
01:13
al-baqarah somebody came by shooting we
01:20
was actually at home doing homework with
01:22
our other two children and that’s the
01:24
car we get the shooting came just after
01:26
7:00 p.m. outside this church on the
01:29
city’s south side
01:30
the goal of a parent is to save your
01:32
child and protect them we wanted it to
01:34
do the right things did you do something
01:36
wrong but I was at a church he was on
01:39
church grounds the girl that should have
01:40
been safe and he’s not here it was a fun
01:44
night
01:45
she was sitting her car with her friends
01:48
they wanted way to a party on that block
01:50
and she was the only one that was shot
01:54
and killed she wanted to be an attorney
01:58
she was 21 years old
02:18
Chicago’s violence problem is directly
02:21
linked to the number of illegal guns the
02:23
majority of which come from states with
02:25
weak gun laws 60% of guns found in
02:29
Chicago crime scenes are trafficked into
02:31
the city from other states over the past
02:34
four years more than a thousand firearms
02:36
seized in Chicago came from Mississippi
02:40
695 guns found in Chicago crime scenes
02:43
were originally sewed in Wisconsin in
02:46
six years 3824 guns that were used in
02:51
crimes which came from our next-door
02:53
neighbor Indiana Chicago Police said
02:57
they have seized more than 6500 illegal
03:00
guns this year a hundred and thirty
03:03
illegal weapons each week more than
03:05
4,800 firearms one guns been seized
03:08
every 72 minutes most of the shootings
03:11
took place in poor neighborhoods far
03:13
from downtown and tourist attractions
03:15
one reason much of the city seems to be
03:18
shrugging its shoulders
03:24
there’s more guys than our community
03:26
than this books you sitting around the
03:28
table it’s not the same because you’re
03:31
missing a person who should be at that
03:33
table and a lot of times with me I flash
03:37
back to what he looked like
03:39
what would he look like now you know
03:41
would he be married now what do you have
03:42
kids will we be grandparents then you
03:44
watch the door hoping that they walk in
03:46
you know you just in your mind and
03:49
thinking that it’s gonna happen people
03:52
don’t understand the pain of losing a
03:53
child it’s a horrible feeling and it’s
03:57
you go through depression so the first
03:59
year the pain was so bad I try to take
04:01
my life I said in a car and I let the
04:04
car run trying to die from the carbon
04:07
dioxide and then for some reason and my
04:09
god must have told me to just stop I
04:11
feel for Chicago because it’s a
04:14
bloodbath out here
04:20
[Music]
04:52
there are hundreds of gun shows that
04:54
surround the city of Chicago year-round
04:56
that are not subject to local gun laws
04:59
they are a major source of guns found at
05:02
Chicago crime scenes gun shows were
05:07
originally created for firearms
05:09
enthusiasts sell their private
05:11
collections and acquire other things for
05:13
the private collections five million
05:15
people attend 5200 gun shows annually
05:18
generating hundreds of millions of
05:20
dollars in sales for gun manufacturers
05:29
they don’t a wasn’t a really big outside
05:32
person a lot of time I used to focus on
05:34
him like don’t you have some friends as
05:36
I’m going outside sometime I was at work
05:39
then about 11 o’clock someone start
05:43
calling me my phone started ringing and
05:45
they was saying that the NSA had got
05:47
shot
05:48
I fainted a couple of times he asked me
05:53
what was my son name not told him and
05:55
then the first question he said to me
05:57
was he in any gangs I’m like no he
06:00
wasn’t any games and I why would you ask
06:04
that he not a gangbanger in my hospital
06:10
54 kids got shot last year and they
06:12
trickled through the news one at a time
06:13
and then faded out of people’s public
06:16
conscience where is that outcry for
06:19
these kids right it’s not happening all
06:21
at once it’s this chronic steady stream
06:23
of violence in their lives and to think
06:26
about those numbers and those terms if
06:28
you if you if you shift the way people
06:30
think about it maybe they’ll get more
06:32
mad about it
06:39
we know that since the 90s two million
06:43
people have been prevented from buying
06:44
firearms through federal background
06:46
checks those same two million people
06:48
could very well easily have gone to the
06:50
gun show in Crown Point Indiana or some
06:53
other gun show and acquired a firearm
06:55
without any trouble whatsoever Andrew
07:03
Holmes is a fixture at crime scenes in
07:05
Chicago
07:06
consoling victims in times of grief now
07:09
he finds himself on the other side of a
07:12
story that he knows all too well my
07:14
daughter’s always called me I really
07:16
thought that call that was coming in was
07:18
her and he told me my daughter had been
07:20
shot I worked very hard for many years
07:25
as an activist to reduce gun violence I
07:28
don’t work with so so many families then
07:32
it hits my home deep my own daughter
07:36
someone that just take my baby’s life
07:40
and it ain’t right
07:46
[Music]
08:00
they all know someone who was shot they
08:02
all loved someone in their family who
08:04
was shot or they personally been shot
08:06
what does that do to a community when
08:08
okay you have these 54 kids but what are
08:11
their siblings think what are their
08:12
parents think we’re their cousins think
08:13
how did they go through their lives
08:15
knowing that just getting shot as part
08:17
of life
08:17
yeah it just turned 18 in January he was
08:20
murdered in April and if I can go back
08:23
you know if God would have allowed I
08:25
would what it took that bullet I had
08:27
lived to be 40 so I had lived my life so
08:30
I was just starting
08:32
I do not believe that it does any good
08:35
to extend the law to private sales
08:38
between hobbyists and collectors okay so
08:40
you does not support mandatory
08:42
background checks it in all the
08:45
instances the gun shows we do not this
08:57
is a straight to Indian state and again
09:03
we’re taking it easy as just about the
09:06
car
09:22
the city of Chicago has strong gun
09:25
control laws and oftentimes the NRA will
09:28
point to that as an example of say see
09:30
these things don’t work why is Chicago
09:34
dead last and enforcement of the gun
09:35
laws against gangs with guns fellas with
09:38
them where they have a tremendous gun
09:39
problem they have the gangs
09:40
many of them illegal immigrants by the
09:42
way just to get origins are coming from
09:45
Indiana across the border where they’re
09:48
much relaxed or laws and so folks will
09:51
go to a gun show purchase a whole bunch
09:54
of firearms drive up into the south side
09:58
of Chicago open up the trunk and those
10:02
things are for sale they set on the
10:03
without background checks not doing a
10:06
complete paperwork they should be doing
10:07
this wouldn’t be that easy to buy a good
10:09
I don’t know background fare
10:13
show me that your Omaha
10:16
that’s good a background check but I
10:18
probably could have had 40% of gun sales
10:24
in our country don’t require a
10:25
background check it’s been trivialized
10:27
by calling it the gun show loophole it’s
10:29
not only the gun show loophole it’s the
10:30
internet loophole it’s the newspaper
10:33
classified loophole what is the cost to
10:38
society over all right these kids have
10:41
decades of life ahead of them what would
10:42
they have done if they didn’t get shot
10:44
or who could they have been if they
10:46
didn’t grow up in a community of
10:48
violence then of course there’s the city
10:50
of Chicago more people killed there last
10:53
year than American troops killed in
10:55
Afghanistan we’re going to take you now
10:58
to Chicago where this past weekend at
11:00
least 52 people were shot eight of them
11:02
killed in a wave of violence across the
11:05
city we are hearing about shootings it
11:07
seems daily an 11 year old girl shot in
11:09
the head by a stray bullet died this
11:11
morning the honor roll student gunned
11:13
down while walking with friends 17 year
11:16
old was shot in the chest and killed
11:17
last night another violent weekend here
11:19
in Chicago Illinois
11:23
[Music]
11:27
was the victim of a drive-by shooter
11:31
leaving everyone at least five people
11:32
have been killed by gunfire this holiday
11:34
weekend 13 more wounded he had told me
11:37
that he wanted his mom to have a pendant
11:39
for Mother’s Day because she had just
11:42
been promoted to lieutenant with the
11:45
Chicago Fire Department she had just
11:47
started riding the bus frequently after
11:49
school being the only child and
11:52
everything he loved school because he
11:54
made so many friends Michael pace he
11:58
planted his body next to this wall and
12:01
he waited for some people he got on the
12:02
bus ahead of him and he got on with a 40
12:05
caliber semi-automatic firearm and he
12:07
fired several shots a breaking news
12:10
story on Chicago’s far south side five
12:13
people are shot many of the bus
12:14
passengers we’re told were ducking
12:16
behind the seats others were screaming
12:18
for him all of the victims are juveniles
12:20
his body was still a warm and I said man
12:24
you know I said I just talked to you
12:25
yesterday I just talked to you 24 hours
12:28
ago I always thought I put the right
12:31
protective barriers around them being an
12:34
involved parent he was a wonderful
12:38
wonderful son
12:43
that’s right
12:46
he was
12:49
he was a good kid
12:54
and I’m warning the phone rang and I so
12:56
I’m not getting because the key is you
12:58
know there’s like mom you need to get
12:59
away so I said no they keep on calling
13:02
calling something ain’t right so I asked
13:03
the phone I’m about to say it Jeffrey
13:07
they saying he he’s dead I say who was
13:09
dead his who they said the son to jr.
13:13
and I said please tell me it’s not true
13:15
it can’t be true
13:16
yes it is and I just I find it I
13:23
couldn’t do it I just want to kill
13:24
myself
13:38
top student his class this famous words
13:41
was just about to take over the world a
13:43
man waits all his life for his son to
13:47
get grown so you can have that
13:48
conversation where you can talk you know
13:50
speak man-to-man to your son and now
13:52
he’s gone it’s just snatched away
13:54
I speak I didn’t move anything you know
13:57
it’s lonely like a wounded animal you
14:00
don’t want to get up your heart fly
14:02
somebody just ripped out of heart he’s a
14:04
terrible thing for any mother to lose a
14:06
child that’s pain that you never ever
14:10
get over no mother should ever bury a
14:13
child we are children supposed to bury
14:15
us and going through it I feel for every
14:18
mother how many kids have to die
14:22
african-americans and Latinos they don’t
14:24
manufacture they don’t make guns you
14:28
know so how are they getting into the
14:30
community
14:34
follow the money to figure out whether
14:37
the industry has anything to do with the
14:39
the flood of guns that hits our streets
14:41
every year
14:48
says business has nearly doubled since
14:51
this time last year gun stocks have been
14:54
doing amazingly this year they’ve got
14:56
some of the biggest pension funds in our
14:58
country and every day you try to move
15:06
forward and you turn on the TV and you
15:08
see young kids age and I you’re back
15:11
where you started
15:14
it’s just crazy in Chicago right now and
15:18
in our age they don’t care they just
15:20
want to make they money
15:24
the pain is 9 years for us I’ll be 10
15:27
next year the pain do not change you
15:30
don’t go away you just learn how to put
15:31
your front face off and keep it moving
15:36
we went to Springfield and we was
15:40
talking to the representatives and we
15:42
had untied they’re from the NRA and we
15:45
was explaining you know our children are
15:47
my babies and he was like well we need
15:49
money we need jobs we need money so I
15:52
get it that the NRA they don’t care
15:54
about our children lies they scare
15:57
Americans into saying okay you better go
16:00
buy your guns because you’re gonna have
16:01
laws that’s gonna keep guns out of your
16:02
hands no that’s not true
16:04
they know it’s not true
16:33
[Music]
16:41
we’ve been asking them forever to be a
16:44
little more responsible a little more
16:47
restrictive and how they’re selling of
16:48
guns they just ignores because it’s a
16:51
money issue it’s all about money and the
16:53
villages really have left them alone
16:55
because it’s a big tax base
16:56
[Music]
17:23
sucks gun shop was one of the largest
17:26
tax revenues in the village of Riverdale
17:28
behind me over my shoulder that’s
17:30
Chuck’s gun shop it is so close you can
17:32
literally walk from here to the Chicago
17:36
border on the south side of Chicago
17:38
right now in Chicago you can’t have a
17:41
gun store but here on the outside it’s
17:44
legal to have a gun store my contest in
17:56
our city that’s killing our children is
17:58
coming from this particular store we
18:02
want to hold this village accountable
18:03
because you allow these guns to travel
18:05
and to our communities so the village
18:07
should be responsible they’re making
18:09
great tax revenue from these gunshots a
18:11
lot of these guns coming from the white
18:13
community into the black neighborhoods
18:15
and our children lives are being taken
18:17
in an effort to stop the gun violence in
18:19
their neighborhoods a Chicago community
18:20
group now is suing three suburbs over
18:23
the sale of weapons they supposed to put
18:25
up a camera and videotape the people
18:27
that’s part making the purchases what
18:29
people do is they are coming to a gun
18:31
store and purchase a gun and knowing
18:34
that they purchase it for somebody else
18:35
so we need them to train the attendants
18:38
to that’s the Sun the guns and identify
18:40
when the straw approaches has taken
18:41
place community activists who are
18:43
plaintiffs in this lawsuit accused the
18:45
village of liens and two other
18:46
municipalities of closing their eyes to
18:49
shady practices by gun dealers so they
18:52
can benefit from revenue brought into
18:54
their towns by the gun stores the
18:55
lawsuit calls for the villages to
18:57
mandate employee background checks
18:59
prevents straw purchases implement
19:01
anti-theft measures and maintain a log
19:03
of gun sales that are later recovered
19:05
from Chicago crime scenes what we found
19:07
that many people support for the
19:09
measures that we’re asking for the
19:11
turnaround was in three months I was
19:13
surprised that it went that fast
19:14
so I’m you know I’m grateful that this
19:16
gun shop wants to help us to save lives
19:19
in Chicago
19:20
we just wanted to commend the village of
19:22
lions for taking the first step in the
19:24
lead in this mission to reduce the easy
19:27
access to guns to individuals that
19:30
shouldn’t have I believe in activism we
19:32
won’t have to change things that’s the
19:33
only way they shut down State Street for
19:35
a time marching with a message something
19:44
has to be done they should want to
19:47
change the laws I mean everything
19:48
shouldn’t be about money
19:51
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

