Making Healthy Choices: Fighting Teen Obesity [Video]

An astounding one in three adults and one in six children in the United States are categorized as obese. It’s clear that America has an obesity problem. Worse yet, it is forecast by many scientists that this epidemic will become much worse in coming years. This fact-filled video clearly explains the effects and consequences of this crippling epidemic. The health hazards that accompany this lifestyle disease are exposed and explained in detail. These include such life-altering conditions as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and cancer. The video and print curriculum combine to show viewers that they can take control and avoid obesity now and throughout their lives. The program motivates students to develop healthy food consumption habits and to engage in a life-long program of regular exercise.

0:03

every day you are making choices some

0:06

are more important than others which one

0:08

to wear but they all affect us but the

0:11

thing is we get to choose red has always

0:13

been my color I’m feeling the blue today

0:16

what do you think you look very dapper

0:20

Thanks do you know one of the most

0:22

important choices we make is nope but I

0:26

get this feeling you’re gonna tell us

0:27

it’s the choices we make about our

0:29

health and weight what we eat whether we

0:32

exercise if you’re thinking you’ve heard

0:35

all this before hear me out and then

0:37

you’ll be able to make your own choice

0:39

and that’s what this films about making

0:42

healthy choices to fight teen obesity

0:51

did you know that nearly 20% of kids in

0:54

America are obese

0:55

that’s one in five excuse me I’m meeting

0:58

here plus what does obese mean anyway

1:01

obese is a term that doctors use to

1:03

describe a person who has excess weight

1:06

and it’s something that can have a

1:08

negative effect on your health so you’re

1:11

saying I can’t eat the things I like

1:13

how’s the ketchup of course you can eat

1:16

the stuff you like but you have to be

1:19

smart about it and make good choices

1:21

about what you eat and how much of it

1:23

otherwise you can end up putting your

1:25

health at risk okay please

1:27

let’s talk about it after I’m done but

1:30

here’s the scary thing did you know that

1:32

obesity could kill you yup that’s what I

1:35

heard kids that stay obese until

1:37

adulthood face all kinds of health

1:39

problems they can die up to 20 years

1:41

earlier than they would have Yeah right

1:43

have you tasted this stuff it’s good why

1:48

should I believe you anyway don’t

1:50

believe me

1:50

enjoy your meal but I bet by the end of

1:53

this film I’ll convince you feel right

1:55

if you convinced me to change how I live

1:58

I’ll leave my hat you will okay you’re

2:02

wrong and if you don’t convince me I’ll

2:06

eat mine

2:07

I’ll even grill it myself okay it’s a

2:10

bet all right come on let’s go get some

2:15

facts the nice

