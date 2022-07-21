Man Ran 100th Half Marathon To Raise Funds for Water Poverty Alleviation

By British Society of Soil Science

With over 75% of global soils classed as substantially degraded and nearly a quarter of the world’s most fertile soil located in Ukraine, are we on the brink of a devastating global food crisis?

One thing is for certain, we are at the tipping point, and the consequences of our actions, including war combined with climate change will ripple across societies worldwide, threatening our food security and health. Our soils should be at the top of political agendas worldwide, why aren’t they?

Sadly, soils never get the attention and safeguarding they deserve. Even so they do so much more than just provide 95% of our food. They filter our water, regulate the earth’s temperature, impact our climate and act as the carbon storage powerhouse. Not only that, one teaspoon of healthy soil is home to more organisms than there are humans on planet earth. Are we so far removed from nature, that we are no longer aware of what we owe our prosperity to?

It is time to remind ourselves that healthy food, clean water, clean air, and sustainable renewable resources, to which everyone has access to, are the basis of a stable, prosperous society. Let’s grow the future together by transforming the way we eat, farm and care for our natural world. Every single one of us can make a difference.

According to Professor Bridget Emmett of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology: “Soil is one of the most underrated and little understood wonders on our fragile planet.”

The British Society of Soil Science, who we are and what we do

Founded in 1947, the British Society of Soil Science (BSSS) is an international membership organisation and charity dedicated to bring people together, share evidence-based data on soil, create knowledge and improve education to help address global challenges and environmental and societal needs.

We invest in a future for everyone and are the go-to organisation for the media, policymakers, government, stakeholders and educators on all soil science related issues.

This year, we are honoured to host The World Congress of Soil Science 2022 (WCSS 22) at the SEC in Glasgow (31 July – 5 August 2022). A key event supported by members of the Royal family and attended by over 3,000 soil scientists from around the globe, all coming together to share knowledge, cross boundaries and change society. The Congress press conference will take place on Sunday 31 July from 5:15 – 6:00pm and to attend, please email [email protected].

