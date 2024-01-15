Manifesting Destiny: Divine Surrender in the Law of Attraction

I’m not here to preach;

but I be preaching it today, because it’s what is needed.

It’s the basics of manifesting the life that you desire in all areas.

So, let’s delve into the sacred synergy of the Law of Attraction, A Course in Miracles, and biblical wisdom. Picture your destiny not as a roll of the dice but as a sequence of deliberate choices harmonizing with divine guidance.

Remember Psalms 37:5 — “Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He will do it.” This biblical insight harmonizes beautifully with the Law of Attraction — a commitment to your desires, coupled with trust in the divine, magnetically draws success. In A Course in Miracles, commitment is emphasized as the transformation of thought, aligning perfectly with the idea that reality shapes around our dedication.

Harvey Cox’s profound words, “Not to decide is to decide,” echo through the realms of manifestation. Decisiveness and clear intentions, foundational principles of the Law of Attraction, resound in the statement. The Law of Attraction teaches that indecision, like weeds, hinders the garden of manifestation. In this garden, our thoughts and intentions are the seeds.

Over and over again if you asked any of my clients what the number one question, I ask them repeatedly is, you would hear, “What’s your WHY?”

When I ask this of someone, I am on a mission to help them gain clarity into their soul purpose, their heart and the path of divine guidance. Once they can connect with this truth, they can take action from an aligned space and know that the Universe/God is setting the stage for them with each step forward.

God wants you prosperous.

God wants you happy.

God wants you passionate.

God wants you healthy and strong.

God wants you to know you are worthy.

But, it takes commitment and surrender to hear the guidance.

We have to be willing to alter our old thought and feeling patterns from what is so familiar and thus comfortable to what is foreign but who we must become in order to match the frequency of said dreams and goals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In alignment with A Course in Miracles, choosing commitment over indecision becomes a conscious act of surrender. H.A. Hopt’s reflection, “Indecision is debilitating; it feeds upon itself,” echoes the Course’s teaching that habitual thought patterns shape our perception. Breaking free from indecision aligns us with the transformative power of the Course.

John Alan Price’s analogy, “In ham and eggs, the chicken is involved, but the pig is committed,” resonates with both the Law of Attraction and A Course in Miracles. Wholehearted commitment, akin to the pig’s involvement in the creation of ham and eggs, embodies the idea that manifesting desires requires more than mere involvement; it necessitates complete dedication.

Let’s just look at this one a bit deeper, shall we?

In today’s world I hear a ton of questioning and desire around folks wanting a committed, loving, healthy relationship, yet they believe they can achieve this without actual commitment & DEDICATION. We live in a society that supports and encourages microwave relationships, fast food intimacy and surface level relating on all platforms that hate on both sexes to boot.

The simple truth is that until two people can learn to firstly commit to their soul, and then to each other and proclaim the relationship fully, that there will be hesitancy, a chance to draw back, and it will always be superficial at some level and ultimately ineffective.

Mike Murdock’s insight, “Never complain about what you permit,” aligns with the Law of Attraction’s emphasis on personal responsibility. A Course in Miracles underscores that our perceptions create our reality. Complaints only perpetuate negative vibrations, hindering the manifestation process.

We argue for our limitations by supporting them and being quick to point out “why” we can’t have, be, do. This is a permitting of what we don’t want.

I was recently speaking to a client of mine who was sharing with me about the ridiculously boring and bland sex that she was experiencing with her husband. She was frustrated and fearful to bring it up to him because she did not want to hurt his feelings. I asked how long she had felt this way about their sex and she said, “Forever. Since before we got married. I just thought it would change.” — I told her that the issue was not him but her.

She had trained him that this is what she was down with and good with and he did not know any better. She was complaining about what she had been permitting.

So, she made a commitment to have a heartfelt open conversation with her husband and tell him the truth.

In this amalgamation of teachings, the key theme emerges: commitment.

Be it Psalms, the Law of Attraction, or A Course in Miracles, all point toward the transformative power of sincere commitment. Surrendering to the divine, with a burning desire, unwavering commitment, and determined pursuit, creates a magnetic force propelling you toward your goals.

Weaving these spiritual threads together, we uncover a universal truth — the synergy of biblical wisdom, the Law of Attraction, and A Course in Miracles. Like I said on the front side, I’m not here to preach but I am preaching what one must embrace as the basics of manifestation: surrender to the divine, cultivate desires with commitment, and determine to manifest a destiny aligned with the highest vibrations of your soul.

Your destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice.

Many people have the right aims in life — they just never get around to pulling the trigger for all the reasons and excuses, all the fighting for their limitations.

Will this continue to be you?

Or will you choose differently this year?

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

Ignite Your Manifestation Magic: Grab Your FREE Manifestation Smackdown Session Now!

Embark on a transformative journey to manifest your destiny! Secure your spot for a FREE Manifestation Smackdown Session with me, valued at $225.

In this exclusive 1:1 mentorship call, we’ll dive deep into your desires for the next 30 days, 60 days, and one year. Gain profound insights and uncover the barriers holding you back.

What’s Included:

Intensive Insight: Uncover your deepest desires and dreams.

Laser-Focused Mentoring: Identify tangible steps for the next 30 days, 60 days, and one year.

Clarity and Direction: Illuminate the path toward your aspirations.

Overcome Obstacles: Pinpoint and dismantle barriers hindering your manifestation.

Why Wait?

Your dreams are within reach. Don’t miss this chance to receive personalized guidance for FREE!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Claim Your FREE Session NOW: https://calendly.com/fckyeslife/coachingcall

Take the first step towards igniting your manifestation magic. Seize this opportunity to accelerate your journey, gain clarity, and receive actionable steps. Your transformation begins NOW!

#lawofattraction #lawofattractioncoach #mentorshipmatters #successful #moneymindset #miraclemindset #courseinmiracles #biblicaltruth #biblicalwisdom #relationshipadvice #lovewhatyoudo #worthiness #freecoaching #freeworkshop #FreeMentorship #abundancemindset #abundance #commitment #commitmenttoexcellence

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)