By Dr Inga Laß, Public Health Watch

On average, Australians seem quite happy in their relationships.

According to the latest annual Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey, Australian couples rate their relationship quality at a high 4.3, where one means deeply unhappy and five means completely content.

If we just look at love, the picture is a happy one.

When asked about their relationship, 72.6 per cent of men and 67.5 per cent of women say they love their partner “very, very much”.

Nearly as many have no regrets: 71.8 per cent of men and 67.3 per cent of women say they never wish they hadn’t married or partnered up.

Look further, though, and things get more textured.

On the more practical measures, whether a partner truly meets your needs, or how closely the relationship matches how you pictured it in the beginning, the perfect scores thin out: only around 40 per cent of men and a third of women rated these areas a perfect five points.

This differentiated picture suggests that people are quite clear about what works in their relationship and what doesn’t. They see some problems but, overall, they’re still happy with their partner.

Most couples are in a happy place; those who aren’t tend to tough it out

The HILDA Survey follows the lives of more than 17,000 Australians each year over the course of their lifetime, and collects information on many aspects of life in Australia, including household and family relationships, income and employment, health and education.

The latest survey is based on data collected in 2024.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the survey also shows that relationship quality and stability are closely related.

For people who gave their relationship the lowest rating of one, close to 39 per cent had split with their partner three to four years later. Among those who scored their relationship a two, almost 26 per cent had later broken up.

Still, these proportions mean most of the unhappy couples stay together, at least in the short term.

Key findings of the HILDA relationship quality survey

Togetherness is a rollercoaster

For couples who do stay together, the course of true love doesn’t always run smoothly.

After the honeymoon period, the HILDA Survey data show relationship quality sliding into a long decline that hits its lowest point about 24 years after partners move in together.

From there, for those who last the distance, it climbs again steadily. As a result, average relationship quality is relatively high after age 65.

The dip comes in the years when couples are building their lives together, and typical everyday pressures – high workloads, raising children, home loans and high family expenses – can pull at the relationship.

After the challenges of those busy middle years of a relationship, things tend to ease.

The mortgage is paid off, careers no longer demand 50-hour weeks to prove yourself and the children have grown up or moved out. As those strains lift, the relationship recovers.

Money worries take the biggest toll

Severe financial stress is the single biggest strain on a relationship. Of all the factors that were analysed in the HILDA report, it has the greatest effect on relationship quality.

The latest HILDA data run only to 2024, but money pressure looks set to keep taking its toll on couples, given current high housing costs including rent and mortgage repayments and the cost of living more broadly.

Children at home ranked second in terms of impact.

Relationships are particularly stretched when the youngest child is between four and seven, and stay under strain through the ages of eight to 17.

Disability, living outside Australia’s mainland capitals and being born overseas outside the main English-speaking countries are all associated with lower relationship quality, too.

Similarly, doing a much greater share of the housework and child care than the partner tends to come with reduced relationship quality, likely because such a division of labour is often perceived as unfair.

But none of these factors takes a heavier toll than financial stress.

The survey also found that between 2020 and 2024, relationship quality was lower than during the early 2000s, part of which can likely be explained by the extra challenges couples faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, like lockdowns, job and financial pressures, and home schooling.

Despite this, overall, couples rate their relationship highly, and most are able to weather some difficult years.

The question is whether couples can also withstand the prolonged cost-of-living pressures we are all facing in Australia today.

This article was first published 24 September 2026 on Pursuit. Read the original article.

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Previously Published on pursuit.unimelb.edu.au with Creative Commons License

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