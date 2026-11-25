By Josephine Johnson

As West Virginians continue to recover from deadly flash floods this summer and last year, a federal watchdog agency found that Congress could protect homeowners from flood risks by making changes to the government’s public flood insurance program.

Less than 2% of West Virginia properties have flood insurance to protect them, according to a report released last month by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

More than a third of West Virginia properties are in high-risk flood zones. The state is second only to Louisiana for the highest proportion of high-risk properties, according to GAO’s analysis of 2024 data from climate risk analysis company First Street.

The West Virginia Geographic Information System Technical Center identifies 22 West Virginia counties as being at high risk of flooding. Two people have died from flooding this year in the state, and 14 died last year.

Federal law requires homeowners with a federally backed mortgage to buy flood insurance if they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area designated by FEMA. Most high-risk properties fall outside of that requirement.

West Virginia is one of the most vulnerable states to flooding, and the majority of those floods are caused by heavy rain. Existing FEMA flood risk maps don’t account for heavy rainfall as a source of flood risk, so most at-risk communities aren’t required to purchase flood insurance.

At the same time, the GAO reported that the number of homeowners using the National Flood Insurance Program, a federal program designed to help people who own property in high-risk flood areas insure their homes, has declined. In West Virginia, where the median income is 26% less than the national median, NFIP policies decreased by over 41% from 2009 to 2025.

The GAO recommended to Congress that FEMA update its maps to reflect more sources of flood risk, citing that households with insurance generally recover faster than those without.

Congress established the NFIP in 1968 to insure at-risk properties and adopt floodplain management standards. The program offers government-backed flood insurance for homeowners who don’t purchase insurance from private companies.

The GAO said that homeowners without insurance could be unaware of their property’s flood risk. They recommend Congress direct FEMA to collect and publish property-level flood risks and require lenders to ensure homeowners get a flood insurance quote.

Many homeowners can’t afford the federal insurance program. In 2021, FEMA began implementing new premiums based on flood risk, which resulted in increased prices and big drops in coverage.

NFIP premiums in West Virginia went up 176%, and about 600 households left the program, according to a letter shared by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who opposed the change.

Capito, Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va. and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. did not respond to whether they would support the GAO’s recommendations to help homeowners access flood insurance.

After floods this July caused millions of dollars in damage in communities across North Central West Virginia, the state’s Congressional representatives publicly supported a disaster declaration to allocate FEMA resources to impacted counties.

During his time as Governor, Justice signed a bill into law that extended the National Flood Insurance Program State Office.

If Congress increases flood insurance coverage, that insurance would support homeowners with recovery and financial burdens after flooding.

The GAO has been recommending ways to get homeowners that protection for years.

The agency recommended in 2021 that Congress should update information on the risk of flooding to help determine the number of households for which insurance should be mandatory. In 2023, it recommended Congress remove barriers to private flood insurance, allowing homeowners to buy flood insurance from sources outside of the National Flood Insurance Program.

Following concern that many couldn’t afford mandatory insurance, the Government Accountability Office recommended in 2023 that homeowners should be eligible for financial assistance for insurance based on their ability to pay.

So far, Congress has done nothing to execute these recommendations.

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This article first appeared on Mountain State Spotlight and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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Previously Published on Mountain States Spotlight with Creative Commons License

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