Marketing Expert and Entrepreneur, Peter Shankman, Outlines Ten Ways to Maintain Work Focus for Adults with ADHD and Other Neurodiverse Issues

Peter Shankman believes in the power of people, neurodiversity, and customer experience. Whether it’s the CEO who needs help empowering his employees to create magical customer moments, the Fortune 100 that needs a better understanding of Neurodiversity in the workplace, or the billion-dollar brand wanting to better keep up with the times, Peter gets the call to come in and help make things better. “People with ADHD and Neurodiverse issues thrive on speed. First to market, first with the idea, first to implementation, first in the Peloton class… It doesn’t matter. We simply need to be first,” Peter explains. “Speed rules the day. It always does. But if you’re not careful, speed can also kill you.” “At work and in business, that’s even more true. If we stop working, getting off track can kill our productivity, and ruin our day, our week, or even our whole job.” To combat these neurodiverse impulses, Peter has laid out ten ways to maintain focus at work:

Create a conducive work environment: Designate a dedicated workspace that is clean, organized, and free from unnecessary distractions. Minimize visual and auditory disruptions to help you stay focused. There’s a reason my first hour of every week is dedicated to cleaning off my desk. Set clear goals and priorities: Establish specific goals and prioritize your tasks. Having a clear direction and understanding of what needs to be accomplished helps you stay on track and avoid getting sidetracked. Break tasks into smaller, manageable chunks: Breaking down larger tasks into smaller, more manageable parts can make them less overwhelming. Focus on completing one task at a time, which helps maintain concentration and momentum. Remember – How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Eliminate digital distractions: Turn off notifications or put your phone on silent mode to minimize interruptions from emails, messages, or social media. Consider using website blockers or productivity apps that limit access to distracting websites during work hours. YOU OWN YOUR PHONE. YOUR PHONE DOESN’T OWN YOU. Time blocking: Allocate specific time blocks for different tasks or types of work. Set aside dedicated periods for focused work without interruptions, and communicate your availability to colleagues, if necessary. In other words “if my head is down and I’m typing away vigorously, MAYBE THIS ISN’T THE TIME TO ASK ME A QUESTION. Practice mindful awareness: Cultivate mindfulness by bringing your attention to the present moment. When you notice your mind wandering, gently redirect your focus back to the task at hand. Mindfulness exercises and techniques, such as deep breathing or meditation, can help enhance focus. This one takes a lot of practice, but it’s so worth it when you get it. Take regular breaks: Breaks are essential for maintaining focus and preventing burnout. Schedule short breaks throughout the day to rest, stretch, and recharge. Use this time to relax, engage in activities you enjoy, or step away from your workspace. If nothing else, GET UP AND WALK. Manage your energy levels: Pay attention to your energy levels throughout the day. If possible, schedule complex or mentally demanding tasks during your peak energy periods when you feel most alert and focused. For me, that’s early morning. It’s definitely NOT after lunch. Practice single tasking: Multitasking can often lead to decreased productivity and increased distractions. Instead, focus on one task at a time, giving it your full attention before moving on to the next. This allows for greater concentration and efficiency. We’re not multitaskers, no matter how much we say we are. Communicate your focus needs: If you find it challenging to maintain focus due to interruptions from colleagues or meetings, communicate your need for uninterrupted work time. Set boundaries and politely inform others when you are engaged in focused work and request minimal disruptions unless absolutely necessary. “This is the nicest way of saying “get lost, I’m busy” that I could think of. Bonus: Exercise in the morning. Studies have shown that exercising in the morning produces dopamine, adrenalin, and serotonin, all of which are focus chemicals. They stick around for several hours after you’re done working out. Finish the workout before work, and you’ve got an unfair productivity advantage for most of the day.

The New York Times has called Peter Shankman “a rockstar who knows everything about social media and then some.” He is a 6-time bestselling author, entrepreneur and corporate keynote speaker, focusing on Neurodiversity in the workplace, customer service, and the new and emerging customer and neuroatypical economies. He is the host of the Faster Than Normal, the #1 podcast on ADHD. With three startup launches and exits under his belt, (most notably Help a Reporter Out) Peter is recognized worldwide for radically new ways of thinking about customer experience, social media, PR, marketing, advertising, and the Neurodiversity. Additionally, Peter is the Futurist in Residence at Price Benowitz and BluShark Digital. Peter is a worldwide influencer and/or spokesperson for several global brands including Adobe, Sylvania, National Car Rental, Manscaped.com, Sealface, Thule, and many others. Finally, Peter is a father, a 2-time Ironman triathlete, a class B licensed skydiver, and has a pretty serious Peloton addiction. When he’s not traveling around the world speaking to companies big and small, he’s based in NYC, where he was born and raised, with his ten year old daughter and three-year-old dog, both of whom consistently refuse him access to his couch.

