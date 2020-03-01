‘Marriage Story’ Doesn’t Have to Be Your Story

I found myself bored the other night and instead of doing something interesting or productive, I turned on the Golden Globes. What does this have to do with marriage? During one of the audience pans, I caught a glimpse of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Both these actors, and their movie Marriage Story, are getting lots of award buzz. It makes me sad. Not that they did great work, but because it’s just another Hollywood love story gone wrong.

I grew up in La La Land—Studio City in fact, as if the name could not be more oriented to the “biz”. I know too much about it to find any of it glamorous and I try not to get caught up in much of the celebrity goings on. I do get miffed that, once again, the drama of a marriage falling apart is the focus of attention and accolades when the main victim is the child caught in the dramatic tug-of-war. Way too many of us, myself included, are that child.

I’ve written about lots of famous marriages—Kate and William, Angelina and Brad, Anna and Chris, Gwyneth and Chris, Tipper and Al, etc, etc, etc. Too often it’s about the failure of marriage. After all, drama is a hook. Good marriages contain drama too. Just not the kind that sells tickets.

I haven’t seen Marriage Story and I’m not sure I will. It’s too much of what I see in my office. (If I do, however, it will be in the privacy of my home so I can yell at the screen and not bother anybody.) From what I know, it’s the same old story of poor communication, lack of compassionate honesty, self-centeredness, and, yes, infidelity thrown in for good measure. All things that could be successfully addressed if either person had shown an ounce of courage and truly put their child first, instead of in the middle.

It’s not that the story isn’t a reflection of what happens in many marriages. But that’s part of the problem. It puts it into the black/white of stay miserable or give up. The third option— could it have been made better — is not considered until the end, after the divorce has already happened.

I get it. It’s just a movie. Or is it? What you are exposed to influences your thoughts and actions. Research shows that divorce is contagious. Marriage Story is one more germ that society, and you, are exposed to. Unfortunately, there isn’t much positive coverage of the antidote.

There is a huge wedding industrial complex. And I believe there is also a divorce industrial complex. My desire is for a marriage industrial complex too. One that promotes the idea that marriage and miserable never have to be used in the same sentence. But that is a hard sell in Hollywood.

Hope Springs was one of the few movies that showed couples work and the possibility of rebuilding a marriage in a positive light. Mostly it’s presented with derision or futility. And if that is your perception of it, why give it serious consideration?

Not all marriages can or should be saved. But the great majority, including the one in Marriage Story, could. Don’t you, your partner, and your children deserve that chance?

This post was previously published on The Hero Husband Project and is republished here with permission from the author.

