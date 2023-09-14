Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / MASSIVE PUBLISHING RELEASES FIRST ISSUE OF HARRIET TUBMAN: DEMON SLAYER SEPTEMBER 13th!

MASSIVE PUBLISHING RELEASES FIRST ISSUE OF HARRIET TUBMAN: DEMON SLAYER SEPTEMBER 13th!

David Crownson’s New Kingswood Imprint Dedicated to Diverse Storytelling Releases its Ongoing Flagship Title This Week

by Leave a Comment

 

 

Massive Publishing announced the release of Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer, a groundbreaking comic series that fuses history and supernatural action like never before, and is the premier title in the new Kingswood imprint.

This soon to be a live action series on Disney+, hit the shelves of comic shops nationwide on new comic book day, September 13, 2022.

Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer explores the untold, supernatural adventures of the legendary abolitionist and hero of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman. Readers will be taken on an epic journey through time and myth as Tubman battles demons, monsters, and dark forces that threaten not only her people but the very fabric of reality itself.

Cover B by Johnny Desjardins (Johnny D)

This revolutionary comic series is the brainchild of David Crownson, founder of Kingswood Comics, who has masterfully crafted a story that honors Harriet Tubman’s legacy while adding an exciting new fictional dimension to her remarkable life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Working in collaboration with historian and editor Sherronda J. Brown, Crownson strove to marry the history and integrity of this trailblazer with the supernatural, making this all-new ongoing series that is wholly original and unlike anything readers have seen before.

Cover C by Canaan White

“I’ve been extremely selective about my collaborations in this space. It was CRUCIAL for me to partner with a team that shares the values of Kingwood Comics,” offers Crwonson.  “What truly excited me about Massive Publishing, led by Mike and Kevin, is their genuine love and respect for comics and storytellers.

Cover D by Khary Randolph

Their remarkable achievement lies in their ability to captivate a broad audience and cultivate a dedicated fanbase from the very start of the company’s journey. I am excited and grateful that Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer can now reach a wider audience thanks to their support!”

Cover E by Derek Laufman

“David is such a passionate creator and the relationship he’s built with his fans up to this point is second-to-none,” says Massive Publishing CEO and Co-Publisher, Michael Calero. “To have the chance to get his work out to a larger audience and support what he’s building at Kingwood, speaks to the core tenant of why we started Massive in the first place; to help creators reach new fans and make sure their stories were supported.”

Cover F by John Broglia

Massive Publishing invites comic enthusiasts, history buffs, and fans of classic monsters to step into this extraordinary world where Harriet Tubman becomes a beacon of hope against the forces of darkness.

Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer is available at comic shops nationwide NOW! Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this historic release. For more information, please visit www.massivepublishing.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Art – Massive Publishing

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x