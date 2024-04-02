Master Number 33: The Path of the Teacher

The 33 is a highly charged version of the 6 and all characteristics that apply for number 6 also apply for number 33. The characteristics represented by number 6 usually are enhanced in the master number 33.The 33 is the mover and shaker of Master Numbers. With 11 and 22 combined in this number, intuition and dreams reach an entirely new orbit. A 33 used to its full potential means that there’s no personal agenda, only a focus on humanitarian issues. Someone with 33 strongly featured in their chart has the ability to throw themselves into a project that’s more than practical—it can even be spiritual.

The number 33 represents full understanding before communication. In other words, you exercise front-end consideration before speaking. With 33 in your chart, you’re a person who’s highly knowledgeable, but also checks facts before preaching ideas or ideals.

When a 33 does occur in a person’s chart, we may well be looking at a great and significant spiritual leader along the lines of the Dalai Lama or Gandhi. Remember that a 33 is also a Life Path 6—a extremely nurturing and responsible number.

As a Master Number 33, your focus is on reaching the world and uplifting the loving energy of mankind. You’re not concerned with personal ambition. Rather, you have great devotion to a cause. Your desire is to use your life to raise the consciousness of as many people as possible. Your concern is the earth—Gaia—and all of her inhabitants.

Although they don’t seek it, 33 individuals usually achieve fame through acts of kindness, tenderness, and compassion that lead to the transformation of the world’s consciousness. We could be talking about someone with a large public platform—like a Mother Teresa—but we could just as easily be talking about a wonderful first-grade teacher at the local elementary school.

Shadow Side



Always coming up with ideas that other people think are “out there” you can tend to be somewhat reluctant—you hesitate. But if you follow your instincts, others will follow too. And we’ll end up with a kinder, gentler world.

Famous People with a Master Number 33



Albert Einstein, Francis Ford Coppola, Thomas Edison, and Stephen King.

