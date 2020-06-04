Master the Little Things and Become a Champion of Life

I have been blessed to be able to coach two sports teams in the UAE. My athletes came from all parts of the world and all walks of life. It was a tremendous learning experience.

As a coach, I coach to win.

One of my teams decided early on in the season that they were not fully committed to my philosophy and not fully committed to doing what it takes to become champions both on and off the field.

They showed up to the first game of the season late, under-hydrated and without their appropriate equipment.

We lost. No, we lost bad.

With their heads down and their attitude in the dumps, I recognized the teachable moment and let them have it.

To put it simply, I told them that no matter what sport or activity you do in life, what separates champions from non-champions and winners from non-winners is the simple ability to master the little things.

They needed to approach their life and sport with anticipation, preparation, necessary equipment and with haste to win. Mastering these things would allow them to be ready to win psychologically.

I reminded them of the story of Cortez as he was trying to conquer new land for Spain. After failing and retreating multiple times he ordered his men to burn their boats when they approached the island that was seemingly unconquerable. So, they set off for battle one last time, burned their boats when they hit shore and finally conquered the island.

They bought into the conquering philosophy of Cortez.

They won because they were psychologically ready to win. They fought with a true sense of life and death. With a “no going back” attitude which inflicted fear into the hearts of their enemy.

They came to win; at all costs.

Following this conversation, our team went on to never lose a game the rest of the season. We shut out some teams that had never been shut out in our and we finished tied for the number one spot in our league.

Why?

They began to show up with a sense of urgency.

They showed up prepared.

They anticipated winning.

They bought into my philosophy.

They showed up with a psychological mindset to win by mastering the little things.

The same is true for our lives. If we can focus on mastering the little things day in and out in our professional and our personal lives we will create and sustain a winning legacy that will help you get exactly where you want to be.

You will become a Champion of your life by mastering the little things everyday.

