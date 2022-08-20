“Math Dyslexia” Can’t Stop This Chef and Business Owner [Video]

By Understood

By the time Raquel Fleetwood was diagnosed with a learning disability at age 8, she had already discovered her passion: cooking. By 16, inspired by her Black Latino roots, she was selling cheese flans in NYC — and building confidence with each gig that followed. Now, Raquel is the owner and chef of a catering company that delivers 75,000 meals in an average year. Listen to hear how Raquel turned her love of food into a career. Learn her secret for managing challenges with math, spoken language, and organization as an adult. And get her advice on how to make your strengths shine when you have learning differences.

[Music]

from the understood podcast network this

is how’d you get that job a podcast that

explores the unique and often unexpected

career paths of people with learning and

thinking differences my name is eleni

mathil and i’m a user researcher here at

understood that means i spend a lot of

time thinking about how we find jobs we

love that reflect how we learn and who

we are

i’ll be your host

[Music]

i absolutely love food so i’m really

excited for our next guest

raquel fleetwood is a chef and caterer

in los angeles who draws culinary

inspiration from her black and puerto

rican roots in a typical year her

company delivers 75 000 catered meals a

year she has dyslexia and other learning

differences she also struggles with

things like spoken language math and

organization

so raquel welcome to the show thanks for

having me of course so yeah i’m really

excited to talk about food and i’m

really looking forward to hearing how

you made that your career

so tell us a little bit about your job

and what you do

i’m the owner and chef of catered by

raquel in long beach california and i am

a full-time mom

[Laughter]

four kids in a business four kids in a

business so you’re a chef and a caterer

have you always loved cooking and what

do you love about it i’ve always loved

cooking my mom worked a lot when i was

growing up she was back in school to get

her phd and i grew up on the upper west

side of new york with a mother that

didn’t cook so she would always order in

everything was take out which is i guess

good for some people but i remember

figuring out at a super early age that

if i learned how to cook i could make

anything i wanted so i remember being

four

and trying to work my way into my

grandmother’s kitchen and she eventually

got tired of kicking me out and they

gave me a stool so i could reach the

counter

how very new york a very new yorker to

take out every night

oh my gosh she’s like i’m the best chef

ever here’s my phone numbers these are

all the numbers

yeah and when you snuck into the kitchen

is there anything in particular that you

liked about being in the kitchen or that

you liked cooking any favorite meals i

just i’ve always been attracted to it or

my mom has stories of when i was a kid

she would put on sesame street and she

would come in and julia childs would be

on the tv so i was referred to julia

childs as my big bird

cooking is where i’m at my zen my peace

my love it’s a place where my

nervousness my anxiety it doesn’t play a

role anywhere and you know i have

trouble with numbers and math and math

and numbers when it comes to food it

always makes sense i’m grateful to have

honed in on my talent super young yeah

super young three or four super young

yep my whole life yeah

so like you grew up in new york city

and you know you were diagnosed with

dyslexia when you were eight do you want

to talk a little bit about what it was

like going to school in new york talk a

little bit about struggles in school and

you know anything that you want to share

about that yeah i grew up on the upper

west side of manhattan 93 between

central park western columbus i lived in

the same building for 27 years so i

remember vividly starting the process of

being tested and you know my mom’s a

psychologist so i think things might

have been a little bit easier for me

than some because she was super

sometimes overly understanding of the

whole thing and in school i always had

one friend i was never the popular one

i’m an only child and now i have four

kids which is kind of ironic wow i was

never the one to play first and i’m

still not so i think that growing up it

translated into who i am now where i

only have a couple like really close

friends i can’t really deal with too

many personalities at once and i kind of

flew under the radar at school you know

i graduated high school i did what i had

to do bare bones bare minimum i was

supposed to go to culinary school and i

didn’t because my mom said she didn’t

want me to go to culinary school because

if i went and graduated and i decided i

didn’t want to cook then i wouldn’t have

something to have like a backup as so i

actually went to school for early

childhood development and failed

miserably i took a math class like four

times and then just left

i missed out on an associate’s degree

for one class because i just i couldn’t

do it anymore and i’ve always had issues

like if i’m not interested in something

i really don’t care it’s real easy for

me to just look at a sparkly thing in

the room and go somewhere else so i

think i figured out actually later in

life that there was a connection between

having a learning disability and still

being confident i know sometimes that’s

where it affects people and their

confidence but i think through food

through cooking it kept me confident you

were able to find something that you

were really good at and then gain your

confidence through that rather than

focusing on the things that maybe were a

little bit more challenging in school

exactly yeah it’s interesting i mean

it’s so rare to hear that people find

their passion at the age of three or

four i barely had memories from that age

you know

and you know it sounded like you were

pretty clear about what you wanted to

study but then kind of pivoted into this

other direction

how did you eventually find your way

back to the food industry it took a

while i had gotten a gig at like 16 in

new york selling my cheese flans to a

restaurant that i worked for what is a

cheese flo that’s a traditional puerto

rican flan dish tastes more like a

hybrid between a flan and a cheesecake

so i was pumping out cheese flans out my

mom’s oven thought i was something and

then i went to college didn’t graduate

wound up being in retail for like 10

years i was a retail manager i didn’t

like it per se but i was good at it

because the methodical folding and

making sure the stuff is perfect and

square and even and all the visual

displays that was the best part the

people were just not my thing

and even to this day with the cooking

sometimes i’m like you know i wish i

could just cook for nobody because it’s

always the people aspect of it all that

throws me off a little bit

but then i wound up meeting my husband

we had our first child and i was

approached about catering our this was

10 years ago now catering

our christmas party for our subdivision

we lived in i was like okay she was like

it’s 160 people and i’m you know fake it

till you make it sure why not and came

in there and made it all look really

pretty and the food tasted really good

and i was able to do that for a couple

years and i also was getting jobs the

word was kind of getting out so i had

jobs here and there and then when i

moved to california my husband worked

for a company that catered their lunch

every day

so they were like oh well does your wife

cater and does she want to cater for us

once a week and i was like sure why not

so it was like mad dash to cook for 200

people wow pregnant at the time with two

other kids and no child care so it was a

lot of fun

wow that sounds from there they gave me

the full program so i was their

corporate chef for three years before

the pandemic

wow

so when the neighbor approached you you

had never actually done catering before

they just knew you were a good cook and

they asked you to do it i did it when my

mom’s friends and stuff would have

parties i would do it for them and again

the artistic part of me was always

really good at making stuff look pretty

and that definitely it helped tailor my

craft yeah so i had experience here and

there but it was never for anyone i

didn’t know it was a little bit more of

a hobby yes and then it evolved into

something a little bit more and i had

worked in kitchens younger as a teenager

but it was never my thing i definitely

have a tough skin and stuff but the

demand working you know 15 16 hours

straight to then double i just it’s not

me yeah so i the catering was a really

great way for me to be able to cook and

still have a life essentially yeah it’s

important to have balance especially

when you have four kids

and they’re little we’ve got a nine

seven four and one so wow

yeah it’s exciting i just need them to

get older so they can help with the

company i’m like come watch these dishes

i’m sure they would be super cute doing

it it’s great

so i personally definitely prefer to

cook than bake and a big part of it is i

just cannot follow a recipe like i

always want to change it a little bit

mix it up and now with baking

yeah so for me cooking is a little bit

more of a creative outlet

is it similar for you yeah i think

baking is definitely more of a science

you can mess it up but it’s not my forte

baking i still do it and i still mess

around with the recipes and that’s the

biggest thing with cooking i always tell

people don’t be afraid to make mistakes

because it could either come out

absolutely disgusting or you could make

something that you really like so why

not try you know yeah do you think that

in terms of baking and following a

recipe do you think any struggles with

reading have anything to do with that at

all

no again the only numbers that make

sense to me and my head are food

measurements so cups

quarters converting grams it just it’s

so easy but if you ask me to like do a

simple math problem i had to hire tutors

to do homework with my second and third

grader because they learn math all kinds

of different now so you know it still

plays a big role and my sense of

direction is terrible i can’t go to the

corner store without my gps my husband

makes fun of me all the time

but yeah cooking and numbers like i’m

able to convert the recipes in my head

really quick it makes sense i can see it

in my brain and in my brain it makes

sense whereas with other numbers and you

know applying math to things when i see

it in my brain it just there’s no

translation to it it’s just numbers i

can’t apply it to anything that’s so

interesting so what kind of food you

like to cook and what influences some of

the cuisine that you serve or your

recipes

yeah right now we do just about anything

so we’re known for doing custom menus so

recently we had a filipino free pass and

they wanted me to do all traditional

filipino food and i think the best thing

about being a chef in 2022 is that if

you know food you can figure out how to

cook the recipe and you know once i’m

able to look at recipes i can make sense

of it and be like that’s too much salt

or that needs more or that’s not enough

garlic so i’m able to do basically

whatever the client wants and i am a

foodie myself growing up on the upper

west side being of mixed race you know

having that upper west side melting pot

really helped develop my palette and

that’s so cool that you can just kind of

look at recipes and then bring your own

yeah i can taste stuff too and i can

tell you what’s in it so if i taste

something for the most part i can

replicate the recipe i love it so you

just mentioned being mixed race i know

we talked about it a little bit in the

introduction do you want to share a

little bit about how your ethnic

background has had an influence on your

cooking in your career and then also

maybe how it’s played a part in other

parts of your identity

and even how your learning differences

have been perceived i love the question

i was raised by my puerto rican side so

even though i am half black i do

identify as latin i’m fluent in spanish

it’s like my thing we got married in

puerto rico oh lovely and i feel like i

was able to discover my black side

through food so yeah when i moved to

atlanta like really being able to

discover my roots their food was like

amazing i gained like 35 pounds because

i was worth it mac and cheese all the

yumminess fried chicken

but definitely felt more in touch with

my dad’s side through food and have

memories every now and then i would go

to one of his family member’s house for

thanksgiving and like smelling the

collard greens so like even to this day

the smell of collard greens reminds me

of his side so

really identifying who i am through food

and there’s such a push on my part i

feel like to be able to expose people to

what puerto rican food is which is a

mixture between the african slaves that

they bought over the spanish

and then the natives they’re called

taino indians so it’s more african

forward than what a mexican dish would

be that’s amazing yeah so given that you

love the cooking aspect but not so much

the customer client side

do you think that you’ll stay in

catering are you thinking about other

ways to incorporate cooking into your

life or another business we’re thinking

about it it’s not as easy as it was

pre-pandemic i think that the food costs

are astronomical the same brisket that

cost me like 36 before the pandemic now

cost me 100.

so the increase in food prices and

people just not understanding and

they’re like well this is too expensive

and i’m like i can’t make any money to

be able to pay a storefront and you know

it’s not that i don’t like the client

it’s more that the confrontation or the

idea of confrontation and having to

work my way through it which i’m

actually really good at even though

inside i’m like screaming

it’s the anticipation and the anxiety of

having to deal with people because

they’re spending a lot of money and it’s

warranted but i don’t want to deal with

it so i think me and my husband were

talking more about possibly going more

towards that tv food side that’s

interesting yeah so we’ll see well

earlier in the conversation you said

that while you struggled at school you

were able to have cooking as something

that you’re able to focus on and really

enjoy you mentioned struggle with math

but it doesn’t really come up in terms

of recipes and things are there any

struggles that come up that are related

to your differences at work with cooking

oh yeah the organization part of it

you’re supposed to be super neat and my

brain

is just firing it’s firing and i want to

do like a million things at once so then

i look around and like the kitchen’s on

the floor so like i’ve hired people

specifically to clean up after me

because you know my brain just like oh

like i can’t i can’t do it i’ve tried

i’ve done well sometimes but it’s not

fun that’s a bit of a struggle the

organization part of it and yeah you

know sometimes you know the ability for

me to organize my thoughts definitely

comes through on the cooking side yeah

how do you think that relates to your

differences or do you think it relates

to your differences i totally think it

does i think now you know at 40 years

old i know myself so it doesn’t bother

me it used to bother me my saying was i

get on my own nerves

but now i know to step back and i also

think that it’s really important if you

have a learning disability you’re not

owning a business to surround yourself

with people that balance you out that

can take up for your weakness so i tell

people i don’t need a five-star chef i

just need somebody that’s organized that

can clean that doesn’t mind doing dishes

all that stuff i’ve been able to kind of

balance myself out with my staff and i

tell them the organization on my end is

shot and i’ll have to sit there with a

pen and paper because even the phone

gets annoying and i write everything

down so that i can see my list of things

because if i leave it up to my brain

it’s gonna jumble it all up and mess it

up but again you know i also think that

being learning disabled when you immerse

yourself in a day-to-day activity that

causes you to have those issues and

figure it out the more it happens the

less it bothers you the less anxiety

there is behind it because you know that

you fixed it before and you fix it every

time so this time shouldn’t be any

different and you know you’ve mentioned

being a mother and having four kids are

there any challenges that come up

related to learning differences when

you’re parenting sometimes my patients

that’s why i had to hire a tutor for my

second and third grader because i

couldn’t do it and then my oldest

daughter who’s nine just got diagnosed

with dyslexia oh well yeah so we have

her in a special program to get her

caught up and i do think that me having

it and letting her know and being very

vocal about it i can’t stress enough

especially being in the black and latino

community how that was seen as like a

handicap and it’s not the main things as

a parent with a child that has a

learning disability is to make sure that

you figure out what they were put here

for hone in on it and run with it

because about

building that confidence as a kid

my daughter she’s super into science and

drawing and art she wants to be an

animal scientist so stuff like that just

really trying to make sure they’re doing

something on a daily basis that makes

them feel good about themselves and i

feel like it counteracts the other stuff

and you mentioned in the black and

latinx community there are some

perceptions of differences being

handicapped i think it’s the word that

you used

do you want to talk a little bit more

about what your view is on that how

stigma comes up and how you have handled

that within your own community in your

family i think it’s just kind of

embedded in who we are because we’re

coming from generations where there was

no exposure to this people didn’t know

you were just special you know what i

mean so now that they’re able to

actually break it down and specifically

tell you it’s kind of lightening the

load but i think that again within the

black and latino community because

there’s so much more exposure to this

stuff i do feel like it’s getting better

but it takes people to talk about it to

see that you can still be super

successful and be okay that’s great

do you have any advice for people that

are thinking about starting a business

that perhaps was previously a hobby or a

passion especially if they have some

sort of learning difference you know i

think that if you

have someone i got lucky enough my

husband is in marketing so i guess i did

it with my marriage too so i kind of

filled in where i lacked and just really

making sure that you have someone that

backs you that maybe knows more about

business than you do if you don’t know

anything about it and to do it because

if you don’t try you already failed

you know what i mean like the worst that

happens is you fall on your behind and

you’re still better off you’re more

experienced than had you not tried it

all i have my days here with four kids

and i want to pull my hair out and i get

in my car and i go to my kitchen and i

blast my music and i mind my business

and it’s the best feeling ever i really

appreciate it because i know that a lot

of chefs don’t get to experience that

and i always used to say growing up that

when i died i would go to heaven and be

in the kitchen by myself with music

playing

and you could do it while you’re like i

didn’t have to die to do it

[Laughter]

thanks so much for being on the show

raquel it’s so great having you thank

you so much for having me

[Music]

this has been how’d you get that job a

part of the understood podcast network

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

you get that job on apple spotify or

wherever you get your podcast

and if you like what you heard today

tell someone about it

how’d you get that job is for you so we

want to make sure you’re getting what

you need go to you.org that job to share

your thoughts and to find resources from

every episode that’s the letter u as in

understood.org

that job do you have a learning

difference in a job you’re passionate

about email us at thatjob understood.org

if you’d like to tell us how you got

that job we’d love to hear from you

as a non-profit and social impact

organization i’m just literalizing the

help of listeners like you to create

podcasts like this one to reach and

support more people in more places

we have an ambitious mission to shape

the world for difference and we welcome

you to join us in achieving our goals

learn more at understood.org

mission

how to get that job was created by

andrew lee and is produced by gretchen

viestra and justin d wright who also

wrote our theme song laura key is our

editorial director at understood scott

cashier is our creative director seth

melnick and brianna berry are our

production directors thanks again for

listening

[Music]

you

