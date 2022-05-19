Mathison Raises $25 Million to Launch the First DEI Operating System To Help Employers Make Progress on Diversity Hiring and Advancement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mathison, the only solution to provide employers with an end-to-end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring and retention platform, has announced today the close of its $25 million Series A led by F-Prime Capital, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, SemperVirens, ANIMO Ventures, GTM Fund, Gaingels and JP Morgan. The new injection of funding will be used to continue to build out our data and analytics capabilities, scale our go-to-market team and increase our collective impact with employers. As part of the round, John Lin of F-Prime Capital joins the board.

“After leading years of research across hundreds of employers, we recognized employers were missing the proper insights and systems to support their DEI efforts at scale. We designed Mathison so employers could build a holistic DEI strategy that they could immediately mobilize into action and continuously manage across their organization.” Tweet this

This is a moment when leaders want to make real progress on diversity, but miss the insights and capabilities needed to take action. According to a study conducted by Deloitte, 69% of executives say diversity is their most important priority right now, 93% of employers lack a robust diversity hiring solution, 76% of them haven’t set diversity goals and nearly half of those who have goals are not yet confident they will achieve them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Existing solutions are disjointed and their high price tags have made DEI cost prohibitive and operationally cumbersome to manage,” said Arthur Woods, Co-Founder of Mathison. “After leading years of research across hundreds of employers, we recognized employers were missing the proper insights and systems to support their DEI efforts at scale. We designed Mathison so employers could build a holistic DEI strategy that they could immediately mobilize into action and continuously manage across their organization.”

Mathison has pioneered the first DEI Operating System to give employers a single place to manage their:

DEI measurement, benchmarking and reporting

Diversity sourcing to expand the hiring pipeline

DEI training and tools to shift behavior and reduce bias

Designed to integrate into employers’ existing systems, Mathison features DEI tools that can be implemented into every employee’s daily workflow and a comprehensive dashboard of DEI metrics for leaders.

“Just as every essential business function, from payroll to sales, has had a system of record, the same should exist for DEI,” said John Lin, investor from F-Prime Capital. “Mathison is the first and only end-to-end platform for DEI, bringing together analytics and strategy into an intelligent platform that encourages employers to activate training and hiring with insights.”

Mathison has made a measurable collective impact, sourcing over 50,000 underrepresented candidates for employers, supporting the development of hundreds of new equitable talent policies across over 30 industries, and engaging more than 10,000 employees in DEI training to date.

“We assessed countless DEI tools and Mathison was the only real solution that enabled us to measure, source and engage the team all at once,” said Kathy Schrepferman, a talent leader from Cornerstone OnDemand.

“We feel grateful to have founded Mathison with the intentional mission of making DEI a possibility for organizations through transparency, measurement and accountability. Our community and movements have galvanized around our efforts to strive for more,” said Dave Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Mathison. “Our system is designed to instill real meaningful change and we are excited to use this funding to propel the DEI efforts of thousands of organizations to create a more equitable future”.

Mathison uses its own product for DEI and includes 50% women, 72% working parents and 50% people of color on its management team. To learn more about Mathison, please visit www.mathison.io

About Mathison

Mathison is the world’s first DEI Operating System. Its end-to-end platform transforms organizations’ hiring and retention strategies to increase diversity with a single place to build their DEI action plan, measure growth and mobilize every team with education and tools. A leader in DEI innovation and research, their book, Hiring for Diversity, was named a bestseller and is referenced by organizations across the globe. Mathison works with a wide range of employers of all sizes including companies like Sonos, TripAdvisor, 23andMe, HelloFresh, Bowery Farms, Bristol Myers Squibb and non-profits from Sundance Film to The World Economic Forum. For more information, please visit: www.mathison.io.

About F-Prime Capital:

F-Prime Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in healthcare and technology. For the past 50 years, our independent venture capital group has had the privilege of backing great entrepreneurs building groundbreaking companies.

With over two billion dollars under management and a global portfolio of more than 160 companies, we champion those dedicated to creating positive change in the world. In healthcare, we focus on therapeutics, medtech, and health IT & services in a stage-agnostic fashion. In technology, we focus on enterprise software, fintech and frontier tech; while we’re early-stage investors by choice, we’ll back exceptional teams at any stage. Our team of investors, engineers, doctors, and scientists is committed to bringing the insight, domain expertise, and relationships required to help our companies make a transformational impact.

F-Prime is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in London, UK and San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit fprimecapital.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

SourceCode Communications

[email protected]

For F-Prime Capital:

Liang Zhao

505-720-6933

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock