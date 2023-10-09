Maybe We Should Confess Our Love in Public Forums

Can we be rational about the emotional?

Years ago a man who fell in love with me posted about it in a public forum.

This had mixed results. For him, people were supportive, and it helped him, I think, reflect on his feelings, be honest about a big part of who he is and what he was most preoccupied with at the time.

But, for me, it wasn’t entirely comfortable. It was flattering, sure. It makes me smile to think of love in general, and it was sweet and sincere in a certain way. But, being the public object of people’s feelings, his pursuit, and how others perceived it was strange. Afterwards, judgement followed. I had a boyfriend at the time, and of course, he was curious about what I “may have done” to have someone else fall in love with me.

Of course, no one is quite rational when it comes to love, and none of us can really look at such a thing objectively, as emotion is at the center of it.

Yet, now that time has passed, knowing about this man’s feelings (I’ll call him Bob) really helped me feel differently about him, sympathetic to his needs, and respectful that he had the courage and honesty to talk about his feelings.

We can be rational about the emotional after enough time has passed and we have looked at the situation with less passion and more reflective reason. This was true for both parties.

Maybe the context, or forum, was incorrect, but in the long run I think it helped us understand one another better.

Can men and women be friends?

The hardest part of this dilemma was how it affected our friendship. One of the big battles of the patriarchy is that territory where we want to be friends, but we are stopped short by sexual attraction. Setting men (and women) free to express themselves is not easy in our culture.

This has changed some over time, but people still largely think in terms of rules they may even unconsciously follow.

As awkward as it might be, honesty is the best policy. Men and women should feel free to be friends. The idea of having just gal pals, or just bros, is very limiting. It keeps us from having half of humanity as potentially helpful life supporters and health enhancers.

Probably the most awkward stage of any relationship is when it is one-sided and we are trying to work out exactly where we stand. Keep in mind, that unless everyone falls in love/love at the exact same moment it is going to be one-sided because that’s how human hearts beat — to different drums.

Men and women who can step up and be friends are not playing second fiddle, (or drums). They are playing one of the most vital roles in a life that anyone can play. The friendship role is very important. Rather than being seen as something less than being a mother, father, or spouse, being a friend, especially a through all the ups-and-downs-of-life friend, is singularly special.

It may not become the love of your life, yet it is a love of life itself.

Many studies have shown that our tightest circle of friends is crucially important to not just our mental health, but our over all life health. In the big scheme of things, it is very important to have a social network on which to depend. Having a life partner certainly matters, but the idea of nuclear family is relatively new in our human evolution and it has limits.

We used to depend upon group cohesion and cooperation for survival, and the world is showing us now that we need to recapture that spirit of kith and kin. This means that even internationally, we need to form human tribes and networks of interconnection. We need diversity not just of every kind of person, but to being open to men and women being close even when they are not romantically pair-bonded.

Men and women should be friends and should definitely not think of it as a small thing in the world. It’s an enlargement of a circle of compassion we all need to be included within.

Just remember when human hearts are involved, we do have to be honest, but gentle.

…

—

Photo credit: DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash