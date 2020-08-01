Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Meet the Organisers of the British Black Lives Matter Protest

Meet the Organisers of the British Black Lives Matter Protest

Reporter Daniel Henry speaks to the British organizers who were inspired by the events that followed the death of George Floyd.

.

.

Full documentary on iPlayer: https://bbc.in/3hsN0yU
Reporter Daniel Henry speaks to the British organizers who were inspired by the events that followed the death of George Floyd.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:04
it really feels like the hand of history
00:05
is on us here
00:06
the people at this protest are basically
00:09
asking
00:10
are we a country that is
00:13
complicit in racism via
00:16
its silence and politeness or are we a
00:18
nation that
00:19
is actively anti-racist
00:22
[Music]
00:27
[Music]
00:28
they’re marching for people in brixton
00:30
there are multiple people in tottenham
00:31
in moscow in hall
00:37
over 10 000 people in three days
00:50
[Laughter]
00:54
we’re just doing something that needed
00:56
to be done yeah we don’t
00:57
see it as activism guys this is weird
01:00
why are we still not why are we still
01:02
talking myself for 30 years george floyd
01:04
died in minneapolis we
01:08
are in london yeah so
01:12
what’s the connection for you we’re also
01:14
standing in solidarity then because we
01:15
also understand that the uk is not
01:17
innocent
01:17
yeah in terms where there’s been police
01:19
brutality so we’re over here to just
01:21
kind of raise awareness
01:22
to also be like guys it’s an issue in
01:24
the uk yeah a lot of people say like oh
01:26
but you know i don’t understand racism
01:27
and i’m like it’s because you
01:29
physically can’t experience it yes you
01:30
don’t know how it’s like on the other
01:32
hand
01:32
this whole all lives matter thing it’s
01:34
just it’s just against the black like
01:36
that they don’t they don’t have the same
01:37
meaning that we do like people like all
01:39
lives matter we’re all equal but we’re
01:40
not we’re not all lives will matter
01:42
when black lives matter as well good
01:45
afternoon nick
01:46
thousands of people here climbed into
01:52
parliament
01:55
that’s why we’re all here there’s not
01:56
just black people there’s so many
01:58
different
01:58
different types of people when we change
02:00
we need we demand change
02:02
i think it’s amazing some people have
02:03
tested today because it’s important and
02:05
i think it’s important for a lot of
02:06
white people to turn up as well
02:07
to say that you’re not alone
02:13
how long is this going to be for them
02:15
because racism is trending
02:18
so you know what about when it’s not
02:19
trending what about when it’s not
02:20
trending and that’s the
02:21
that’s that’s the important thing and i
02:23
always say that you know
02:26
when something racist is happening are
02:27
you going to stand up for someone on the
02:28
train
02:29
you know are you going to challenge your
02:30
boss if he says something racist in
02:32
passing are you going to do those things
02:33
because that’s how you disrupt the
02:34
system
02:39
the process is turned this is changing
02:45
a lot of people will come here this is
02:46
personal when they see the police
02:50
it draws up a visceral reaction
02:53
this is exactly what organizers called
02:56
not to happen
02:57
just at the end of the protest when the
03:00
heavens had opened
03:01
trouble started if you hadn’t been to
03:04
that protest
03:05
when you see it reported like that it
03:07
just limits how people
03:09
engage with the issue they start to
03:11
think about
03:13
the violence and not why people were
03:16
protesting in the first place
03:18
that means that we don’t we don’t move
03:20
forward we don’t have the uncomfortable
03:22
conversations that we need to have
03:23
in terms of racism
03:25
[Music]
03:28
so we’ve had these weeks of process now
03:31
they’ve you know been headline news and
03:33
you know all around the world and
03:36
people talking about it in parliament
03:37
all that kind of thing but do you
03:39
think that people actually care
03:42
i think that a lot of people do
03:44
genuinely genuinely do like care
03:46
and i don’t think that is the majority
03:48
which is sad
03:49
but i do think that there’s a very
03:51
there’s a big energy that i want to
03:52
change
03:53
do you get what i’m saying however why
03:55
is it that it has to take a load of
03:56
black people to come in the streets
03:57
chanting all the things that we’re
03:58
trying for you to think to yourselves oh
04:00
my business doesn’t have
04:01
diversity my business doesn’t have
04:03
someone at the top of color my business
04:04
do you know what i’m saying it is like
04:06
it’s amazing
04:07
how many people come out and how many
04:09
people come in
04:10
and do you know what i’m saying and it’s
04:11
like it’s sick but who’s really doing
04:14
the work
04:14
it needs to start with the education
04:16
system and then it comes to it then it
04:18
comes to here
04:19
kids you can’t go wrong with them
04:20
they’re like everything that they say
04:22
everything they’re just exactly they
04:24
absorb information everything that goes
04:26
on around them
04:27
so if we can catch them from such a
04:29
young type of age
04:30
then i don’t see where we can go wrong
04:32
with other um voices we need that’s what
04:34
we’re pushing
04:34
because we’re not we’re not joking about
04:35
people understanding we’ve actually got
04:37
emails we’ve written we’ve got contact
04:39
with these people
04:40
with a lot of big organizations that
04:41
want to help us so we’re ready to like
04:43
put that in to to push that so i’m
04:45
really proud of everything not just us
04:47
but
04:47
every single person in general that’s
04:49
advocate for black lives matter because
04:51
everyone is doing something
04:52
you need to keep that safe energy 365
04:54
days of the year period
04:56
i just feel like this generation yeah we
04:58
said you’re not about to play with us no
04:59
[Music]
05:04
mor

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

