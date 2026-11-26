By Shawn Tyler for PeopleFinders

Thanksgiving is the time when many people set aside petty differences and fall into the warm, comforting embrace of a family meal. Or maybe this year will be a little different, and you’ll be dining alongside relatives you’ve never met.

No matter who you’re meeting with on Turkey Day, it’s preferable to know the identities of your fellow feasters. But when you get a call, text, email, or social media message out of the blue from someone claiming to be a relative, how do you know they’re telling the truth?

You’ll have to do some digging to verify their identity, because impersonation scammers are constantly refining and retooling their tactics. PeopleFinders offers tips on how to recognize family impersonation scams, verify someone’s identity and protect yourself from fraud.

How Common Are Impersonation Scams in the U.S.?

Imposter scams cost Americans $3.5 billion in 2025, nearly three times the 2020 total. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also notes that impersonation fraud is the most common type perpetrated in the U.S., accounting for 1 in 3 scams reported to the agency.

Another important statistic to note is that phone call scams resulted in a median loss of $1,500 in 2024, more than any other contact method reported by the FTC. Text message-originated losses had a median monetary loss of $1,000, the second-highest.

These figures illustrate that although social media and AI-generated content allow scammers to easily scale their fraud efforts, personal communications yield greater returns per victim. That’s not victims’ fault, but basic human psychology.

Red Flags That Someone May Not Be Who They Claim

Imagine checking your cell phone’s messages and seeing a text from a number you haven’t saved. They claim they’re your Cousin Ralphie. How can you vet the sender to determine the truth?

Start by looking for these red flags.

You’ve Never Heard of This Supposed Relative Before

Although it makes for a compelling movie script, most people don’t have secret relatives who contact them out of the blue. Is it possible? Yes. Likely? No.

Even if a long-lost cousin wants to reconnect (or connect for the first time), they’ll probably make a more elegant introduction than a cold call.

They Make an Urgent Request

Not only has an unknown relative texted you, but they’re also dealing with a sudden, unforeseen financial emergency. They need $2,000 before they go bankrupt and lose their house.

Don’t fall for it. Scammers want your money or your sensitive information, and using the illusion of time pressure is just one of their many tactics. If you needed a cash infusion, would you ask someone you’ve never met to give it to you?

They Want to Use Unusual Payment Methods

If an impersonator asks for money, they may want it through gift cards or a wire transfer. Those methods offer none of the protections (such as chargeback capabilities) afforded to debit and credit card users. Once you send a gift card or execute a wire transfer, it can be extremely difficult to recoup the funds if things go sideways.

You Can’t Get Them on a Video Call

One of the best ways to verify someone’s identity when dating online is to meet on a video chat. The principle stands for family-member impersonators.

Despite the advances in AI technology and deepfakes, it’s extremely difficult for scammers to generate a walking, talking avatar that’s actually convincing. If your long-lost relative keeps giving you excuses about not hopping on a Zoom or FaceTime call, assume you’re speaking with a wannabe scammer.

The “Relative” Asks for Discretion

You know the old saying: Three people can keep a secret if two of them are dead.

Scammers apply this to themselves, because each scheme is basically a house of cards. The more people know about it, the greater the chances things will blow up.

So, impersonators will, more often than not, tell their potential victims that they want to keep their conversation a secret. They may even threaten you with social consequences to up the ante. Don’t let it rattle you.

How to Verify Your Long-Lost Relative’s Identity

The chances that a previously unknown relative has messaged you unexpectedly are never zero. So, if you want to be sure you’re dealing with a scammer and not Cousin Ralphie, here’s how to do it.

Ask Your Family

Don’t just take Cousin Ralphie’s word that he’s your great-aunt’s nephew’s son. Ask someone who would actually know, such as your great-aunt, parents, or grandparents. If nobody is familiar with them, assume you’re speaking with a scammer.

Search the Phone Number Online

Another good first step is to reverse-search the number or email address using an accurate people-finder database. If the stories don’t line up, block the sender.

One important thing to note is that scammers routinely spoof phone numbers, so the number on the caller ID may not be the one they’re actually calling from. Therefore, even if the reverse number search returns the correct name, you should still exercise caution.

Staying Safe when Interacting with Strangers

The best offense is a great defense. That’s true for the NFL games airing all day long during Thanksgiving and for protecting your digital information.

To prevent impersonators from getting to you and your finances:

Don’t share too much about yourself when someone new reaches out. Personal information is the lifeblood of scams. Also, adjust your social media privacy settings to limit who can see your profile and personal information.

Set up two-factor authentication for your financial accounts and other important user portals if you haven’t already. Even if someone gets your username and password through either an inadvertent slip-up or data breach, you’ll have a crucial second layer of protection.

Avoid clicking on any links strangers send you. Phishing scams were the most common type of fraud complaint in 2025, according to FBI data.

If you think a scammer has obtained your sensitive information, call your bank immediately to freeze your accounts. Contact Experian, TransUnion, or Equifax to place a freeze on your credit. You should also report identity theft to the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov.

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Stick to the Family You Know and Love This Thanksgiving

You simply never know when a family member impersonator might use your phone number, email address, or social media account. Don’t let your guard down during this year’s tryptophan coma — stay alert for scammers and keep the holidays holly, jolly and safe.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







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