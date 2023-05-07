Men: 3 Qualities You Overlook in Women That Are Big Green Flags

We are in one of the strangest eras in dating.

Is it just me, or do you feel like it’s a gender battle, and everyone is out to point out what the others are doing wrong?

The respect for the good qualities people bring to the table is gone.

We only care about the top 10% of this or the best looking that.

When I write, it is for real people who are in touch with reality.

When I write about men navigating the dating market, it is for those with a positive view of the market.

Yes, we should be aware of potential red flags and women showing signs of not being a good match.

What about the flip side?

There are quality women among us who are suitable partners for relationships, and we need to stop looking them over.

How do you know when you’ve spotted a good one? Well, look for these qualities.

…

The last dance

The first point might be universal, but one I want men to focus on.

When you are getting to know a woman in the courting stage, it is worth learning why she is available in the first place.

Why did her last relationship end?

Now, this is not something you should ask on the first date, but it is a must-know moving forward.

Notice her answer.

Does she go on and on about how her ex is a low-quality piece of trash, or does she talk about her last relationship using “we, us, our?”

We like to think our relationships are unique and special and our situation is different.

I’m sorry, but that is generally not true.

Listen to the way she talks about her last dynamic. Does she talk about things “we” could have done better and how it simply didn’t work out?

Or

Was she the perfect angel, and he’s a worthless human who didn’t deserve her?

How a woman talks about past partners will tell you a lot about how she deals with conflict, moments of turbulence, and what level of accountability she takes in relationships.

You want someone who understands that a relationship is two people putting in work to serve each other and the dynamic.

It is not an I-am-happy-ship.

Back to the future

I know we have scrolled and seen videos and memes:

“X celebrity didn’t have their big break until they were 45.” “X artist didn’t sell their first painting until 60.” “You have time.”

People love to look at outliers as the norm or average and use them as a reason not to make decisions right now.

Do you have to have your life mapped out and have a list of to-dos for the next decade? Maybe not.

A green flag you should look for is someone who knows what they are open to in the future.

I will willingly accept any pushback in the comments, but “I don’t know if I want kids or to be married” screams someone who won’t be the best match to be a parent or wife.

I am not saying you won’t be a good parent or wife. Relax.

I am with the liberal stance that there aren’t strict ages to have this done to be successful, but I am saying you are too old not knowing what you do and don’t want.

You won’t wake up one day and decide you are ready for something you’ve put out of your mind.

A woman who knows what she is open to will be mentally prepared for it in the future.

Peace

If you think I have pressured the women in this article and given the men a free pass, we are about to flip the script.

We have seen the view that these Instagram models and celebrities are the models of perfection, and it’s completely wrong.

The best model of perfection is peace and serenity.

When I ask men about someone they are dating, does it sound like a job or a benefit?

When I hear men talk, they mention the girl’s looks first.

You should be attracted to someone you’re pursuing, but what does that pursuit look like in action?

(Hopefully, you know better) Are you chasing and going out of your way to lock someone down?

Or

Are you giving mutual interest and putting effort into showing the other person their value?

A woman not playing “the game” and playing her role in courtship is something to value to the highest degree.

A relationship is supposed to be your peace. Relationships do take work, but it is not a job filled with stressful tasks.

When you find someone who brings peace to your life, cherish it.

Qualities of a person stick. Looks and visual attributes don’t.

…

I am not one of those guys who write robotic, by-the-book posts.

I am always going to give it to you real.

When you find a woman with these qualities, lock it down, my boy.

…

—

***

—–

Photo credit: John Hernandez on Unsplash