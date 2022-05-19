Men and Our Emotions: The Importance of Learning To Be More Vulnerable

I was taught never to express my emotions freely.

Growing up, I was repeatedly told:

“Boys don’t cry.”

“Silence! I don’t want to hear a word or sound from you.”

Being raised in a Vietnamese household didn’t help either because my parents didn’t really express their emotions.

It was an environment where I wasn’t encouraged to share my values, ideas or feelings.

And those habits I learned in childhood followed me into adulthood.

I felt the need to ‘man up’ or uphold a tough self-image.

I viewed vulnerability as a weakness due to the expectation that men needed to remain strong and stoic.

I became self-reliant. I never bothered others with my issues and would look for solutions by myself.

I wore my emotional illiteracy with pride.

This made everything harder to admit — to my friends, family and most importantly, reluctantly, to myself that I was not okay.

After my last relationship, I realised intimacy is the only thing I am looking for.

What I mean by intimacy is that someone who really knows and understands you. They know all of you, inside and out. The good. The bad. The ugly. And loves you anyway.

But to get that level of intimacy requires vulnerability. It requires being honest about my internal state, my thoughts and my feelings.

And if I can’t say those things, if I never reveal who I really am, I’ll never find intimacy. It’s impossible to get intimacy without vulnerability.

The breakdown of my relationship was my fault. I struggled to say what was on my mind or how I was feeling. I felt like I had to act like a “man”, numb myself and pretend that everything was okay.

I was afraid to tell the truth to my girlfriend and expose myself. Because I feared that showing emotions or expressing my feelings would emasculate me and rob me of my manhood.

…

Learning To Be More Open And Vulnerable

My previous relationship failed before I even got the chance to learn to be vulnerable with her.

Despite it, I’ve taken the responsibility to develop my openness and vulnerability.

Start small and journal

Being vulnerable is hard.

You can’t suddenly switch into a new mindset, it requires baby steps. As the saying goes we’ve got to learn to walk before we can run.

For me it started with journalling.

Every day I would write about my concerns, the challenging emotions and life circumstances.

It was a place where I didn’t have to hide from myself and stop pretending I could do everything.

The blank paper gave me the safe space to accept myself for who I was and all of my faults and shortcomings.

Talking to those closest to you

When I was finally honest with myself, I started to be open with a few of my closest friends.

When asked how’s it going? I would make a conscious effort to be more accurate and honest about how I felt.

Recently I’ve been having a lot of video calls with my close friend Chris, who lives on the other side of the world.

We’ve known each other for fourteen years now. The time we used to spend together, we’ve never really spoken about our emotions or feelings.

But I noticed in our phone calls we were talking about our feelings, emotions and struggles we faced in life.

Finally being honest about our inner world felt refreshing and authentic.

Don’t be a hero

At the end of last year, my aunt saw me running around like a headless chicken, trying to solve every problem by myself.

She sat me down and said, “don’t be a hero. Ask for help if you need it.”

Her words have stuck with me ever since.

It was like she had given me the permission I needed to ask for help.

If you are running around pretending to be superhuman, I want you to know it’s okay to ask for help.

…

I realised telling people how I truly felt and being vulnerable isn’t weak.

Being vulnerable is an act of courage. And courage is a trait we all aspire to have.

Being vulnerable is training myself to become comfortable with my emotions and my faults.

It’s taking a risk to show the world this is who I am, and I refuse to be anything but me.

—

