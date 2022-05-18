Men Are Too Manly for Their Own Good

The modern world is a very different place than it was during the reign of John Wayne and his contemporaries, but masculine ideals have remained largely the same. However, as the roles of men and women are increasingly overlapping, men who adhere to old values will find themselves displaced. This might sound unlikely. After all, elderly men dominate in high ranking positions. However, for young men, it is failing. Focusing on just the trends in the last few decades show that women are overtaking men in terms of health, academic performance, and income growth.

From 1979 to 2015, the average 25 to 34 year-old male income dropped from $46,000 to $40,000. Meanwhile, women went from making $23,000 to $29,000. If the shift continues, women will eventually outpace men salary-wise. In some cities, they already do. Women under 30 earn more than their male counterparts in 22 of the 250 U.S. metropolitan areas, including New York City and Washington D.C.

One major reason for this is that women are overwhelmingly reaping the benefits of college degrees. Today, the majority of law and medical school students are women, a stark shift from decades prior. As a whole, between 1994 and 2012, the percentage of women enrolling in college jumped from 63% to 71%, while men stagnated at just 61%. College acts as the gatekeeper to opportunity. In an increasingly technical future, men could fall behind.

It is easy to look at the trend and assume that perhaps boys are naturally weaker academically than girls, but Columbia and Ohio State University sociologists and education specialists disagree. “boys’ underperformance in school has more to do with society’s norms about masculinity than with anatomy, hormones or brain structure.” Many men are cognitively capable, but struggle for other reasons. A major factor, if not the factor, for males’ academic downturn, is their refusal to remove the mask of stoicism and control.

Studies have shown that elementary school girls consistently display “higher social and behavioral skills’’ that lead to higher cognitive learning and academic investment. But, despite the controversy, boys have the same capacity for emotional and social development as women. Research has shown that young boys are more emotive than girls. A 1999 collaborative study between Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital even found that 6-month-old boys “cry more than girls’’ and were “more socially oriented.” Men are conditioned to hide their natural emotions. For many, this change eventually leads to maladaptive behaviors and academic decline.

Healthy socialization allows for vulnerability and the freedom to ask for assistance. It allows for humility and reflection. Without the capacity to seek guidance and help, struggles cannot be as easily resolved. It is no wonder that men are 25% less likely than women to complete their bachelor’s degree in 4 years. Professor Reiner, a leading scholar in masculine culture often quotes a former student to explain the male mindset: “Nothing’s worse for a guy than looking like a Try Hard.” For many men, failing quietly is less shameful than asking for help.

The always self-sufficient, victorious man that has been portrayed in film, holds a lot of men mentally hostage. In the medical world, this phenomenon has a name: “John Wayne Syndrome” and it compels men to conceal weakness. “In general, men who have the most traditional, macho views about masculinity are the least likely to get routine check-ups and necessary medical care,” reported a Harvard Medical School article. However, as strong as the belief is, men cannot be invulnerable.

Humans prosper through their relationships, but the aloofness and invulnerability promoted by patriarchal masculinity undermine human connection. In the last 30 years, the amount of close social connections has dwindled for both men and women, but men have faced a distinct decline according to the Survey Center on American Life. The survey found that 15% of men have no close friendships, a five-fold increase from the 1990s. That number is 28% for men under 30. An analysis of 148 studies found that people with strong social connections had a 50% lower mortality risk than those with weaker ties. Lonely people had higher rates of mortality than sedentary and obese people. Although some may attribute this crisis level decline in relationships to technological disruptions or economic stressors, they cannot explain the gap found between men and women.

Niobe Way, a professor of developmental psychology at NYU, argues that these changes are distinctly cultural. From her research, she has uncovered that as boys transition into adulthood, their need for social acceptance overwhelms their natural desire for close relationships. Adolescents will sadly surrender to social pressures from an ambient culture and adopt a more masculine persona, despite the clear and depressing sacrifice of close connections.

Young men today are lonelier, less healthy, less prosperous, and less educated. The framework that guided them is collapsing. In the past, researchers have doubled down on the status quo, arguing that boys need to be “more rough” and give into “boyishness”. However, there is a growing consensus from multiple disciplines that they need the opposite. They need the freedom to be open, compassionate, and vulnerable.

Unfortunately, these honorable attributes are seen as too feminine for a man, but they are just as natural to men as they are to women. These traits are not weaknesses. They are strengths. They are being emotionally intelligent, they are being a good listener, and they are being a good communicator. They are taking care of your body and mind. It is okay to be a man who cries. It is okay to be a sensitive man. It is okay to be an emotional man. A man is no less for embracing these things. He is more.

The invulnerable attitude is self-defeating, but men struggle to expand outside their roles. It is easy to assume this is because of internalized misogyny or homophobia, but University of South Florida psychologist Jennifer Bosson has found that inconsistent with her research. “…The male gender role itself is kind of conceptualized as a more precarious status. So manhood is something that’s hard to earn and easy to lose relative to womanhood.” The driving factor for men is not an internal repulsion towards femininity and homosexuality, but a fear of discrimination. Despite the stoic stereotypes, men are deeply anxious about how they are perceived.

Sadly, fear of rejection is real and legitimate. A series of studies in 2015 found when men, but not women, in leadership positions ask for help, they are perceived as less competent, capable, and confident. And when men make themselves vulnerable by disclosing a weakness at work, they are perceived to have lower status. Just as women are often perceived as bossy or unlikable when they adopt stereotypically masculine traits, men are dismissed as wimpy and undesirable when they break masculine code. Another study done at the University of Massachusetts found that men often faced strong resistance from their wives when considering changing into more lower-paying, feminine careers. As a New York Times correspondent puts it: “The problem is that notions of masculinity die hard, in women as well as men.” Reform will face tremendous opposition, retaliation, and setbacks, but reform is worth the challenge.

Fortunately, the psychological struggles are not completely foreign. Betty Friedan, the defacto-leader of the 1960s Feminist movement once wrote: “for the woman who moves on, there is always the sense of loss that accompanies change”. She was talking about women who rejected the role of homemaker. Turning down the promise of domestic bliss for the hardships of a Feminist was never an easy exchange. Even though domestic bliss was a false promise, the illusion was never easy to surrender. But they were brave and within the century they made remarkable progress. Men can too and they should if overall wealth, health, and happiness is of concern.

