Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Men Dealing With a Miscarriage – What To Do & How To Support Her | Dad University

Men Dealing With a Miscarriage – What To Do & How To Support Her | Dad University

It's important we end the stigma associated with miscarriage and allow men to know they no longer need to live in silence.

by Leave a Comment

In this video, we go over a very difficult and sensitive subject: miscarriage. Men dealing with a miscarriage is not something that is often (if ever) discussed. It’s important we end the stigma associated with miscarriage and allow men to know they no longer need to live in silence.

Men are often surprised to learn that many couples experience a miscarriage and they are not alone in their feelings and thoughts about it. It can feel isolating and difficult to deal with when you feel like you are going through it alone.

This video talks about multiple ways you can help yourself deal with the miscarriage but also help and support your partner through the difficult time.

If you are needing help, reach out to friends, family, support group or even a professional.

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x