Men Dealing With a Miscarriage – What To Do & How To Support Her | Dad University

In this video, we go over a very difficult and sensitive subject: miscarriage. Men dealing with a miscarriage is not something that is often (if ever) discussed. It’s important we end the stigma associated with miscarriage and allow men to know they no longer need to live in silence.

Men are often surprised to learn that many couples experience a miscarriage and they are not alone in their feelings and thoughts about it. It can feel isolating and difficult to deal with when you feel like you are going through it alone.

This video talks about multiple ways you can help yourself deal with the miscarriage but also help and support your partner through the difficult time.

If you are needing help, reach out to friends, family, support group or even a professional.

—

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

—

Previously Published on YouTube