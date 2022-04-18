Get Daily Email
Men Find These Things Irresistible in Women [Video]

Men Find These Things Irresistible in Women [Video]

In this video I’m going to show you how your dream guy is watching you in moments where you don’t even realize it.

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
is not to over invest in them you don’t
0:02
want to go into people-pleaser mode long
0:04
day babe
0:06
let me come here give me a cuddle focus
0:08
on the influence that we can have with
0:10
how great we are direct your
0:12
conversation toward positive things he
0:14
just looked at you in a way that made
0:15
you want to jump him when you get home
0:18
tell him
0:24
in this video i’m going to show you how
0:26
your dream guy
0:27
is watching you in moments where you
0:30
don’t even realize it and those moments
0:33
are determining whether or not he
0:35
commits we mistakenly believe that if
0:38
we’re the right person for our partner
0:41
they will choose us they will commit to
0:44
us what we forget
0:45
is that the way we act with everybody
0:48
else in their lives is equally important
0:52
and in this video i’m going to show you
0:55
for three different stages of dating how
0:58
the way you act around other people is
1:01
going to affect his decision to commit
1:03
or not the first stage of dating i want
1:05
to talk about is the early dating phases
1:08
when you’re going on the first few dates
1:10
with someone what’s the defining factor
1:12
here
1:13
showing that you are capable with
1:16
strangers ladies you know how
1:18
unattractive it is when a guy is rude to
1:20
waiters when he’s not nice to service
1:23
staff or people in the street that ask
1:25
him for help that he doesn’t have to be
1:26
nice to you know how unattractive that
1:28
is well it works in reverse when you’re
1:31
polite to people you don’t need to be
1:33
polite to he pays attention and sees you
1:37
for a warm and kind person you also get
1:40
massive points if when a guy takes you
1:42
to a party or somewhere where he knows
1:44
people he doesn’t feel like he has to
1:45
babysit you it’s one of the most
1:47
attractive qualities isn’t it when we’re
1:48
with someone and they can handle
1:50
themselves they can go and talk to
1:51
people without needing us to be next to
1:53
them the entire time the second stage i
1:56
want to talk about is the phase of
1:58
dating where he begins to introduce you
2:00
to certain important people in his life
2:02
so we’re getting along a little bit here
2:03
he’s introducing you to friends maybe
2:05
even family colleagues his boss people
2:08
that he wants to impress people that he
2:10
cares about the opinions of now with
2:13
these people the key at this stage of
2:15
the relationship is not to over invest
2:17
in them you don’t want to go into
2:19
people-pleaser mode where you’re trying
2:21
to do everything to please them it’s
2:23
more about making sure that he feels
2:26
comfortable giving them his time to give
2:28
you a practical scenario let’s say
2:30
you’re at his friend’s birthday in this
2:32
moment there are a couple of crucial
2:33
mistakes people often make one is when
2:35
he’s having great conversations with
2:37
people that he’s bonding with and
2:38
catching up with instead of recognizing
2:40
that important bonding time is happening
2:43
the person pulls him out of the
2:45
conversation or interrupts mid-sentence
2:47
so that they can be attended to again so
2:50
that he can be with them or
2:52
halfway through the night they say i’m
2:53
tired i want to go home instead of
2:55
either staying to support the person
2:57
because they know it’s an important
2:58
moment or an important time with
3:00
important people for them
3:02
or saying listen i’m really tired i’m
3:04
gonna go home but i don’t want you to
3:06
come with me because i want you to have
3:07
a great time i’ll be fine i can call a
3:09
cab or maybe he calls you a cab but i
3:12
don’t need you to come with me i really
3:13
want you to have a good time not making
3:15
that person feel guilty for the time
3:17
they’re spending with important people
3:19
the heart of this stage of commitment is
3:21
showing that you’re supportive of his
3:22
relationships you encourage him to go
3:24
and spend time with those people maybe
3:26
you even give him ideas of things he
3:28
could do with those people and i’m not
3:29
saying with you involved when he wants
3:31
to have a night with his friends you
3:32
encourage him when he wants to go and
3:34
see his family you encourage that when
3:36
you show him you’re selfless about
3:38
wanting the best for his relationships
3:40
with the important people in his life
3:42
he sees you as someone that will make
3:44
him a better person and a loyal teammate
3:46
and the third phase of commitment here
3:49
is what you do when you’re actually in
3:52
the relationship and you now have your
3:54
own bonds with the people in his life
3:57
when he sees that you show an interest
4:00
in the people that he cares about it
4:01
could be mentioning that you’ve heard
4:03
about their hobbies i heard you love
4:04
skiing tell me more about that when was
4:06
the last time you went it could be
4:07
passing on a compliment like i heard
4:09
you’re an incredible writer what’s the
4:11
what stuff do you enjoy writing about
4:12
the most it’s also nice sometimes if you
4:15
take an opportunity to invite the family
4:17
or the friends of your significant other
4:19
to do something even when you know he’s
4:21
not around so if he’s on holiday or if
4:23
he’s not around for the day and you went
4:25
shopping with his mom or you just had a
4:28
fun phone conversation with his sister
4:30
now you have to be a little careful with
4:31
this obviously because if you do it too
4:32
soon it looks like you’re intruding on
4:34
his personal space and if you’re doing
4:36
it with the wrong people people that he
4:38
doesn’t value that much in his family he
4:40
might find it a slight betrayal that
4:42
you’re going behind his back and having
4:44
relationships with people but when he
4:45
does have friends and family that he
4:47
loves to pieces and you show that you
4:49
have your own little relationship with
4:51
them a guy can get a huge kick out of
4:54
that why does all of this work by the
4:55
way firstly most of us care about the
4:59
opinions of the people we know and love
5:01
the people that existed before this new
5:04
partner came into our lives so much as
5:07
we may not like that their opinions are
5:09
influenced by other people
5:10
that’s the truth being great with the
5:13
other people in their lives and at least
5:15
putting in effort even if it doesn’t pan
5:17
out because we can’t get on with
5:18
everybody but at least trying is
5:20
something that our partner sees but
5:23
secondly let’s step back for a moment
5:26
when you commit to somebody in life
5:28
you’re not just committing to that
5:30
person you’re committing to their
5:32
relationship with the rest of the world
5:35
because you know that you’re going to be
5:36
close enough to them that the way they
5:38
treat everybody else is also going to
5:40
have an impact on you so
5:42
when we see somebody behaving with other
5:46
people the way we always imagined our
5:48
dream partner would the decision to
5:51
commit becomes that much clearer when
5:54
you want a guy to commit don’t just
5:56
focus on the way you are with him
5:59
focus on the way you are with everybody
6:02
else because trust me
6:05
he’s watching
6:14
what are four of the primary traits that
6:17
men are really looking for in a woman
6:20
now obviously this is subjective
6:21
obviously not every man follows these
6:24
four as their top four but i think this
6:27
is a pretty good stab at it number one
6:29
playfulness playfulness is one of the
6:32
most attractive traits because life is
6:35
hard enough without being with someone
6:37
who is serious all the time so we look
6:39
for that in our partner that could be
6:41
somebody who when a great song comes on
6:44
they start dancing in a funny way or in
6:46
a silly way or in just a cute way it
6:49
could be somebody who when they look at
6:51
you in that moment they say if you don’t
6:52
kiss me right now i’m gonna die
6:56
the second one is sexiness
7:00
sexy is not somebody who has to be
7:03
overtly sexual it’s somebody who shows
7:05
their sexual side you can show it by
7:08
moving in a sexy way you can do it by
7:10
showing somebody that you desire them it
7:13
can be by a look that you give somebody
7:15
you can give a guy a little cheeky look
7:17
across the table that says i’m
7:19
undressing you right now with my eyes
7:21
and you don’t even know it and now he
7:23
picks up on something but you don’t
7:24
actually have to say that that’s what
7:26
you’re doing when he says what you can
7:27
go what i wasn’t i was just looking at
7:30
you and in that moment there’s some
7:32
tension or you can interpret a look he
7:35
gives you and when he looks at you a
7:36
certain way if it’s sort of manly and
7:38
strong and there’s something seductive
7:40
about it you could look at him and be
7:41
like you can’t look at me like that not
7:43
in public don’t do that that’s bad and
7:46
then look away turn away get him out of
7:48
your sight because it’s too much for you
7:50
just in that moment he feels that sexual
7:52
tension and he sees that you have a
7:54
sexual side number three
7:56
nurturing the person
7:59
who makes you feel
8:00
both loved
8:02
and looked after that’s the person who
8:04
when they see you yawn doesn’t like slap
8:06
you on the arm and say
8:07
i wake up it’s still early
8:10
it’s the person who when you yawn says
8:13
long day babe
8:14
let me come here give me a cuddle now
8:16
number four is independence when you are
8:19
independent when you have your own life
8:21
your own hobbies things you enjoy doing
8:23
things you enjoy learning about and you
8:26
have your own strength of mind
8:28
independent of him that’s what keeps him
8:31
attracted that’s what keeps his desire
8:33
level high now this may sound
8:35
intimidating but you don’t need to be
8:36
all of these four traits at the same
8:38
time the key is to be the right amount
8:41
of it at the appropriate time and if
8:43
somebody sees that over the course of a
8:45
day or a week you can be all of these
8:47
different parts of you they see a
8:49
multi-faceted human being that they
8:51
never want to let go of now if you
8:52
enjoyed this video and you want even
8:54
more specific and practical advice i
8:57
have five things that you can say to a
8:59
guy that get him massively attracted to
9:01
you and in a way that’s unique to you
9:04
check it out it’s a say this to him.com
9:07
will link it up here
9:08
and see you in the next video
9:15
there’s a woman who sent something in i
9:17
think we’ve all been able to relate to
9:18
at some point so here goes my boyfriend
9:21
is around hot women a lot
9:24
uh he’s also super hot
9:26
how do i come across as high value uh
9:29
without getting jealous or insecure this
9:32
is really common we meet someone we’re
9:34
attracted to them but we’re also worried
9:36
once we have them that we’re now going
9:38
to lose them it’s actually one of the in
9:40
a way the great tragedies of so many
9:42
relationships is that we think that the
9:44
battle is getting them but once we’ve
9:46
got them all of a sudden a whole new set
9:48
of insecurities arise will they abandon
9:51
me will they find someone better will
9:53
they find someone prettier are they too
9:55
good looking for me will they uh realize
9:58
that i’m not enough for them at some
10:00
point and leave me you feel yourself
10:01
getting jealous over analyzing all of
10:04
these things happen when you meet
10:05
someone you really like if you’re not in
10:07
a strong place when you meet them now
10:10
there’s a few problems here firstly we
10:12
have to stop playing the comparison game
10:14
between ourselves and other people there
10:16
will always be someone who is
10:18
objectively hotter than us there you
10:22
know in in the sense in the magazine
10:24
sense of the word there’ll always be
10:25
someone with a more perfect symmetry in
10:27
their face there’ll always be someone
10:29
with
10:29
that body that looks more like it should
10:32
be
10:33
playing the lead in a movie the problem
10:35
with focusing on
10:37
is my partner too hot for me are they
10:39
going to find someone prettier than me
10:41
are they going to leave me for that
10:42
person is that it puts all of our focus
10:44
on things that are outside of our
10:46
control instead of what’s inside our
10:47
control you’re putting your focus on how
10:50
your partner’s feelings might change or
10:52
them going to a party tonight where
10:54
there might be good looking people there
10:56
you can’t control these factors and by
10:58
the way the moment you start trying to
11:01
control those factors you already lose
11:03
you’re already essentially uh damaging
11:06
your relationship when you tell someone
11:08
they can’t do something you can’t go
11:09
there because that sort of person is
11:10
going to be there i don’t want you
11:12
talking to that person what we have to
11:14
be doing is instead of trying to control
11:15
things that we can’t control focus on
11:18
the influence that we can have with how
11:20
great we are so you can’t control
11:22
someone’s behavior but you can influence
11:24
their behavior and the greatest way to
11:26
influence someone’s behavior is to be
11:28
great ultimately
11:30
the answer to every relationship
11:32
question is to to be great to be better
11:35
to focus on better communication to
11:36
focus on uh becoming more interesting as
11:39
a person to focus on growing as a person
11:42
to focus on becoming more confident to
11:44
living a richer fuller life and the
11:46
person that holds on to their partner
11:49
is the person that isn’t trying to cling
11:51
on they’re the person that just focuses
11:53
on creating this incredible world that
11:55
someone else gets to be a part of the
11:57
people that i’ve been most into in my
11:59
life
12:00
haven’t necessarily been the best
12:01
looking people
12:03
they’ve been the people that as a
12:05
package
12:06
represented something to me that was
12:09
irreplaceable
12:11
maybe it was the the way their mind
12:13
worked and i found the way their mind
12:15
worked to be so sexy it might have been
12:17
their take on situations or their wit uh
12:20
the way they went about life their level
12:22
of loyalty their level of kindness their
12:25
level of sex appeal which by the way
12:27
often has nothing to do with uh
12:29
someone’s symmetry in their beauty it
12:31
has to do with the way they carry
12:33
themselves we also have to remember that
12:36
love tends to win
12:39
you can
12:40
become attracted to someone in a moment
12:43
of infatuation
12:45
but but love the love between two people
12:47
who have built a bond who really look
12:49
out for each other
12:50
that
12:51
feeling usually wins now that’s not to
12:53
say that people don’t make mistakes uh
12:55
people slip up um they they cheat and
12:59
that’s a discussion for another time
13:00
what causes cheating but
13:02
we know that even if it’s not actual
13:04
cheating there are moments where people
13:06
have a wandering eye or they might feel
13:08
lust for somebody
13:10
but
13:11
love wins love is a different thing love
13:13
is that connection between two people
13:15
that really means something because two
13:17
people have fallen in love with
13:18
what each other represent and what they
13:21
bring to each other’s lives
13:23
and the package that they are not a
13:25
feature people fall in love with
13:26
packages not features if you focus
13:30
on becoming the rounded package the the
13:33
person that really brings it in every
13:35
area
13:36
and then you lose your partner to
13:38
somebody else they decide that they want
13:40
to go with somebody who looks different
13:42
or gives them something different
13:45
in a way at least you can sleep at night
13:47
knowing that you gave your all instead
13:49
of focusing your time on trying to
13:51
protect your relationship from people
13:52
that you perceive to be hotter than you
13:55
you can sleep knowing you really did
13:57
give it your all i think the biggest
13:59
tragedy is when people don’t give their
14:00
all because they give in to insecurity
14:02
and jealousy and drama uh that’s when
14:05
relationships really lose the focus
14:07
should not be on looks on winning about
14:09
you can’t win it should be on how much
14:11
value you bring to the table and
14:13
ultimately that’s going to define your
14:15
relationship
14:27
ryan
14:29
hey
14:32
you don’t remember me do you
14:34
no from sean’s party
14:39
caitlyn
14:42
ah the name shame the moment where you
14:46
say
14:46
you don’t remember my name do you now i
14:49
know why people do it they’re sort of
14:50
insecure they’re feeling vulnerable they
14:52
want to be remembered but they’re
14:53
worried that they’re not memorable so
14:55
they go up to someone and in some
14:57
passive aggressive attempt to take power
14:59
back and put the other person on the
15:01
back foot they say you don’t remember me
15:04
do you the problem is instead of aiding
15:06
attraction it becomes a turn off because
15:09
the person who says it just comes off as
15:11
petty and insecure instead
15:14
this will get you further
15:17
oh hey
15:18
it’s caitlin
15:19
we met at shawn’s party right hey
15:23
yeah you and your friend took off early
15:26
have you been oh my god so busy work is
15:30
crazy right now so much is going on
15:33
super tired and busy
15:37
yeah it’s busy yeah no it’s crazy all
15:40
right yeah gotta go gotta go yep all
15:42
right just give me two seconds james let
15:44
me finish this message anastasia
15:48
yeah can i get a coffee mate
15:50
so tired i cannot keep going without my
15:52
coffee is the problem with saying i’m so
15:54
busy is that it says one of two things
15:57
either i don’t have anything interesting
15:59
to say or i validate myself and feel
16:03
important based on how busy i am so
16:06
quick tip when someone asks you how are
16:08
you or what have you been up to instead
16:10
of trying to sum up the last three
16:12
months of your life in two sentences
16:14
which is nearly impossible simply root
16:16
yourself in the present and talk about
16:18
something that just happened
16:20
hey
16:22
yeah you and your friend took off early
16:25
how have you been really good my
16:27
friend’s still in town and i just took
16:29
her first yoga class
16:31
that’s awesome you look great oh god no
16:34
i look disgusting right now
16:41
self-deprecating is
16:43
endearing
16:44
it’s charming self-defecating is when
16:47
well you take somebody else’s compliment
16:49
and you pull down your pants and
16:52
take a big old poop all over it it is
16:54
possible to maintain your humble charm
16:56
and accept a compliment at the same time
16:59
you look great oh thank you you just
17:02
made my day right after yoga isn’t
17:04
always my sexiest
17:07
so how’s your friend like in the city so
17:09
far she’s having a really good time
17:11
but between us she’s having some issues
17:13
with her boyfriend right now so she’s
17:15
not really in a good spot
17:17
oh
17:20
here ye hear ye
17:23
the secrets of my friends all told to me
17:26
in confidence the town crier is the
17:29
person who goes around spreading other
17:30
people’s gossip to the person in front
17:32
of them either because they don’t know
17:35
anything else to say or because they
17:36
think it’s actually interesting the
17:38
problem is all it demonstrates is a lack
17:41
of loyalty this man might one day want
17:44
her to be loyal to him but all he’s
17:47
learning right now is that when she
17:50
learns things about him they could just
17:52
as easily be passed to the next perfect
17:54
stranger in front of her practice
17:56
restraint and direct your conversation
17:59
toward positive things especially when
18:02
talking about other people because you
18:04
in turn will appear as an attractive and
18:08
positive person so how’s your friend
18:10
like in the city so far she’s loving it
18:13
it’s so good to have friend time and
18:14
catch up
18:15
well hey um
18:17
let me get your number
18:18
and that way we can text each other and
18:21
see where we’ll be
18:22
okay
18:23
sure okay
18:27
why um you do it i don’t know how to
18:29
work do the honor yeah
18:32
technology
18:35
this isn’t about having the perfect
18:37
conversation in fact romantic
18:40
conversations are really perfect they’re
18:42
often messy and a little awkward
18:45
what it is about is making the most of
18:47
the opportunity that’s right in front of
18:49
you and the truth is amazing
18:51
opportunities are all around us they’re
18:54
in the coffee shop they’re in the street
18:55
they’re in the bookshop they’re in the
18:57
elevator on our way up to our workplace
18:59
but most of us aren’t good at making the
19:01
most of the opportunities around us we
19:03
don’t take those little baby steps to
19:05
meet people to flirt with people maybe
19:07
we’re out of practice maybe we just
19:09
don’t think that we’re good at that but
19:11
we all can be
19:18
this week i have a special guest in the
19:20
form of one of my best friends and
19:23
cousins billy jennings hi bill how you
19:25
doing that billy is one of our retreat
19:27
coaches and he is going to help us
19:29
answer the question today of what four
19:32
things men really want in the bedroom
19:36
billy why don’t you kick us off yeah
19:37
it’s a great question
19:39
um flat screen tv on the wall 65 inch um
19:42
nintendo switch little mini fridge full
19:44
of snacks uh bed in the shape of a race
19:47
car
19:49
did you only want four i’ve got loads
19:52
i thought i’d do a video on my own today
19:54
about the four things men really want in
19:57
the bedroom so let’s begin number one
20:00
clues
20:01
look two things tend to be true one men
20:04
want to please two women are rarely the
20:07
same whether it’s positions pressure
20:10
words that you like you have your own
20:13
unique formula that turns you on and
20:15
unless you give him clues as to how to
20:17
do that he probably won’t be able to
20:20
please you as well as he could and
20:22
there’s an important distinction don’t
20:24
talk about something you’ve enjoyed in
20:25
the past talk about something that would
20:27
be really hot if he did it number two to
20:31
feel like it doesn’t have to be a saga
20:34
every time now i’m not saying guys
20:37
should get away with never trying never
20:39
setting a mood never laying out candles
20:41
making it romantic creating atmosphere
20:43
what i am saying is if we tell each
20:46
other that every time we make love it
20:48
has to be this big deal with this big
20:52
build up and it has to be crazy and
20:54
amazing with 40 different positions
20:57
we should be mixing it up not all sex is
21:00
penetration not all making love is a
21:02
marathon and not every time has to be
21:05
the best time too many formal dinners
21:08
become staid and too much fast food
21:10
becomes cheap but there’s michelin star
21:13
restaurants and there’s shake shack and
21:15
depending on your mood both of them can
21:17
be a delight number three he wants to
21:20
feel hot outside of the bedroom and i’m
21:23
not talking about the one time a year
21:25
where he puts on a tux for a wedding i’m
21:27
talking about everyday scenarios his
21:29
scruff looks good today tell him you
21:32
can’t wait to get him home he just
21:34
looked at you in a way that made you
21:35
want to jump him when you get home tell
21:37
him or in the middle of starbucks just
21:39
grab him inappropriately when no one
21:41
else is watching one of the sure ways to
21:43
make our love lives boring is to
21:45
compartmentalize the places where we get
21:47
sexual oh we’re in bed now let’s engage
21:49
in sexual activity no create that
21:52
tension out there in the world and in
21:54
random situations and when you get to
21:56
the bedroom that fire will already be
21:58
there because the foreplay has been
22:00
happening all day number four
22:03
he wants for you to like your body
22:07
now look we all have insecurities but
22:10
drawing attention to them constantly
22:12
isn’t sexy he didn’t even give a second
22:15
of thought to that phantom back fat that
22:17
you keep talking about but now it’s all
22:19
he can think about because you keep
22:21
putting it in his mind it’s okay to be
22:23
vulnerable it’s okay to discuss
22:25
sometimes the things that we wish were
22:27
different in our bodies or the things
22:29
that we think about but sometimes you
22:31
just have to let your partner admire the
22:34
work of art without pointing out
22:36
everything you think is wrong with it so
22:39
there you have it those are four things
22:41
men really want
22:43
in the bedroom
22:47
bill
22:50
fish tank lava lamp
22:52
giant pez dispenser gumball machine pool
22:56
table snooker table darts board uh
22:59
waterslide that goes down to the kitchen
23:01
you get start poke out the mini fridge
23:03
please mate yeah cool sweet
23:05
pinball machine giant r2d2 record player
23:08
pet chimpanzee in a baby diaper
23:23
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC's digital series What To Text Him Back.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

