Men Find These Things Irresistible in Women [Video]

0:00

is not to over invest in them you don’t

0:02

want to go into people-pleaser mode long

0:04

day babe

0:06

let me come here give me a cuddle focus

0:08

on the influence that we can have with

0:10

how great we are direct your

0:12

conversation toward positive things he

0:14

just looked at you in a way that made

0:15

you want to jump him when you get home

0:18

tell him

0:24

in this video i’m going to show you how

0:26

your dream guy

0:27

is watching you in moments where you

0:30

don’t even realize it and those moments

0:33

are determining whether or not he

0:35

commits we mistakenly believe that if

0:38

we’re the right person for our partner

0:41

they will choose us they will commit to

0:44

us what we forget

0:45

is that the way we act with everybody

0:48

else in their lives is equally important

0:52

and in this video i’m going to show you

0:55

for three different stages of dating how

0:58

the way you act around other people is

1:01

going to affect his decision to commit

1:03

or not the first stage of dating i want

1:05

to talk about is the early dating phases

1:08

when you’re going on the first few dates

1:10

with someone what’s the defining factor

1:12

here

1:13

showing that you are capable with

1:16

strangers ladies you know how

1:18

unattractive it is when a guy is rude to

1:20

waiters when he’s not nice to service

1:23

staff or people in the street that ask

1:25

him for help that he doesn’t have to be

1:26

nice to you know how unattractive that

1:28

is well it works in reverse when you’re

1:31

polite to people you don’t need to be

1:33

polite to he pays attention and sees you

1:37

for a warm and kind person you also get

1:40

massive points if when a guy takes you

1:42

to a party or somewhere where he knows

1:44

people he doesn’t feel like he has to

1:45

babysit you it’s one of the most

1:47

attractive qualities isn’t it when we’re

1:48

with someone and they can handle

1:50

themselves they can go and talk to

1:51

people without needing us to be next to

1:53

them the entire time the second stage i

1:56

want to talk about is the phase of

1:58

dating where he begins to introduce you

2:00

to certain important people in his life

2:02

so we’re getting along a little bit here

2:03

he’s introducing you to friends maybe

2:05

even family colleagues his boss people

2:08

that he wants to impress people that he

2:10

cares about the opinions of now with

2:13

these people the key at this stage of

2:15

the relationship is not to over invest

2:17

in them you don’t want to go into

2:19

people-pleaser mode where you’re trying

2:21

to do everything to please them it’s

2:23

more about making sure that he feels

2:26

comfortable giving them his time to give

2:28

you a practical scenario let’s say

2:30

you’re at his friend’s birthday in this

2:32

moment there are a couple of crucial

2:33

mistakes people often make one is when

2:35

he’s having great conversations with

2:37

people that he’s bonding with and

2:38

catching up with instead of recognizing

2:40

that important bonding time is happening

2:43

the person pulls him out of the

2:45

conversation or interrupts mid-sentence

2:47

so that they can be attended to again so

2:50

that he can be with them or

2:52

halfway through the night they say i’m

2:53

tired i want to go home instead of

2:55

either staying to support the person

2:57

because they know it’s an important

2:58

moment or an important time with

3:00

important people for them

3:02

or saying listen i’m really tired i’m

3:04

gonna go home but i don’t want you to

3:06

come with me because i want you to have

3:07

a great time i’ll be fine i can call a

3:09

cab or maybe he calls you a cab but i

3:12

don’t need you to come with me i really

3:13

want you to have a good time not making

3:15

that person feel guilty for the time

3:17

they’re spending with important people

3:19

the heart of this stage of commitment is

3:21

showing that you’re supportive of his

3:22

relationships you encourage him to go

3:24

and spend time with those people maybe

3:26

you even give him ideas of things he

3:28

could do with those people and i’m not

3:29

saying with you involved when he wants

3:31

to have a night with his friends you

3:32

encourage him when he wants to go and

3:34

see his family you encourage that when

3:36

you show him you’re selfless about

3:38

wanting the best for his relationships

3:40

with the important people in his life

3:42

he sees you as someone that will make

3:44

him a better person and a loyal teammate

3:46

and the third phase of commitment here

3:49

is what you do when you’re actually in

3:52

the relationship and you now have your

3:54

own bonds with the people in his life

3:57

when he sees that you show an interest

4:00

in the people that he cares about it

4:01

could be mentioning that you’ve heard

4:03

about their hobbies i heard you love

4:04

skiing tell me more about that when was

4:06

the last time you went it could be

4:07

passing on a compliment like i heard

4:09

you’re an incredible writer what’s the

4:11

what stuff do you enjoy writing about

4:12

the most it’s also nice sometimes if you

4:15

take an opportunity to invite the family

4:17

or the friends of your significant other

4:19

to do something even when you know he’s

4:21

not around so if he’s on holiday or if

4:23

he’s not around for the day and you went

4:25

shopping with his mom or you just had a

4:28

fun phone conversation with his sister

4:30

now you have to be a little careful with

4:31

this obviously because if you do it too

4:32

soon it looks like you’re intruding on

4:34

his personal space and if you’re doing

4:36

it with the wrong people people that he

4:38

doesn’t value that much in his family he

4:40

might find it a slight betrayal that

4:42

you’re going behind his back and having

4:44

relationships with people but when he

4:45

does have friends and family that he

4:47

loves to pieces and you show that you

4:49

have your own little relationship with

4:51

them a guy can get a huge kick out of

4:54

that why does all of this work by the

4:55

way firstly most of us care about the

4:59

opinions of the people we know and love

5:01

the people that existed before this new

5:04

partner came into our lives so much as

5:07

we may not like that their opinions are

5:09

influenced by other people

5:10

that’s the truth being great with the

5:13

other people in their lives and at least

5:15

putting in effort even if it doesn’t pan

5:17

out because we can’t get on with

5:18

everybody but at least trying is

5:20

something that our partner sees but

5:23

secondly let’s step back for a moment

5:26

when you commit to somebody in life

5:28

you’re not just committing to that

5:30

person you’re committing to their

5:32

relationship with the rest of the world

5:35

because you know that you’re going to be

5:36

close enough to them that the way they

5:38

treat everybody else is also going to

5:40

have an impact on you so

5:42

when we see somebody behaving with other

5:46

people the way we always imagined our

5:48

dream partner would the decision to

5:51

commit becomes that much clearer when

5:54

you want a guy to commit don’t just

5:56

focus on the way you are with him

5:59

focus on the way you are with everybody

6:02

else because trust me

6:05

he’s watching

6:14

what are four of the primary traits that

6:17

men are really looking for in a woman

6:20

now obviously this is subjective

6:21

obviously not every man follows these

6:24

four as their top four but i think this

6:27

is a pretty good stab at it number one

6:29

playfulness playfulness is one of the

6:32

most attractive traits because life is

6:35

hard enough without being with someone

6:37

who is serious all the time so we look

6:39

for that in our partner that could be

6:41

somebody who when a great song comes on

6:44

they start dancing in a funny way or in

6:46

a silly way or in just a cute way it

6:49

could be somebody who when they look at

6:51

you in that moment they say if you don’t

6:52

kiss me right now i’m gonna die

6:56

the second one is sexiness

7:00

sexy is not somebody who has to be

7:03

overtly sexual it’s somebody who shows

7:05

their sexual side you can show it by

7:08

moving in a sexy way you can do it by

7:10

showing somebody that you desire them it

7:13

can be by a look that you give somebody

7:15

you can give a guy a little cheeky look

7:17

across the table that says i’m

7:19

undressing you right now with my eyes

7:21

and you don’t even know it and now he

7:23

picks up on something but you don’t

7:24

actually have to say that that’s what

7:26

you’re doing when he says what you can

7:27

go what i wasn’t i was just looking at

7:30

you and in that moment there’s some

7:32

tension or you can interpret a look he

7:35

gives you and when he looks at you a

7:36

certain way if it’s sort of manly and

7:38

strong and there’s something seductive

7:40

about it you could look at him and be

7:41

like you can’t look at me like that not

7:43

in public don’t do that that’s bad and

7:46

then look away turn away get him out of

7:48

your sight because it’s too much for you

7:50

just in that moment he feels that sexual

7:52

tension and he sees that you have a

7:54

sexual side number three

7:56

nurturing the person

7:59

who makes you feel

8:00

both loved

8:02

and looked after that’s the person who

8:04

when they see you yawn doesn’t like slap

8:06

you on the arm and say

8:07

i wake up it’s still early

8:10

it’s the person who when you yawn says

8:13

long day babe

8:14

let me come here give me a cuddle now

8:16

number four is independence when you are

8:19

independent when you have your own life

8:21

your own hobbies things you enjoy doing

8:23

things you enjoy learning about and you

8:26

have your own strength of mind

8:28

independent of him that’s what keeps him

8:31

attracted that’s what keeps his desire

8:33

level high now this may sound

8:35

intimidating but you don’t need to be

8:36

all of these four traits at the same

8:38

time the key is to be the right amount

8:41

of it at the appropriate time and if

8:43

somebody sees that over the course of a

8:45

day or a week you can be all of these

8:47

different parts of you they see a

8:49

multi-faceted human being that they

8:51

never want to let go of now if you

8:52

enjoyed this video and you want even

8:54

more specific and practical advice i

8:57

have five things that you can say to a

8:59

guy that get him massively attracted to

9:01

you and in a way that’s unique to you

9:04

check it out it’s a say this to him.com

9:07

will link it up here

9:08

and see you in the next video

9:15

there’s a woman who sent something in i

9:17

think we’ve all been able to relate to

9:18

at some point so here goes my boyfriend

9:21

is around hot women a lot

9:24

uh he’s also super hot

9:26

how do i come across as high value uh

9:29

without getting jealous or insecure this

9:32

is really common we meet someone we’re

9:34

attracted to them but we’re also worried

9:36

once we have them that we’re now going

9:38

to lose them it’s actually one of the in

9:40

a way the great tragedies of so many

9:42

relationships is that we think that the

9:44

battle is getting them but once we’ve

9:46

got them all of a sudden a whole new set

9:48

of insecurities arise will they abandon

9:51

me will they find someone better will

9:53

they find someone prettier are they too

9:55

good looking for me will they uh realize

9:58

that i’m not enough for them at some

10:00

point and leave me you feel yourself

10:01

getting jealous over analyzing all of

10:04

these things happen when you meet

10:05

someone you really like if you’re not in

10:07

a strong place when you meet them now

10:10

there’s a few problems here firstly we

10:12

have to stop playing the comparison game

10:14

between ourselves and other people there

10:16

will always be someone who is

10:18

objectively hotter than us there you

10:22

know in in the sense in the magazine

10:24

sense of the word there’ll always be

10:25

someone with a more perfect symmetry in

10:27

their face there’ll always be someone

10:29

with

10:29

that body that looks more like it should

10:32

be

10:33

playing the lead in a movie the problem

10:35

with focusing on

10:37

is my partner too hot for me are they

10:39

going to find someone prettier than me

10:41

are they going to leave me for that

10:42

person is that it puts all of our focus

10:44

on things that are outside of our

10:46

control instead of what’s inside our

10:47

control you’re putting your focus on how

10:50

your partner’s feelings might change or

10:52

them going to a party tonight where

10:54

there might be good looking people there

10:56

you can’t control these factors and by

10:58

the way the moment you start trying to

11:01

control those factors you already lose

11:03

you’re already essentially uh damaging

11:06

your relationship when you tell someone

11:08

they can’t do something you can’t go

11:09

there because that sort of person is

11:10

going to be there i don’t want you

11:12

talking to that person what we have to

11:14

be doing is instead of trying to control

11:15

things that we can’t control focus on

11:18

the influence that we can have with how

11:20

great we are so you can’t control

11:22

someone’s behavior but you can influence

11:24

their behavior and the greatest way to

11:26

influence someone’s behavior is to be

11:28

great ultimately

11:30

the answer to every relationship

11:32

question is to to be great to be better

11:35

to focus on better communication to

11:36

focus on uh becoming more interesting as

11:39

a person to focus on growing as a person

11:42

to focus on becoming more confident to

11:44

living a richer fuller life and the

11:46

person that holds on to their partner

11:49

is the person that isn’t trying to cling

11:51

on they’re the person that just focuses

11:53

on creating this incredible world that

11:55

someone else gets to be a part of the

11:57

people that i’ve been most into in my

11:59

life

12:00

haven’t necessarily been the best

12:01

looking people

12:03

they’ve been the people that as a

12:05

package

12:06

represented something to me that was

12:09

irreplaceable

12:11

maybe it was the the way their mind

12:13

worked and i found the way their mind

12:15

worked to be so sexy it might have been

12:17

their take on situations or their wit uh

12:20

the way they went about life their level

12:22

of loyalty their level of kindness their

12:25

level of sex appeal which by the way

12:27

often has nothing to do with uh

12:29

someone’s symmetry in their beauty it

12:31

has to do with the way they carry

12:33

themselves we also have to remember that

12:36

love tends to win

12:39

you can

12:40

become attracted to someone in a moment

12:43

of infatuation

12:45

but but love the love between two people

12:47

who have built a bond who really look

12:49

out for each other

12:50

that

12:51

feeling usually wins now that’s not to

12:53

say that people don’t make mistakes uh

12:55

people slip up um they they cheat and

12:59

that’s a discussion for another time

13:00

what causes cheating but

13:02

we know that even if it’s not actual

13:04

cheating there are moments where people

13:06

have a wandering eye or they might feel

13:08

lust for somebody

13:10

but

13:11

love wins love is a different thing love

13:13

is that connection between two people

13:15

that really means something because two

13:17

people have fallen in love with

13:18

what each other represent and what they

13:21

bring to each other’s lives

13:23

and the package that they are not a

13:25

feature people fall in love with

13:26

packages not features if you focus

13:30

on becoming the rounded package the the

13:33

person that really brings it in every

13:35

area

13:36

and then you lose your partner to

13:38

somebody else they decide that they want

13:40

to go with somebody who looks different

13:42

or gives them something different

13:45

in a way at least you can sleep at night

13:47

knowing that you gave your all instead

13:49

of focusing your time on trying to

13:51

protect your relationship from people

13:52

that you perceive to be hotter than you

13:55

you can sleep knowing you really did

13:57

give it your all i think the biggest

13:59

tragedy is when people don’t give their

14:00

all because they give in to insecurity

14:02

and jealousy and drama uh that’s when

14:05

relationships really lose the focus

14:07

should not be on looks on winning about

14:09

you can’t win it should be on how much

14:11

value you bring to the table and

14:13

ultimately that’s going to define your

14:15

relationship

14:27

ryan

14:29

hey

14:32

you don’t remember me do you

14:34

no from sean’s party

14:39

caitlyn

14:42

ah the name shame the moment where you

14:46

say

14:46

you don’t remember my name do you now i

14:49

know why people do it they’re sort of

14:50

insecure they’re feeling vulnerable they

14:52

want to be remembered but they’re

14:53

worried that they’re not memorable so

14:55

they go up to someone and in some

14:57

passive aggressive attempt to take power

14:59

back and put the other person on the

15:01

back foot they say you don’t remember me

15:04

do you the problem is instead of aiding

15:06

attraction it becomes a turn off because

15:09

the person who says it just comes off as

15:11

petty and insecure instead

15:14

this will get you further

15:17

oh hey

15:18

it’s caitlin

15:19

we met at shawn’s party right hey

15:23

yeah you and your friend took off early

15:26

have you been oh my god so busy work is

15:30

crazy right now so much is going on

15:33

super tired and busy

15:37

yeah it’s busy yeah no it’s crazy all

15:40

right yeah gotta go gotta go yep all

15:42

right just give me two seconds james let

15:44

me finish this message anastasia

15:48

yeah can i get a coffee mate

15:50

so tired i cannot keep going without my

15:52

coffee is the problem with saying i’m so

15:54

busy is that it says one of two things

15:57

either i don’t have anything interesting

15:59

to say or i validate myself and feel

16:03

important based on how busy i am so

16:06

quick tip when someone asks you how are

16:08

you or what have you been up to instead

16:10

of trying to sum up the last three

16:12

months of your life in two sentences

16:14

which is nearly impossible simply root

16:16

yourself in the present and talk about

16:18

something that just happened

16:20

hey

16:22

yeah you and your friend took off early

16:25

how have you been really good my

16:27

friend’s still in town and i just took

16:29

her first yoga class

16:31

that’s awesome you look great oh god no

16:34

i look disgusting right now

16:41

self-deprecating is

16:43

endearing

16:44

it’s charming self-defecating is when

16:47

well you take somebody else’s compliment

16:49

and you pull down your pants and

16:52

take a big old poop all over it it is

16:54

possible to maintain your humble charm

16:56

and accept a compliment at the same time

16:59

you look great oh thank you you just

17:02

made my day right after yoga isn’t

17:04

always my sexiest

17:07

so how’s your friend like in the city so

17:09

far she’s having a really good time

17:11

but between us she’s having some issues

17:13

with her boyfriend right now so she’s

17:15

not really in a good spot

17:17

oh

17:20

here ye hear ye

17:23

the secrets of my friends all told to me

17:26

in confidence the town crier is the

17:29

person who goes around spreading other

17:30

people’s gossip to the person in front

17:32

of them either because they don’t know

17:35

anything else to say or because they

17:36

think it’s actually interesting the

17:38

problem is all it demonstrates is a lack

17:41

of loyalty this man might one day want

17:44

her to be loyal to him but all he’s

17:47

learning right now is that when she

17:50

learns things about him they could just

17:52

as easily be passed to the next perfect

17:54

stranger in front of her practice

17:56

restraint and direct your conversation

17:59

toward positive things especially when

18:02

talking about other people because you

18:04

in turn will appear as an attractive and

18:08

positive person so how’s your friend

18:10

like in the city so far she’s loving it

18:13

it’s so good to have friend time and

18:14

catch up

18:15

well hey um

18:17

let me get your number

18:18

and that way we can text each other and

18:21

see where we’ll be

18:22

okay

18:23

sure okay

18:27

why um you do it i don’t know how to

18:29

work do the honor yeah

18:32

technology

18:35

this isn’t about having the perfect

18:37

conversation in fact romantic

18:40

conversations are really perfect they’re

18:42

often messy and a little awkward

18:45

what it is about is making the most of

18:47

the opportunity that’s right in front of

18:49

you and the truth is amazing

18:51

opportunities are all around us they’re

18:54

in the coffee shop they’re in the street

18:55

they’re in the bookshop they’re in the

18:57

elevator on our way up to our workplace

18:59

but most of us aren’t good at making the

19:01

most of the opportunities around us we

19:03

don’t take those little baby steps to

19:05

meet people to flirt with people maybe

19:07

we’re out of practice maybe we just

19:09

don’t think that we’re good at that but

19:11

we all can be

19:18

this week i have a special guest in the

19:20

form of one of my best friends and

19:23

cousins billy jennings hi bill how you

19:25

doing that billy is one of our retreat

19:27

coaches and he is going to help us

19:29

answer the question today of what four

19:32

things men really want in the bedroom

19:36

billy why don’t you kick us off yeah

19:37

it’s a great question

19:39

um flat screen tv on the wall 65 inch um

19:42

nintendo switch little mini fridge full

19:44

of snacks uh bed in the shape of a race

19:47

car

19:49

did you only want four i’ve got loads

19:52

i thought i’d do a video on my own today

19:54

about the four things men really want in

19:57

the bedroom so let’s begin number one

20:00

clues

20:01

look two things tend to be true one men

20:04

want to please two women are rarely the

20:07

same whether it’s positions pressure

20:10

words that you like you have your own

20:13

unique formula that turns you on and

20:15

unless you give him clues as to how to

20:17

do that he probably won’t be able to

20:20

please you as well as he could and

20:22

there’s an important distinction don’t

20:24

talk about something you’ve enjoyed in

20:25

the past talk about something that would

20:27

be really hot if he did it number two to

20:31

feel like it doesn’t have to be a saga

20:34

every time now i’m not saying guys

20:37

should get away with never trying never

20:39

setting a mood never laying out candles

20:41

making it romantic creating atmosphere

20:43

what i am saying is if we tell each

20:46

other that every time we make love it

20:48

has to be this big deal with this big

20:52

build up and it has to be crazy and

20:54

amazing with 40 different positions

20:57

we should be mixing it up not all sex is

21:00

penetration not all making love is a

21:02

marathon and not every time has to be

21:05

the best time too many formal dinners

21:08

become staid and too much fast food

21:10

becomes cheap but there’s michelin star

21:13

restaurants and there’s shake shack and

21:15

depending on your mood both of them can

21:17

be a delight number three he wants to

21:20

feel hot outside of the bedroom and i’m

21:23

not talking about the one time a year

21:25

where he puts on a tux for a wedding i’m

21:27

talking about everyday scenarios his

21:29

scruff looks good today tell him you

21:32

can’t wait to get him home he just

21:34

looked at you in a way that made you

21:35

want to jump him when you get home tell

21:37

him or in the middle of starbucks just

21:39

grab him inappropriately when no one

21:41

else is watching one of the sure ways to

21:43

make our love lives boring is to

21:45

compartmentalize the places where we get

21:47

sexual oh we’re in bed now let’s engage

21:49

in sexual activity no create that

21:52

tension out there in the world and in

21:54

random situations and when you get to

21:56

the bedroom that fire will already be

21:58

there because the foreplay has been

22:00

happening all day number four

22:03

he wants for you to like your body

22:07

now look we all have insecurities but

22:10

drawing attention to them constantly

22:12

isn’t sexy he didn’t even give a second

22:15

of thought to that phantom back fat that

22:17

you keep talking about but now it’s all

22:19

he can think about because you keep

22:21

putting it in his mind it’s okay to be

22:23

vulnerable it’s okay to discuss

22:25

sometimes the things that we wish were

22:27

different in our bodies or the things

22:29

that we think about but sometimes you

22:31

just have to let your partner admire the

22:34

work of art without pointing out

22:36

everything you think is wrong with it so

22:39

there you have it those are four things

22:41

men really want

22:43

in the bedroom

22:47

bill

22:50

fish tank lava lamp

22:52

giant pez dispenser gumball machine pool

22:56

table snooker table darts board uh

22:59

waterslide that goes down to the kitchen

23:01

you get start poke out the mini fridge

23:03

please mate yeah cool sweet

23:05

pinball machine giant r2d2 record player

23:08

pet chimpanzee in a baby diaper

23:23

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

