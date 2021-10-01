Men: How to Level up Your Dating Life by Not Letting Your Brain Run the Show

On my article, “Why Dating Smart Women Is the Best Decision You Could Make,” a reader commented,

“A man’s lizard brain has about as much use for an intelligent female as a dog does for a sweater.”

He’s not wrong, but let’s break down why that shouldn’t matter to you today.

The “lizard brain” is the nickname given to the amygdala, that little lump at the base of your skull. It is what it sounds like: the part of your brain that has the same mental capacity as a lizard.

Seth Godin, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker dubbed “America’s Greatest Marketer,” describes our lizard brain this way,

‘We say we want one thing, then we do another. We say we want to be successful but we sabotage the job interview. We say we want a product to come to market but we sandbag the shipping schedule. We say we want to be thin but we eat too much. We say we want to be smart but we skip class or don’t read that book the boss lent us.’

Lizards only fight, flee, freeze, feed, and fornicate. They have to focus on surviving and making babies, so they ignore change and risk. They go for the status quo because it’s safe. Godin argues in his book Linchpinthat our lizard brain is the reason why so many individuals fail to innovate or succeed.

Let’s talk about this in relation to your dating life.

. . .

What This Lizard Brain Has to Do With Dating

In a 2015 study, men were put to the test on whether they found intelligent women desirable. 86% of the men stated before the study that they were into smart women. After the study, though, the researchers concluded that the men’s actions didn’t line up with their words (these men found the women less attractive once they found out they were potentially smarter than them).

Why would these men not go for what they said they wanted? For the exact same reason that you or I might want to lose weight, but when your co-worker brings in doughnuts, you gobble up three.

Your lizard brain.

Remember, lizards only fight, flee, freeze, feed, or fornicate, so your lizard brain starts running the show when your hunger, fear, or horniness/need to reproduce get activated.

Dating is an experience brimming with fear and horniness. You might strike out. You might get rejected. Your insecurity might get piqued. You might not get the girl, have the kids, etc.

When your lizard brain is running your dating life, you…

don’t make any moves because then you can’t get rejected.

go after women who seem like “guarantees.”

go after women you might never want to actually be with long-term.

treat sex like a “conquest.”

read and follow dating advice from men who promise to teach you how to get notches on your belt.

sabotage relationships that have true potential.

When your lizard brain is running the show, you ruin your chances of having a truly fulfilling relationship with a woman who is more suitable for you.

Chris Peterson, a pioneer in the positive-psychology field, argues that healthy relationships may be the single most important determinant to happiness. Pretty hard to get a healthy relationship when you’re going for what’s easy instead of what’s right.

A male lizard only cares about two things in regards to a female lizard:

Is she near me? Is she fertile?

That lizard doesn’t care about whether the future mother of his children laughs at his jokes, knows the difference between your and you’re, and believes in a certain version of life after death. He doesn’t care if she’s going to push him to be the very best lizard he can be, or if she knows how to climb the corporate ladder too.

He’s looking for a female lizard he can mount and continue his genetic line. That’s it.

But you have more than just your lizard brain in your skull, and you want to be more evolved than a lizard, right? If so, then you’re going to have to deal with feeling uncomfortable in your dating life, in not going after what’s easy or familiar, and in taking risks.

Here are the steps you can follow to level up your dating life:

Step 1: Identify when your lizard brain is running the show

Are you fearful to call, text, message, or otherwise ask out a lady? Are you postponing texting, calling, or otherwise making a move on a lady you’ve already met/gone on a date with?

Are you being hypercritical? Overthinking or obsessing over inconsequential details? Feeling ashamed or like you’ve already “failed” before you’ve even done anything that could be considered a failure?

Do you suddenly start withdrawing and making up excuses not to see her anymore? Pick fights? Start believing she’s cheating on you/doesn’t think highly of you, etc.?

Step 2: Acknowledge what’s really going on

If your lizard brain is running the show, it boils down to one of three things:

You’re hungry You’re fearful You’re horny

Let’s say you have a crush on a woman, and you find yourself not wanting to call her, even though she gave you her number. You assess that you are not, in fact, hungry or horny, so it must be because you’re afraid.

So ask yourself: “Why am I afraid?”

You can answer this question by recording a voice memo on your phone, typing it out in your Notes app, or doing some quick journaling. Maybe you come to, “I’m afraid she’ll reject me.”

Once you’ve figured out why you’re afraid, move onto step 3.

Step 3: Reassure your lizard brain that you‘ve got this

Once you know the “why” behind whatever has activated your lizard brain, you can start moving toward a solution, and you’re going to have to soothe your lizard brain in the process. It’s a dumb little thing that needs to get petted every once in a while.

An easy way to do this is to write a new script. Change “I’m afraid she’ll reject me” into “I am comfortable taking risks,” or “I’ll never know if I don’t try.”

Step 4: Take action

If you’re hungry, go eat. If you’re horny, practice the highest form of self-love.

But if you’re fearful, go do the thing you’re afraid of! Get on a dating app. Ask the girl out. Text or at least talk to her. Kiss her. Date a woman who challenges you. Tell her you want commitment when you do. Fail and fail again. Own what went right and what went wrong and just keep at it. Don’t make excuses instead of acting.

Dorothy Bernard said it best, “Courage is fear that has said its prayers.”

You got this, gentlemen.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***