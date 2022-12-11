Men: How to Make a Quick 180 and Have Success in the Dating Market

There is something I see becoming all too common in the dating market for men.

Frustration.

Either they struggle to talk to women, can’t land dates, or, let’s get real here, have sex.

Recent studies show that 1/3 of young men aren’t even sexually active.

We can look at this from a statistical standpoint and get into the weeds of what could be causing this; the pandemic, dating apps, etc.

Or

We can get serious and keep it real here. Men don’t know how to be men anymore.

It comes off as shaming to tell men to be men nowadays.

We are different than women, and it’s something to celebrate for both sexes’ attributes.

What does being a man mean? And what has happened to all the men?

We haven’t gone anywhere, but there are characteristics and attributes that men are not bringing to the table.

As a result, you are getting passed up in the dating market.

So, how do you level up and get your game back? Come on, let’s take a ride.

…

What’s the purpose

One problem we deal with in society is the misinterpretation that people do not have to have their life mapped out at a young age.

That’s true, and you shouldn’t have to.

Adverse to that is standing around stagnant while opportunities pass you.

Having a plan is not the same as having your life mapped out.

Women like ambition and passion, and some men fail to have either of the two characteristics.

Look through the lens of someone trying to date a man with no roadmap.

How do you see the future?

How do you plan to move forward and grow?

I have said this multiple times, and I will remind you.

You do not have to be a millionaire with four side hustles.

Show that you are progressing towards something and have a vision for accomplishing that goal.

It sounds cliche, but make sure that goal is for you and not to impress someone else.

I see this often; people pick up a new hobby or try to learn a new skill to tell other people.

Instead, use what you are interested in and find value in the marketplace.

…

Be upfront

Another issue men are dealing with is not always directly related to dating.

Have you ever been stuck in the friend zone?

Have you ever wanted the pace of a partnership to move faster?

A lot of you are not upfront about what you want because you think if you aim to please other people, you will somehow reverse engineer the relationship you want.

The reality is that you will spend more time doing that than if you were upfront and accepted the chance of rejection that comes with it.

You are dealing with a scarcity mindset instead of an abundance mindset.

You think rejection does not lead to growth and leads to more failure.

The exact opposite is true.

Stop putting all your eggs in one basket when you meet someone new.

Exploring your options is not a crime.

Until someone matching what you want in a partner appears, there is no need to stop exploring.

People will read that and think it means I am telling you to be a player.

If you were on the job market, would you interview with one company and not take multiple interviews until you find the right job?

Exactly, so why do it in your dating life?

…

“No, well yes”

Being a yes man is a crime!

I know you think if you are willing to do anything for someone, then you will get to their heart as fast as possible.

I have to break some news to you; it might be the quickest way to turn someone off.

Being a yes man shows that you will place their values ahead of your own.

It shows that their time is worth more than yours.

Most importantly, it shows that you will not stand firm on any ground and are willing to conform.

It is the quickest way to devalue yourself and allow someone to use you for resources.

You will try to reverse this by becoming someone who says no to everything.

That is not the move.

The move is sticking to your code and not switching up for anyone.

Lay out your needs, values, and boundaries from the start, similar to being upfront.

…

The game is not that hard.

The problem is that you are trying to navigate what you can do for someone instead of what you can do for yourself.

Once you have your vision, needs, and boundaries, you will no longer care who is on that journey with you.

You will stop desperately hunting and understand that you are the prize.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***