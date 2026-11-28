Nothing raises my blood pressure quite like listening to traditionalists talk about male leadership in relationships.

Every single time (and I’m not being hyperbolic for effect here, but I mean “every” in the literal sense) I hear them talk about male leadership and female submission in relationships, I’m always left feeling underwhelmed.

They love saying men need to lead women in relationships without ever explaining their rationale…

And on the few occasions they do, it’s always in a way that leaves me wondering, “But why?”

It’s to the point that I’m now convinced the word “why” is the Achilles’ heel for anyone who believes in gender hierarchy.

To clarify what I mean, let’s look at four common frameworks people use to justify this belief.

The logic goes:

1) Men are born different from women

Men and women are biologically different. We are hardwired for different roles. Men possess more testosterone and are, on average, stronger, while women are vulnerable because of pregnancy, childbirth, and nursing; therefore, nature dictates that the weaker vessel should submit to the stronger vessel, just like how we see across most of the animal world, hence why men lead and women follow.

I know I’m simplifying quite a bit, but this is usually how the argument from nature goes.

2) That’s the way it’s always been

Men have always held leadership roles. Civilization was built on this model, and tinkering with a multi-millennial formula is foolish arrogance. The social issues we are facing today, like lower birthrates, family breakdown, and cultural breakdown, are directly connected to the abandonment of traditional gender roles.

3) It’s God’s divine order

He mandated male headship as the established order of the home. God at the top, man in the middle, followed by women and children at the bottom. Eve was created as a helpmate to Adam, not the other way around. So who are we, as mere mortals, to go against this divine order? Therefore, it’s only right that women submit to God’s will.

4) Evolutionary psychology says so

This one is often used by folks who want to distance themselves from tradition- and religion-based arguments since they are often interpreted as bigoted in secular spaces. It’s easier to fly under the radar with something that sounds scientific than dogmatic.

Though I would argue using evolutionary psychology is no different from using the naturalistic argument. Instead of using animals and biology, evolution and human sexual dimorphism become the mechanism for reinforcing traditional gender roles.

The argument boils down to: Stone Age women who had a higher biological investment in reproduction rewarded the toughest men with sex, thus creating bigger, badder men. Rinse and repeat across tens of thousands of years and voilà — modern humans.

This is then used as the baseline proof for why men need to take on the leadership role in relationships. It’s also where the argument that men are more logical comes from. The idea being that ancient-man had to use detached spatial reasoning for hunting, while women’s roles favoured social intelligence instead.