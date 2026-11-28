Nothing raises my blood pressure quite like listening to traditionalists talk about male leadership in relationships.
Every single time (and I’m not being hyperbolic for effect here, but I mean “every” in the literal sense) I hear them talk about male leadership and female submission in relationships, I’m always left feeling underwhelmed.
They love saying men need to lead women in relationships without ever explaining their rationale…
And on the few occasions they do, it’s always in a way that leaves me wondering, “But why?”
It’s to the point that I’m now convinced the word “why” is the Achilles’ heel for anyone who believes in gender hierarchy.
To clarify what I mean, let’s look at four common frameworks people use to justify this belief.
The logic goes:
1) Men are born different from women
Men and women are biologically different. We are hardwired for different roles. Men possess more testosterone and are, on average, stronger, while women are vulnerable because of pregnancy, childbirth, and nursing; therefore, nature dictates that the weaker vessel should submit to the stronger vessel, just like how we see across most of the animal world, hence why men lead and women follow.
I know I’m simplifying quite a bit, but this is usually how the argument from nature goes.
2) That’s the way it’s always been
Men have always held leadership roles. Civilization was built on this model, and tinkering with a multi-millennial formula is foolish arrogance. The social issues we are facing today, like lower birthrates, family breakdown, and cultural breakdown, are directly connected to the abandonment of traditional gender roles.
3) It’s God’s divine order
He mandated male headship as the established order of the home. God at the top, man in the middle, followed by women and children at the bottom. Eve was created as a helpmate to Adam, not the other way around. So who are we, as mere mortals, to go against this divine order? Therefore, it’s only right that women submit to God’s will.
4) Evolutionary psychology says so
This one is often used by folks who want to distance themselves from tradition- and religion-based arguments since they are often interpreted as bigoted in secular spaces. It’s easier to fly under the radar with something that sounds scientific than dogmatic.
Though I would argue using evolutionary psychology is no different from using the naturalistic argument. Instead of using animals and biology, evolution and human sexual dimorphism become the mechanism for reinforcing traditional gender roles.
The argument boils down to: Stone Age women who had a higher biological investment in reproduction rewarded the toughest men with sex, thus creating bigger, badder men. Rinse and repeat across tens of thousands of years and voilà — modern humans.
This is then used as the baseline proof for why men need to take on the leadership role in relationships. It’s also where the argument that men are more logical comes from. The idea being that ancient-man had to use detached spatial reasoning for hunting, while women’s roles favoured social intelligence instead.
But why though
My problem with these arguments is that they all contain logical fallacies.
Some even have more than one, stacked like a pile of dirty dishes.
In order of appearance, we have:
1) Appeal to nature
Arguing that just because we see male domination in nature, therefore it is okay to have the same in humans completely negates the fact that we are a completely different category of animal.
We can reason and think in ways no creature on Earth ever could. If humans were solely driven by instinct, we would still be stuck sleeping in caves, chasing and being chased by wild animals, all while barefoot and naked.
2) Category error
Yes, men and women are biologically different. Men, on average, are bigger and stronger, but how does that make them good leaders?
From my understanding, good leadership has nothing to do with brute strength. Instead, it has everything to do with empathy, integrity, emotional intelligence, and initiative — traits that have nothing to do with gender.
3) Appeal to tradition
The assumption being made here is that something is correct simply because it’s been done for a long time. Yet history is littered with so many bad practices like slavery, child marriage, and trial by ordeal, just to name a few. This brings me to another closely linked fallacy.
4) Slippery slope fallacy and appeal to emotion
Now, I’m sure back then, when the powers that be decided to abolish some of these heinous practices, some people would have argued against it, saying the same things they say about gender roles: “If we abolish slavery or whatever social issue at the time, society would collapse.” Yet the world is better off for it today.
5) Appeal to divine authority
People are allowed to believe whatever mandate the god they worship dictates. If a holy book proclaims male headship, then by all means, the faithful must follow.
However, from a strict logical perspective, it’s, for lack of a better word, poppycock. Logic requires a premise that can be tested, observed, and proven with evidence. Saying “God said so” is not enough.
6) Sweeping generalizations
A lot of these arguments, especially those that argue from an evolutionary perspective, oversimplify human history to the point of absurdity.
They ignore that archaeological records show early humans did not fit into a clean 1950s-style nuclear-family mold. They were much more flexible and for good reason.
Life throughout most of human history was less forgiving, and the notion that ancient humans could survive on rigid gender roles alone is wishful thinking.
Everyone, man or woman, had to contribute to hunting, foraging, trapping, and rearing the young. It was often a communal effort shared by the whole group — meaning every human developed logic from the daily demands of survival.
This is why I am never satisfied when people try to justify traditional gender roles in relationships. It always devolves into fallacious arguments that fail to answer the underlying “why” while creating a new set of questions that undermine the very premise they are trying to defend.
In closing
If you buy into the “men lead, women follow” narrative, I would love to hear your rationale. So long as you don’t engage in any of the fallacies I listed above, of course.
I really want to know what exactly it is about being born with a penis that makes men especially qualified to lead a grown-ass woman in life.
Should you make a convincing argument, it will be the first for me.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Tanner Ross on Unsplash