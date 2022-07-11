Men, Meat, and the Marketing of Manhood

People don’t like change, there is comfort in the familiar. It’s what makes food franchises so popular because whether you are down the street from your house, or across the globe, you know what to expect when you walk into a McDonald’s or Burger King.

But what happens when change is thrust upon you? Do you adapt, or do you continue to cling to what has comforted you in the past?

That is a question that we will collectively have to ask ourselves soon, as climate change worsens. We cannot continue to conduct business as usual, but so many of us are living in denial, making token gestures that don’t make any difference while forgoing obvious solutions because they are inconvenient.

I’ll Only Do Things I think Are Reasonable

Let me give you an example. I belonged to a Facebook Group called “Life Without Plastic.” Several months ago, a member asked whether she could save water by purchasing a dishwasher rather than doing them by hand.

Trying to be helpful, I matter-of-factly replied that cutting down on just two hamburgers per week would do more to reduce her water consumption than buying a dishwasher, and it would be cheaper and healthier as well.

The uproar that the comment caused. You would have thought I suggested… gasp… that she go vegan. Several members attacked me for giving an off-topic answer. Never mind that she was asking about saving water in a plastics forum.

The original poster, shot back “Burgers, are one of my favorite meals. I shop locally, I gave up straws, I’m buying a dishwasher, but I am not giving up burgers. I’m only willing to do things within reason.”

“Within reason?” I frowned as I leaned back from my screen, irritated that she thought it was unreasonable to give up just two burgers per week. At the time there was a severe drought in California (just like there is now), there were record heat waves in Washington and Oregon, and wildfires were raging along the entire West Coast of the United States. But not only was my innocuous suggestion to give up a couple of burgers per week seen as offensive by more than a few people, it was also seen as unreasonable.

Photo by Jay Solomon on Unsplash

A Swimming Pool’s Worth of Water

Out of curiosity, I did the calculations and found that buying a dishwasher would save about 10 gallons (38 liters) of water per week. While giving up two burgers would save 1650 gallons (6250 liters) of water, a 1644% difference or the equivalent of almost 4 months’ worth of showers.

If you extend that to a year, it adds up to 85,800 gallons (325,000 liters) of water. That is enough to fill a 50-foot-long swimming pool that is 30 feet wide and 6 feet deep and you’d still have about 7,000 liters leftover for margarita mix.

Yet this young lady thought it was unreasonable to give up just two burgers per week to reduce her water consumption. I am under no delusion that a swimming pool’s worth of water is going to stop a drought but, what if a few hundred thousand, or even a million people gave up just a couple of burgers per week?

What if we all just gave up a few things that we like to save the things that we need? Things like clean air, clean water, forests, trees, plants, animals, oceans, and marine life.

Animal Agriculture is Destructive

You’ve heard all the stats before. Cows take up 80% of agricultural land and cause 80% of deforestation in the Amazon. They belch methane, which is 20–40 times stronger than CO2 as a greenhouse gas.

Besides using a lot of water, the Food and Agricultural Organization identifies animal agriculture as a leading cause of water pollution, dead zones and the death of coral reefs.

75% of antibiotics are used on livestock, which is leading to antibiotic resistance. Diseases like pneumonia, tuberculosis and salmonella are already showing increased resistance, making them harder to treat. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified this as one of the greatest threats to global health, development, and food security.

There are also the health effects of eating too much meat, which has been associated with elevated risks of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. This is especially true of processed meat like ham and sausage, which has been labeled a type 1 carcinogen by the WHO, putting it in the same class as cigarettes.

Men Would Rather Die Than Not Eat Meat

There are a lot of reasons to give up meat, or at the very least reduce our consumption of it, but rather than do the right thing, my gender has drawn a line in the sand on this issue.

Although the person in my story was a woman, it’s mostly a male problem.

In a survey of 2,000 people in the UK, two-thirds of men said that they would rather cut 5–10 years off their lives than stop eating meat. Over 1 in 10 young men aged 25–34 said that they would rather go to jail than not eat meat! That’s right, 10% of millennial males would rather do hard time than give up their hamburgers.

Yes, it is just a survey, and men, especially, don’t always mean what they say. Nevertheless, it seems like this group has misguided priorities.

They did the same survey in Australia and over 70% said they’d rather live a shorter life than cut out meat.

The main reason given was that vegan and vegetarian diets seemed “feminine,” a viewpoint shared by both male and female respondents. This means that most men would rather live on a dying planet than be called a “sissy.”

Do We Need to Eat Meat?

Some would argue that we have evolved to eat meat and that their bodies require it. But that’s not what the science says. We evolved as omnivores, meaning that we ate a variety of foods and, according to historical dental records, it was mostly plant-based. While meat has some important nutrients, our bodies require very little.

Even hunter-gatherer societies only get about 30% of their calories from meat. The rest is from plants and other things that they have foraged.

Today, members of the Blue Zones, the healthiest, longest-lived people on the planet, eat an average of just 2 oz (50 grams) of meat five times per month. The average American eats 67 oz (1899 grams) per week. This translates to 217 lbs (98.6 kg) per year, while the average member of the Blue Zone eats about 7 lbs (3.18 kg) per year. This means that the average American could cut their meat consumption by 97% and would be healthier for it.



Photo by Jernej Graj on Unsplash

Meat is Marketed to Men

So if we don’t need to eat so much meat, then why do men want it so badly? Could it be that it is part of our masculine cultural identity? Perhaps it’s because we grew up watching our fathers grill burgers and ribs during Sunday barbecues and this is a fond memory that we are trying to relive?

Maybe it’s because the Westerns we watched during our youth showed men roasting meat on an open fire as the sun set and it etched this romantic notion into our memories.

But it’s also more blatant than that. For years food companies like Carl’s Jr have been using scantily clad, big-bosomed women, like blonde supermodel Charlotte McKinney in their 2015 Superbowl ad when she suggestively comments, “Nothing between me and my 100 percent all-natural, juicy, grass-fed beef.” While clad in a bikini she takes a bite from a burger stuffed with meat, cheese, and toppings.

However, Carls Jr. is not the only one guilty of using these tactics. Burger King, Arby’s, and even Kentucky Fried Chicken have all run similar types of ads.

According to research, there are social pressures put on women to eat lightly to maintain their feminine figures. While men are supposed to be large and muscular, as a result of eating lots of animal protein.

However, these social pressures can be damaging. In a recent study published in Feminism & Psychology, lead author Ashley Allcorn found correlations between a pro-meat-eating stance and sexist views, while pro-animal attitudes correlated with people who wanted to move beyond male-female dichotomies.

Meat as a Sign of Wealth

Some say that eating more meat is a sign of wealth and prosperity, especially for those who grew up in places where eating meat wasn’t a big part of the culture. This is true in many southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which are seeing an increase in meat consumption connected to a growing middle-class.

However, this wasn’t always the case. Recent studies show that kings and queens, the wealthiest members of society, during medieval times ate mostly a vegetarian diet, and only had meat on special occasions.



Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash

A Cultural Shift

So, the reason men won’t stop their meat consumption are culturally ingrained. Fortunately, culture changes with time, and the data shows that the tide is shifting.

One study reveals that a new masculine identity is forming that questions the popular belief that “real men eat meat.” This new identity correlates positively with veganism and vegetarianism. Almost half of Americans already consider themselves flexitarian and surveys show that two-thirds are trying to cut back on meat.

So don’t be surprised if, in the future, someone says to you in a deep low masculine growl, “You’re not a real man if you don’t eat your veggies.”

