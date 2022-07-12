Men Should Not Say These 5 Phrases in Front of Women, Whether in Love or Marriage

Did you discover it? There will always be many moments of despair in love or after marriage. There will always be a moment when you completely give up on a relationship, want to cry but can’t cry, want to vent, but can’t find any outlet.

Although two people are in the process of getting along, quarrels are inevitable. Still, when quarrels become a norm and the problems between each other cannot be resolved for a long time, the relationship will be in danger, and people’s hearts will be shaken.

When there are frequent quarrels, it is the time when feelings are red. What we should do at this point is to fix the problem, not let it get worse.

A good relationship often starts with the words “talking well”. How can this relationship continue if two people can’t even do basic communication?

Language can warm people’s hearts and hurt people invisibly. Don’t leave bad emotions to those closest to you. Knowing how to speak well is a way of love and the key to running a relationship.

Whether in love or marriage, a man should never say the following words in front of a woman, because you will not only hurt the other person’s heart but also make your relationship continue to deteriorate.

01 The first sentence: “I can’t help you if you think so”

When a man said this, he had completely evaded his responsibility. He didn’t think about explaining it, and he didn’t care what the girl thought. Otherwise, it would only make the girl’s mood worse and worse.

Lazy to explain is a very irresponsible manifestation. When two people have a conflict, they should start to solve it, but let the conflict escalate, which is the most undesirable.

02 The second sentence: “I and she are just ordinary friends”

What is an ordinary friend? One limit is: your partner thinks you are just normal friends, and that’s true. If she doesn’t mind your relationship with your female friend, it means you’re too close and beyond her limit.

Whether in love or marriage, loyalty is the bottom line, and sometimes betrayal is just a thought. If your partner cares about your relationship with friends of the opposite sex, stop talking about ordinary friends and keep a certain distance.

03 The third sentence: “My ex-girlfriend/ex-wife won’t be like this”

Men remember, at any time, do not easily compare your current and your ex, because this will make a girl crazy in an instant. She would think to herself, “Why are you still with me since you despise me so much? Get back together with your ex.”

You see, when a man says this, it will only make her more and more emotional, which is not only not conducive to solving the problem, but also hurts each other’s feelings. Men say this, emotional intelligence is too low.

04 The fourth sentence: “What happened to you again? What do you want from me?”

A simple “again” reveals all the impatience. “What’s the matter with you?” seems to be saying that the other party is often making trouble unreasonably and looking for trouble. Which girl will be happy when she hears it?

There is also the phrase “what do you want from me”, which is also the most maddening. What she wants is not how you are, but your attitude. If you coax her and say a few nice words, her emotions may be appeased.

05 The fifth sentence: “Okay, it’s all my fault, right?”

When the man said this, he also showed his impatience. It seemed that he was admitting his mistake, but he was complaining.

Usually, as soon as this sentence is said, the meaning of the man is obvious, that is, he wants to end the chat and does not want to have any more arguments. The more negative it is, the more powerless the other party feels.

Whether it is a couple or a husband and wife, quarrels are all emotional. Not only will it not solve the problem, but it will also hurt the relationship between the two. Many people understand this truth, but not everyone can do it.

It is almost impossible for two people to get along without conflicts and quarrels, but the key is whether you can calm down, talk to each other and communicate well when you are the most emotional.

Many times, if you change the way of speaking, the mood and the final result of the two people will be completely different.

—

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock