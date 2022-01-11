Men vs Women in a Breakup: Who Suffers More? [Video]

.
.
Did you know that men and women respond differently to breakups? My brother Stephen and I talked about recent research that showed differences in how men and women process emotional pain, how long they take to recover from heartbreak, and how likely they are to want to get back together.
Of course, we are all individuals, and our response will also be determined by our own personality and experiences, but it’s always interesting to see these general patterns of male and female behavior and whether they conform with our stereotypes.
What do you think? Have you noticed any of these differences in your own relationships?
