Men vs Women in a Breakup: Who Suffers More? [Video]

Did you know that men and women respond differently to breakups? My brother Stephen and I talked about recent research that showed differences in how men and women process emotional pain, how long they take to recover from heartbreak, and how likely they are to want to get back together.

Of course, we are all individuals, and our response will also be determined by our own personality and experiences, but it’s always interesting to see these general patterns of male and female behavior and whether they conform with our stereotypes.

What do you think? Have you noticed any of these differences in your own relationships?

00:04 well steve we wanted to talk today about

00:06 breakups and well potentially based on

00:09 an article you read the difference

00:11 between men and women in breakups and

00:13 how long they take to recover

00:15 what was this article yeah so this was

00:17 an article about menv men versus women

00:20 after a breakup and it cited an

00:22 interesting study by university college

00:25 london and

00:26 a university called bingham university

00:29 in new york bingham binghamton

00:31 and they established that

00:34 while breakups hit women harder at first

00:39 men take much longer to heal and move on

00:42 and this jibes with a meme that goes

00:45 about on the internet where it shows

00:48 they the meme is like men immediately

00:51 after a breakup and it shows the man

00:53 cheering and celebrating and he’s really

00:54 happy he’s like free

00:56 and a woman’s really upset

00:58 and then it says like

00:59 six months after the breakup or three

01:01 months after and the woman’s feeling

01:04 relaxed and happy and free and the man

01:08 is sad and in pain and lonely and the

01:12 fact that many people share it as a meme

01:14 suggests there’s something that people

01:16 intuitively latch onto here and the

01:18 study also suggests that a lot of men

01:21 this is a bit dark it says a lot of men

01:23 never fully recover from heartbreak they

01:25 simply learn to live with it and get on

01:27 with life

01:28 good lord i mean that’s pretty uh that’s

01:31 pretty big deal

01:33 wow how do you i mean we’ve worked with

01:36 i wonder because we’ve worked with a lot

01:37 of women matt what do you think well i i

01:40 i’ll tell you firstly what our audience

01:42 thinks because

01:44 we put out a poll on my instagram that

01:47 said

01:48 the matthew hussey is the instagram for

01:50 anyone who wants to go find that out

01:52 give us a follow um on instagram we put

01:55 out a poll that said do you think men or

01:57 women suffer more during a breakup

02:00 22 percent said men suffer more

02:05 78

02:06 percent said women

02:09 suffer more so that does not

02:11 that does not sync up with the study

02:14 uh we also asked what do who do you

02:17 think bounces back faster

02:20 after a breakup and 64

02:24 said men

02:26 now i think that that

02:28 that is the interpretation in both of

02:31 the answers to those questions there

02:32 seems to be this

02:35 perhaps what people are looking at is

02:37 the way that men seem to be able to jump

02:39 right in after a breakup they seem to be

02:41 in a better place they seem to

02:44 potentially move on in a colder way than

02:47 a lot of women do there’s this

02:49 caricatured notion of women who are

02:52 lamenting and grieving with their

02:55 friends and discussing why the

02:57 relationship didn’t work and

02:59 and and the man

03:02 is

03:03 out there just doing his thing having

03:05 fun happy for the freedom

03:08 feels like he’s you know into the next

03:10 chapter of his life

03:13 i think that the bias

03:16 in the poll on instagram from our

03:19 audience that doesn’t accord with the

03:21 results of that study

03:24 is because of the interpretation of what

03:27 men do initially

03:29 after a breakup which is those things

03:31 that i just

03:32 mentioned yeah now there is another way

03:36 to interpret

03:38 that behavior

03:40 you could say that

03:42 for men

03:43 there’s that

03:45 instant sense of

03:48 firstly if if we were to take the kind

03:50 of stereotype that men aren’t so good at

03:53 processing their feelings

03:55 or that they’ve never really been taught

03:57 maybe they’ve not been taught to be

03:59 vulnerable

04:00 maybe they’ve not been taught to express

04:02 their emotions and frankly maybe they

04:04 don’t have the friends that they can go

04:06 and do that with

04:08 and maybe they even have the opposite

04:11 you know they have friends who wouldn’t

04:13 reward that so

04:14 it gets straight into denial of my

04:17 emotions denial of how much this has

04:19 affected me

04:20 and lots and lots of distraction

04:24 activity

04:25 whether it’s going out and having fun

04:27 whether it’s spending time with friends

04:29 whether it’s hooking up whatever it is

04:31 it’s distraction from my

04:33 feelings distraction from my emotions or

04:37 maybe even the feeling of in order to

04:39 move on i just have to keep running

04:42 if i run fast enough i’ll just outrun

04:46 these feelings

04:47 and and by the way i think fueled in

04:49 with that is the kind of male culture of

04:53 oh well you’re so good you’re free now

04:55 you can go and do whatever you want you

04:57 can go and be with whoever you want you

04:58 can go and enjoy yourself finally you’re

05:01 off the hook you can men’s friends can

05:03 be like that yeah for sure right so that

05:05 i think feeds into this psychology of oh

05:08 what a great thing you’re free again or

05:10 whatever whereas women

05:12 it’s

05:13 a lot less likely that that’s the first

05:16 place that a woman’s friends are gonna

05:17 go i would argue that it’s more likely

05:20 that a girl’s friends are gonna go

05:22 um

05:23 that’s so sad talk to me about that

05:26 how do you feel

05:27 what happened

05:28 you know and there and so that’s the

05:30 man’s side the woman’s side

05:33 is that

05:34 we could say we could interpret what

05:36 she’s going through

05:38 in this

05:39 ice cream-eating

05:41 lamenting with friends

05:43 watching

05:45 movies that only seem to upset her more

05:48 listening to songs that only seem to

05:50 upset her more we could look at all of

05:53 that as indulging and

05:55 being in those feelings and suffering

05:59 but you could also look at that as

06:01 processing

06:03 here’s a person who’s actually

06:06 processing their breakup

06:08 here’s a person who’s actually

06:10 processing their breakup who’s actually

06:13 processing their emotions and perhaps if

06:16 they’re lucky as a woman has a group of

06:19 female friends

06:20 who are

06:22 likely to be more of an aide in that

06:25 processing than a man’s friends are and

06:27 this study does say that women might

06:30 even feel that pain initially as like

06:32 physical

06:33 pain uh even more acutely more acutely

06:36 than men like actual physical

06:38 pain and so it and they said maybe

06:41 there’s even like biology in it like

06:43 women invest more in a relationship and

06:47 because they typically bear children

06:49 they may like have more investment in

06:51 keeping their relationship so so there

06:53 could be and and like you say yeah just

06:55 men are taught more like hey what i’m

06:58 buddy

06:58 you’re out there again you’re out it’s

07:00 that austin powers moment i’m single

07:02 again you know as soon as he found out

07:04 his wife was a robot

07:06 my one true love

07:08 the woman who taught me the beauty of

07:10 monogamy

07:12 was a fembot

07:14 all along

07:18 that means i’m single again

07:21 oh behave

07:28 so yeah i i do think there’s this weird

07:31 mix of uh culture and biology there and

07:34 and

07:34 what’s interesting is how then it

07:37 seems to like

07:40 hit men

07:41 harder you know a lot of studies show

07:43 that

07:44 divorces hit men much worse over time

07:47 like men seem to get far worse off by

07:49 divorce

07:50 women initiate more divorces maybe uh

07:53 that’s part of it i don’t know but it it

07:56 seems like men have more trouble

08:00 recovering their life again may i don’t

08:02 know if that’s disillusionment like they

08:04 get out there and think they’re gonna be

08:06 like the player and alfie again and then

08:08 they’re quickly devol dissolved of that

08:11 of that illusion and then it hits them

08:13 like oh god i had a really i was really

08:15 close to that person and it was great so

08:18 it could be partly that

08:20 it’s interesting because yeah you could

08:22 get a certain kind of person that that

08:24 thinks he’s going to go out there and

08:26 suddenly be a total player and have fun

08:28 and he realizes that’s either a not

08:31 available to him in the way that he

08:33 thought or b

08:34 he is reminded that oh yeah this is why

08:37 i didn’t this is why i got married in

08:39 the first places because this wasn’t all

08:41 it’s this is not all it’s cracked up to

08:43 be so it could be that but i almost

08:45 think that

08:47 a lot of guys don’t think that they’re

08:49 going to go out and be the player after

08:50 that i think that they just don’t

08:52 necessarily appreciate what that

08:54 relationship may have been bringing

08:57 them it’s a bit like a kid who’s

09:00 you know like you

09:01 you think that just christmas just

09:03 happens

09:05 you know your mum does all these things

09:07 behind the scenes that makes christmas

09:09 happen each year

09:10 and then if your mum were just to not do

09:12 any of that you’d go

09:15 but where’s christmas

09:17 and she’d be like yeah that’s all the

09:19 [ __ ] that i do

09:21 that i go i decorate the tree i put up

09:24 all these beautiful decorations i put on

09:27 the music i bring everyone together i

09:29 arrange the party i create i made the

09:31 hors d’oeuvres i did all these things i

09:33 went shopping for presents i’m the

09:35 reason christmas happens

09:38 but you’re sitting there not knowing

09:40 that until it’s gone and i think that

09:42 that’s true for a lot of men and i think

09:43 that

09:45 when they get out of a relationship it

09:47 it has to be true on some level that and

09:50 and i want to throw in a uh a study here

09:54 that basically said that uh men might be

09:57 more at risk of suicide after a

09:59 relationship breakdown

10:02 and concluded

10:03 that divorced men

10:05 were more than eight times more likely

10:08 to die by suicide

10:10 than divorced women yeah which is an

10:13 extraordinary

10:15 number

10:17 and some of the factors that were cited

10:19 were discussion of the changing nature

10:21 of intimacy men’s loss of honor marriage

10:24 is a more positive experience for men

10:26 than for women controlling isn’t that

10:28 interesting marriage is a more positive

10:30 experience for men than for women we’re

10:32 supposed to be good for men’s long-term

10:34 happiness being married

10:36 interesting controlling relationships

10:39 the increasing importance of the care of

10:42 children for men and men’s social

10:45 networks

10:46 you know the point i was going to

10:48 mention was about the

10:49 which is touched on by some of these

10:51 things is the infrastructure that a lot

10:53 of men lose

10:54 when they get out of a relationship

10:57 a lot of men have not invested in

10:59 creating community around themselves

11:02 have not invested in their friendships

11:04 have not invested in

11:07 those things that that

11:09 have those daily routines that make them

11:11 feel grounded and connected and rely a

11:14 lot on all of those things being part of

11:17 their marriage

11:18 and so i think i do think a lot of women

11:20 walk out of a marriage into a circle of

11:22 friends and support that they’ve been

11:25 nurturing hobbies and

11:29 tending to and men

11:31 leave to this sort of

11:33 stark barren wasteland

11:36 that they’ve not invested in in a long

11:38 time that’s because a lot of men get

11:40 into a relationship kick back and go ah

11:42 now i never have to make another friend

11:44 again

11:45 uh so yeah that’s the reality i’ve got a

11:47 little quiz for you matt of three

11:49 questions uh these these are just from

11:51 this article but i’m interested what

11:53 your intuitive responses and i’ll give

11:54 you the real answer

11:56 so who has more shattered self-esteem

11:59 after a breakup men or women

12:03 [Music]

12:06 men

12:07 according to this men it says when the

12:10 relationship ends men tend to view it as

12:13 an indication of not being desirable any

12:15 longer

12:16 that’s why their self-esteem takes a

12:17 severe beating even if it’s their

12:19 partner who caught off the relationship

12:21 see that makes sense to me oh especially

12:24 especially if it’s their partner who

12:25 caught off the relationship yeah that

12:27 makes a lot of sense to me i think that

12:29 i i can imagine that for a lot of women

12:31 they will tell themselves if there’s a

12:33 breakup you know they could say it’s

12:35 about me or they could just say oh he

12:37 didn’t want a relationship he wasn’t

12:38 ready and i think the stereotype that a

12:41 lot of men feel is that well it can’t be

12:43 because she doesn’t want a relationship

12:45 because a lot of women do want a

12:47 relationship i’m not saying that’s true

12:48 for all women i know that a lot of

12:50 people can be in a phase of their life

12:51 where they’re not ready either but

12:53 as far as what stereotypes we’re used to

12:56 we’re used to the idea that you know

12:59 it’s men who have a really really hard

13:01 time committing so i think that when a

13:04 man gets left by a woman it’s harder for

13:06 him to tell himself culturally

13:08 societally that she left me because she

13:11 didn’t want a relationship it’s much

13:12 more likely in his mind to be to do with

13:15 the fact that she just didn’t want me

13:17 that’s really interesting i didn’t match

13:19 up to the kind of man that she wanted to

13:20 be in a relationship with okay was

13:23 question two question two

13:25 who do you think wants to get back

13:27 together more

13:29 men

13:30 it is men yeah um

13:33 that makes sense to me because if men

13:35 take a longer time to get over something

13:37 because they realize at some point that

13:39 they’ve lost a lot more than they had

13:41 bargained for and they haven’t done any

13:43 proper processing of that breakup

13:45 they’re going to be the ones who at some

13:48 point suddenly have this panic

13:50 of i’ve got to get it back because i

13:52 can’t process these emotions god you

13:54 know god forbid i process any emotions

13:57 and

13:58 i’m suddenly there’s this giant hole in

14:00 my life i must have her back okay it was

14:03 question three question three uh

14:06 well uh now this one’s been a bit

14:08 spoiled but the healing process of

14:10 moving on

14:11 right so men men

14:13 appear to move on quicker but have a

14:15 hard time moving on in the long term

14:17 yeah men slow women faster so it’s often

14:20 seen that i think and i’ve definitely

14:22 noticed anecdotally i’ve seen women

14:25 even when they went through a

14:26 devastating breakup i mean look over the

14:28 years i’ve heard from many women who

14:30 took a long time to get over a breakup

14:32 so that that exists as well for sure we

14:34 we’ve coached many of those women but

14:36 sometimes i’ve seen

14:38 they will be in a new they might just

14:39 meet someone new

14:41 and

14:42 they’re back it like oh i’m actually

14:43 going to give it a try with this new

14:44 person and in six months you’re like oh

14:46 they’re already in a relationship right

14:48 like they’re they’re in and they fallen

14:50 in love with someone new

14:52 because i think they did some of the

14:53 harder work in the beginning than

14:56 than men did

14:57 i i think there’s an interesting

14:59 dichotomy not not between men and women

15:01 here if we take that kind of

15:03 you know if we take

15:05 firstly

15:06 this is possible on either side a man or

15:09 woman any human is

15:10 is capable of

15:13 you know taking a long time to get over

15:16 someone

15:17 but there’s a right balance between

15:19 processing

15:21 and moving on

15:24 men don’t do enough processing if we

15:27 were to take this kind of archetypal

15:30 uh this study right you could say that

15:32 men

15:34 move on too quickly

15:35 without processing and my experience of

15:38 coaching women and yours too i think

15:41 steve

15:41 is that

15:42 too many women spend too long ruminating

15:47 over a breakup so there’s a point at

15:50 which processing just becomes pointless

15:52 rumination

15:54 and we’re now no longer actually making

15:56 progress we’re just getting stuck in a

15:58 loop of emotions i actually

16:01 you know have coached enough men to know

16:03 that men do plenty

16:06 of ruminating of their own and i’ve

16:07 spoken to men who years later are still

16:10 talking about someone that they stopped

16:13 processing in a productive way a long

16:16 time ago or maybe they have never

16:18 processed it in a productive way which

16:19 is why they’re still ruminating but

16:21 they’re ruminating over the long term so

16:22 this can happen to anybody but i think

16:24 that the key message from this to me is

16:26 there is a time for processing

16:28 that we have to be brave enough to do

16:31 and then there’s a time for moving

16:32 forward which we have to be brave enough

16:34 to do which requires no longer sitting

16:37 and processing that which we have

16:38 already processed but being willing to

16:41 now fill that

16:42 territory

16:44 with new things

16:46 in our life there was an interesting

16:48 study done on 9 11 people who had been

16:51 through 9 11 and survived

16:53 whether that’s because they were in the

16:54 building and survived or because they

16:55 had family members in the building and

16:57 survived

16:58 the

16:58 people

17:00 that got over it

17:02 over time

17:04 effectively were not the people who

17:07 stayed in therapy talking about it over

17:10 the long term they were the people that

17:12 actually

17:13 decided to move on with their lives and

17:16 do new things and create more in their

17:19 lives and move forward in other words

17:21 whilst processing is a healthy thing

17:25 post-traumatic stress

17:27 tended to be higher in people who

17:30 continued to talk about the event and

17:32 ruminate in the event for a long time

17:35 afterwards

17:36 so i find this to be a very interesting

17:38 thing and i think it’s applicable to

17:40 breakups there’s a time to talk about

17:42 them and there’s a time to stop talking

17:44 about them and lastly i’ll just say for

17:47 anyone who is struggling from heartbreak

17:49 or and wants to move on

17:51 we have a free guide for you at

17:54 moveonstrong.com if you go over there

17:56 now you can download the free guide

17:59 and it can be part of your blueprint for

18:01 getting a little stronger today in

18:02 moving past that pain

18:23 you

