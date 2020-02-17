Men, We Need to Talk

No one ever sits down and tells you what it is to be a man. No one ever tells you how to be a boy. You learn it, every step of the way.

Every person who considers themselves to be anything has not been told that, but they have learned it. “Boys will be boys” we’re told; we’ve been excused more than we deserve. The way men have learned to be ‘men’ is flawed. Is it time to face the flaws, the music and… talk?

Men are expected to be confident. Powerful. Tall (if you can). Assertive. Dominant.

To ignore the agency of others in the pursuit and embodiment of masculinity. To suppress every concept of pain unless it is a glorious tragedy. Not to cry, but to die in battle. Dulce et decorum est, pro patria mori. To never appear weak, or ask for help, until suicide becomes the most frequent preventable killer of men (Pro masculinum mori?). And this is a symptom of masculinity.

As is patriarchy, and its victims. Women, the LGBTQ community, anyone who dared diverge, through no fault of their own, from the dominant white-straight-cisgendered-male perspective has been hurt. And, as one of those privileged few, I am sorry. We ‘men’ need to work on ourselves.

But to do that we need to talk. To ask for help. To construct a meaning of ‘masculinity’ that is not toxic. We’ve all heard about toxic masculinity. But to confront it we need to change.

The concept of femininity has grown and changed frequently for more than 300 years. Through dialogue and thought. It is darkly ironic, considering for years it was men who told women they couldn’t it is men who haven’t. Masculinity has shied away from debate, pretending nothing has changed while men inflict ever more veiled pain on everyone else. Sexual assault. Displays of power. Glass ceilings. Exclusion. Pain. Maybe even the Cold War. These are the symptoms of our inability to talk. Why can’t we, with all of our aesthetic self-confidence, discuss ideas anymore? Why have we let the conversation on the meaning of masculinity die, or did it just never exist?

Why should I, a straight male, want to be a man. To accept that label is to take the baton from millennia of despicable actions. Yet, I still strive to be a man. Meanwhile, I’m ashamed I am not yet a man. For whatever reason, I see that concept of masculinity as something redeemable. Why? Given all the pain it has caused, why should I want to be a man? There must be some ember of hope left in the fire that was used to brand people like cattle and spread pain.

The concept of femininity has grown; it is suppressed but still, it grows. Masculinity, meanwhile, is as rigid as the power structures it created. Scared of losing its own self masculinity has become something despicable. To the point where I, a ‘man’, no longer want to be a man. I want to rid myself of the weight of that word. The pain it caused and the hate it fosters. Man is, and always has been, less kind than the rest of mankind.

Let’s change that and start the dialogue.

