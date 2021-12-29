Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Men Who Oppose Violence Against Women and Girls But…

Men Who Oppose Violence Against Women and Girls But…

#NotAllMen is at the heart of millions of men’s self-deception about power and control.

by Leave a Comment

 

Millions of men oppose violence against women but still see men as rightfully having power over women and girls. The disconnect this represents is huge; for men to consider themselves as rightfully having power over women and girls and failing to see such a belief as fundamentally violent.

It is these same men who fail to see their presumption of the right to control women as violence, who are the first to yell #NotAllMen when male violence is called out.

The continuation of male control over women is predicated on a presumption of benevolence by men, even as we strip away agency from women. “I care for women. I treat women well. I also have power over women because I’m a man. But I’m a good man.”

This self-deception by men, that we can both be good to women and deserving of power over them, forms the foundation of our dominance-based culture of masculinity. The end result is a spectrum of abuse, from smallest micro aggression like “talking over women,” to economic and political violence against women, to outright femicide. Every man is free to choose how his version of control over women will play out. And millions of men of are making very violent choices because the rest of us insure that right of control remains in place.

Until we, as men, give up the generations old presumption of men’s right to control women, girls, and non binary people, we are the source of the violence. No matter how we behave.

Men. We categorically CAN NOT be good to any group that we also presume to have power over. It is impossible.

This post was previously published on Mark Greene’s blog.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Mark Greene

Keynote speaker and author Mark Greene writes and consults on relational practices, diversity/inclusion and masculinity for organizations world wide. Greene writes, speaks, coaches and consults on the challenges we face as men raised in Man Box culture.
Mark is the author of Remaking Manhood, The Little #MeToo Book for Men and is co-author with Dr. Saliha Bava of The Relational Book for Parenting.
More information at: http://RemakingManhood.com
All book are available here: http://amzn.to/3iTG69H

