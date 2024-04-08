Men Who Say These 3 Things to You Are Likely Just Brushing You Off, Don’t Be Fooled

In terms of love, each of us holds beautiful expectations, but what can true love bring us? This is something that requires thoughtful consideration.

In love, being too distant may lead to feelings fading, while being too close may lead to the other person feeling annoyed. When you truly love someone, you’ll feel at a loss.

I had a friend named Sarah who once shared a story about her emotional journey with me. Here is what she shared:

I have been with him for 5 years, and we started our relationship with the intention of getting married. He is three years younger than me and quite playful. However, when I first met him, I thought he was quite mature.

Our relationship went through ups and downs over the 5 years.

I am 28 years old now, and my family is getting anxious about my marriage.

So, I proposed to him, but he seemed hesitant and started giving me various excuses. Deep down, I understood that maybe he wasn’t planning to marry me for real.

Every time we talked about it, he would ask me to wait a little longer. After being together for so long, I don’t know what he needs to wait for. Maybe his love isn’t firm enough.

Because of this, we had many conflicts, and in the end, I chose to break up with him.

I couldn’t wait for another boy for 5 years after waiting for him for 5 years.

Perhaps breaking up was the best liberation for both of us.

Since we loved each other, we owe nothing in this relationship.

…

Listening to her story, I couldn’t help but feel sorry for this girl. A man who truly loves you wouldn’t make you wait. Only a man who doesn’t love you will come up with various excuses to brush you off and deceive you.

In real life, whether a man loves you is quite obvious. Sometimes you are just deceiving yourself.

There are many naive girls in the world, and many girls who keep hitting a wall in relationships without looking back. I hope all girls can understand that there’s no need to please someone who isn’t worth it.

When love is gone, it’s gone. Letting go decisively reduces self-consumption.

Men can be selfish too. When they don’t love you, they can easily let go. So as a woman, don’t cling stubbornly.

When a man often says these three things to you, it indicates his brushing off of you. Don’t be fooled.

Just wait a little longer

How many times can a girl’s youth afford to wait? A man who truly loves you won’t make you wait.

They don’t want to waste your youth, so they will make you feel more secure.

Men who always make you wait don’t love you because they are selfish in love. They only love themselves.

A man’s possessiveness is strong in reality. When a man truly loves you, he won’t want to leave you.

“Wait” is just an excuse of a man who doesn’t love you. The man who makes you wait with your youth is the most selfish one.

A man who lets you wait endlessly has no sense of responsibility. The longer you stay with such a man, the more you waste your time and youth. So let go early for your own liberation.

I’m tired

Facing the fatigue of daily work, every man may have unspeakable bitterness.

As a girlfriend, you should actively give him care and support. But if a man always uses tiredness as an excuse, it shows that he doesn’t love you.

A man who truly loves you will find time to be with you no matter how tired he is. A man who always complains about being tired in front of you has no responsibility or commitment.

Emily, a reader in the background, once left a message saying:

I have been with my boyfriend for 3 years, and he has never accompanied me for a walk or bought me flowers.

Every time I asked him to accompany me, he would say he’s tired. Over time, I no longer want to pin my hopes on him.

Originally, I thought a man who isn’t romantic would be good at managing life. But later, I realized that men who use tiredness as an excuse don’t love enough.

Three months after the breakup, he posted photos of him traveling with a new love on his social media. That moment, I truly understood that not loving is just not loving. Even if you are understanding, it doesn’t matter.

Listening to her story, it resonated deeply, affirming the saying: “Someone who loves you fears giving you too little; someone who doesn’t love you always thinks you ask for too much.”

In relationships, those who brush you off only love themselves, not you.

It’s up to you

This phrase may seem like he’s listening to your opinion, but in reality, it’s the biggest brush-off from a man to a woman.

A man who truly loves you will know to spend time and effort for you, while a man who doesn’t love you will never consider your feelings.

In love, men can be selfish. They distinguish between liking and loving. Only when a man truly loves you, he will be willing to give unconditionally.

A man who ignores your opinions and concerns only loves himself.

In “Love in the City,” it says: “Because of love, there is compassion; because of understanding, there is tolerance.”

“It’s up to you” is quite disappointing for women because in love, they often care more about a man’s attitude towards them.

It’s because of deep love that they choose to forgive. But if disappointments occur too often, it will eventually lead to disappointment.

Whether a man loves you is quite clear. Sometimes we just deceive ourselves. Someone who truly loves you won’t let you shed tears, let alone make you wait.

Find someone who truly loves you to gain more happiness. Don’t waste time on unworthy people; enjoy time with the right person.

—

Photo credit: Charnee May on Unsplash