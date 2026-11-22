Before anyone comes at me with pitchforks, let me make something crystal clear. I’m not asking men, “Why haven’t you given up on women?” This isn’t an anti-woman piece. Not at all. In fact, I’m sick and tired of content from men encouraging other men to be bitter and cynical towards women.

What I’m asking men is, “Why haven’t you given up on dating?” That’s actually a huge distinction.

I’ve read people here on Medium (in original posts of their own or comments on other people’s posts) lament that dating was supposed to be fun, or that it even used to be fun for them. And I’ve noticed something curious: all of those people were women. Women who were disgruntled with dating men — and based on the experiences they related, I can’t say I blame them. In fact, I feel for them. And I’m never going to make excuses for men behaving badly before, on, after, or in between dates.

But what I find remarkable is the idea that these women used to find dating fun, or at least expected to find it fun. Because when I look back over how I was socialized as a man, I can honestly say: I was never led to expect dating to be fun.

If I were to take the messaging I absorbed about dating and craft it into a brochure, it would go something like this:

So, you want a girlfriend? Well, you’re neither an athlete, a rockstar, nor exceptionally handsome. Does that mean there’s no hope for you? No, it doesn’t. But it does mean the odds aren’t in your favor. The laws of supply & demand are working against you. It’s going to be an uphill battle. If you’re interested in a girl, you can bet there are other boys who are interested in her too. And if any of those boys are better looking or more charismatic than you, you’re toast. Yes, there’s a remote possibility that she already fancies you and might even make the first move. But you can’t count on that happening. Ever. She doesn’t want to take the risk of rejection any more than you do. Of course she doesn’t; why would she? But unlike you, she can afford not to take that risk. She’ll always have other options besides you. That’s why you’re the one who has to ask her out and shoulder the risk of rejection. That’s why you’re the one who has to prove they’re worthy, while she doesn’t have to prove anything. If you don’t want her, or you never work up the courage to ask her out, it’s of little consequence to her. She can always count on there being another boy who’s interested in her and willing to make a move. You, on the other hand, can’t count on anything. Some men are destined never to know a woman’s love. If it turns that you’re one of them, then God help you. There’s not a ẟɑmη thing you can do about it. You’re just defective — broken in a way that can’t be fixed. And to add insult to injury, it’s a pain and shame that you’ll have to carry alone. Because sharing it with anyone means laying bare to the world what a pathetic loser you are. As such, rejection isn’t something you can just shake off like it’s nothing. One rejection doesn’t disqualify you, but the more of them you rack up, the more evidence there is that you’re one of those pathetic losers who’s a fool to even be playing the game in the first place.

In short, I was socialized to believe that for me (and the vast majority of men), dating is — by definition — an uphill battle. And the more times I worked up the courage to ask a woman out, only to have her say no, the more I came to believe that I’d already lost the battle before I’d ever even set foot on the battlefield. That I was delusional for ever thinking I had a shot.

To those of you women who spat out your coffee as you read my “brochure”, let me assure you: I’m well aware that it doesn’t accurately reflect what dating is like from a woman’s perspective! I never said the messaging I absorbed was accurate; I’m just letting you in on the bleak vision of dating that I was steeped in. And if you’re one of those women who used to find dating fun, or at least expected to, then again, my heart goes out to you, but at the same time, I hope you can now understand why that sense of optimism about dating that you once felt is something that I (and many other men) have never felt. Not even once. In our entire lives.

It isn’t lost on me how much my “brochure” sounds like red pill content. But here’s the thing: I’m a Gen Xer, and my socialization around dating wasn’t influenced by social media or chat rooms — those things didn’t exist yet. (Nor, for that matter, did dating apps or even online dating.) I’m eyewitness to the fact that the bleakness we associate with the manosphere today didn’t actually originate with today’s manosphere. It has deep roots in our collective consciousness going back to before the dawn of the Internet Age.

That being said, no woman has ever had reason to fear the consequences of saying no to me. Even I though I believed there was a strong possibility that I didn’t have what it takes to be worthy of a woman’s romantic or 𐊖εχual interest, I understood that that wasn’t women’s fault. You can’t force anyone to want what they don’t want. If I wasn’t what women wanted, I wasn’t what they wanted. I knew I had to accept that — without allowing bitterness or cynicism to poison my mind.

Many years later, I heard a recording of author Napoleon Hill in which he tells of a time when a doctor delivered some bad news about his son and told him, “There’s nothing you can do about it.” To that, Hill responded, “There’s always something I can do about it — even if the only thing I can do is to keep it from breaking my spirit.” That’s the position I was in when faced with the worst-case scenario the “brochure” had warned me about.

At the time, understanding that it’s not women’s fault if they don’t want me did little to dull the pain of knowing that I wasn’t wanted — and quite possibly never would be.

But … I would soon find out that holding fast against the temptation to give in to bitterness and cynicism was the most bada$$ thing a man in my position could do. Without even realizing it at first, I rose like a phoenix from the ashes of my miserable failure of a dating life. Initially, I thought I was just taking a much needed break from dating. But just a few months later, life showed me that what I’d actually done is broken free.

Dating was a game I no longer had to play. And not for one minute did I miss playing by rules that had always felt like they were rigged against me.

It turns out I didn’t have to jump through the hoops of dating in order to find the kind of deep, passionate bond I yearned to share with a woman. Such a bond could develop organically between me and a woman who I make time to get together with, without any agenda other than enjoying her company and providing her with enjoyable company.

As I wrote in the piece linked below:

I wasn’t auditioning for them or trying to impress them; I was just being real with them, and that ended up being the audition. And in each case, although there was erotic tension between us, and I didn’t try to pretend otherwise, I didn’t push for us to escalate. Our friendship was more important to me than the possibility of us having 𐊖εχ, and it felt right to continue marinating in the erotic tension. Eventually, she hinted that she wanted to layer sweet icing (an erotic connection) onto the already delicious cake we had — though she left it to me to be bold and close the gap.

And if you want to get a sense of how amazing that “icing” can be, read this:

As I mention in the above piece:

I actually feel pity for guys whose goal is to “hit it and quit it”; they truly have no idea what they’re missing out on! From where I stand, a guy like that is — quite literally — a fv©king idiot.

You see, when I connect with a woman with no agenda other than to bring a ray of sunshine into her day and make her feel good, I don’t feel like I’m fighting an uphill battle. Quite the opposite: I’m in my element.

And I can assure you that I’m not the only man who’s discovered that dating can be cut out as the middleman. Check out the following piece by Chris Phoenix:

…

I can understand how a woman could still be attached to the idea of finding love through dating. After all, there are women, such as Ariel Meadow Stallings, who have adopted the practice of taking themselves out on dates:

…

I have no desire whatsoever to judge or expose to ridicule women like Ariel. She herself mentions in the above piece that she finds it healing, and I’d never want to take that away from her.

But have you, as a man, ever gotten anything from dating that would make you want to take yourself out on a date? I certainly haven’t.

So if dating hasn’t been working out for you, and/or it never felt right to begin with, I ask again: Why are you still attached to it? What has it ever done for you?

Really have a good think here. Again, my goal isn’t to get you to give up on women. Far from it. My goal is to help you see clearly what isn’t working for you, so that you can find a better way to connect with women (if that’s what you want).

If you have any questions, the comments section is open.

You’re more powerful than you realize,

© Ben Rosenthal 2026

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Michael Dam on Unsplash