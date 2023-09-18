Men’s Dating Coach Has Hard Truths for Women Who Say All Men Are Liars

So I was reading one of Mona Lazar’s posts (link below) the other day and she made this statement:

I don’t think I could be anything else than sexual with a man. There’s nothing emotional, mental, or spiritual that they have and I want.

And you know what? When I read that, I felt genuinely sad because I can feel the level of pain a person needs to be in to say that. This woman feels utterly let down by the male gender in every conceivable way outside the bedroom. And, like I said, that’s a sad thought because she’s not even close to being the only one who feels that way.

But here’s the thing: thoughts like that are seductive because they carry a strong emotional charge and make you feel powerful. I’m sure tens of thousands of women read that with hands on their hearts and tears in their eyes while nodding in deep appreciation for finally seeing a woman give voice to their feelings.

Many girls say all men are the same, and I’m sure Mona would, too, so this post is dedicated to them. If you’re a woman who thinks we’re all identical and have no redeeming features, this post is for you. Now let’s get started.

…

All men aren’t carbon copies

You know how some people say sexuality costs on a spectrum? Well, male personalities definitely do. Let’s take me, for instance. Being a man, you’d expect I’d be insecure if you had a high body count, but I wouldn’t give the tiniest shit. In fact, I’d prefer you did so you’d have extensive bedroom experience and knew what the hell you were doing.

I wrote the post above about the time when my girlfriend’s ex sent me private videos of them having sex to piss me off and make me leave her. However, what I did was tell her I didn’t even slightly care about those videos and that they didn’t make her a bad person.

And you know what? It’s exactly how I felt because I’ve always thought society puts unfair sexual pressures on women to appear chaste and innocent.

But guess what? I’m a man. I’m not a fictional character. I’m not a fantasy. I do exist.

That’s just one example, but I think you get my point. Male personalities vary wildly, and if you think back throughout your life, you’ve encountered many moods and textures either in person or online.

…

You have a choice to make

Yes, you do, and that choice is this: either you decide that men are all the same, in which case you can either:

Live alone

Date women

Resign yourself to being with a man who isn’t right for you

If that’s what you think, close this post, do one of the above, and get on with your life as best you can. If you’re not going to do that, you need to realise all men aren’t carbon copied. And if you’ve come to this realisation, you then need to ask yourself why you’re not attracting the kind of man you want.

Let’s say that, like Mona Lazar, you want a man you can connect with emotionally, mentally, and spiritually; well why haven’t you found him? I guarantee he does exist. All over the world right now, women are experiencing beautiful relationships with men with those traits.

Women like the one below, for instance.

…

These two are my close friends, Lea and Brett, and they have what can only be described as a blissful and beautiful relationship. When it comes to connecting with emotions, being spiritually in tune, and being intelligent, Brett’s up there with the best of them. He and Lea have a relationship built on love, trust, support, fun, and mutual growth. That’s just how they roll.

Also, Brett isn’t close to being the only emotionally mature man Lea’s ever met. Not by a long shot. If she heard Mona make that statement in a conversation, she’d stop her to ask how on earth she’d come to that conclusion.

So, yeah, Brett isn’t the only man of his type. There are lots of others like him; you just need to find them. But, anyway, now I’ll tell you why I think you’re having trouble doing that.

…

Your brain is sabotaging your happiness

Something weird about our brains is that they care more about proving our beliefs right than making us happy. You see, when a belief gets installed into your mind, it assumes said belief is essential to your physical survival and hence fights tooth and nail to make your actions align with it.

Have you ever seen someone get wildly offended just because you had the temerity to disagree with them? That’s the principle I’m talking about at play. Our minds see our beliefs as core to our safety and will fight anything which threatens them like two crack-addicted tigers battling it out for the last rock.

This means that if you think all men are one way, liars, for instance, your brain will want every man you meet to be a liar so it can be proved right.

It means that if you meet a man who genuinely doesn’t lie, you’ll either refuse to see that and treat him like ‘all the rest’ or subconsciously find a reason to discredit him for being too polite, short, timid, or whatever excuse comes to your mind to get you out of the situation.

This is a real thing that people do. Our brains work like demons to give us outer realities which fall in line with our internal beliefs. They don’t care about our happiness, they care about our survival and that means obeying their installed beliefs.

But there’s more.

Have you ever bought a beautiful red dress and seen people wearing the same dress for weeks after? It’s happened to all of us, right?

Disclaimer: To the best of my knowledge, I’ve yet to wear a dress, but you get my point, ladies!

Well, that’s your reticular activation system at play. But what’s that? It’s the part of your brain programmed to point out things you’re focused on and ignore those that have no relevance. It’s the part that sees a businesswoman holding her back in pain and gives you the idea to start a corporate yoga business after you’ve spent weeks asking yourself what that business should be.

It’s the part of you that, after being programmed to see all men as violent, subconsciously draws you to Hinge matches who potentially those traits.

And, like I said before, it’s the part that has you meet sincere and forthright men and cast them aside, utterly oblivious to their true nature.

…

What sort of men are you attracting and rejecting?

To the woman who’s reading this post, I’ve got an experiment for you to conduct:

Think back on your past relationships, whichever ones have brought you to whatever decision you’ve made about men and ask yourself what traits those men shared. For instance, let’s say you’ve had relationships with violent men; ask yourself how they:

Talked

Walked

Stood

Made eye contact

Expressed themselves

Dressed

Spent their free time

Dealt with conflict

And so on. Look deep at all those men until you see correlations between them. It might be challenging, but they definitely will be there.

That’s part one.

Part two is to head to Hinge or Tinder and spend one to two hours right-swiping every male profile you see. I’m serious; like literally every single profile until you’ve got 50–60 matches. Don’t do any quality control, just like every single one you see.

Now, when that’s done, I want you to look at them. Look closely at all of those 50 profiles, realise that every single one was made by a living, breathing human being with his own mind, soul, thoughts, feelings, hopes, fears, and dreams, and ask yourself:

Which of these 50 men would I have given the time of day to outside of this experiment and why?

Which of these 50 men would I ordinarily not give the time of day to and why?

Are there correlations between the men I would have entertained and those from my negative past relationships?

Is it possible I wouldn’t have had those negative experiences with some of the types of men I usually discredit?

Is it possible that some of those 50 men wouldn’t lie or hit me?

Is it possible that I could connect emotionally, intellectually, and spiritually with some of these men if I gave them a chance?

On a side tangent, about 10 years ago, I met a woman who rejected me outright from start to finish and let me know in no uncertain terms that she just wasn’t interested in me. However, she ended up contacting me 10 years later asking for a relationship, and do you know what she said?

She said she subconsciously knew I wouldn’t hurt her like other men had and she expected us all to do, and couldn’t accept it. She said genuine nature weirded her out and made her push me away.

It really meant a lot to hear her say that, but that’s not the point. The point is that she isn’t close to being the only woman to have done that. You probably have too. This is a pretty common occurrence.

Anyway, ask yourself those questions and see what comes up.

…

Like this post? Give it a clap and drop a comment to let me know. Like me? Follow me for daily stories.

…

How can you attract the type of man you want?

Going back to dating apps, something to be aware of is that everything you put on your profile is necessary bait to catch a specific type of fish. For instance, if you want to catch a trout, you need to use worms, but to attract a koi carp, it’s best to use lettuce.

For instance, the woman below is a close friend who once asked me why she always matched with broke men on Hinge. I looked at her profile and quickly saw why: all her pics were of her walking in the street wearing drab clothes.

…

There was no sophistication to her appearance. There was nothing to suggest to a man of means that she was the calibre of woman with white he should frequent.

So I had her swap her pics for ones of her at exquisite bars wearing sexy cocktail dresses, and the results were like night and day. Suddenly, she was attracting men of means instead of the dregs of society. Who are your pics attracting?

And what have you written in your bio? Do you have a bio tailored to the type of man you want to meet? One that describes you as a person and what you’re looking for? Because if not, that’s a problem.

…

Where would you need to go to meet the right man?

Another thing to consider is where you can put yourself in the real world to meet a man who’s right for you, too. For instance, let’s say you want a thoughtful man like my friend Brett. Where are men like that likely to be?

Burning Man

Meditation or yoga classes

Spirituality retreats

Personal development meet-ups

Bookstores & Libraries

Substance abuse support groups

Art galleries and museums

Charity & volunteering events

Hiking trails or nature parks

Poetry or storytelling events

Book clubs

Etc.

Now, let’s say you’re sick and tired of dealing with men’s sexual insecurities and want to meet one who’s sexually liberated. If so, you could go to:

Adult themed parties

Fetlife.com

Feeld app

Pure app

Classes about tantra or other aspects of sexuality

Sex-positive clubs or communities

It isn’t enough to expect the right man to fall from the sky; you need to put yourself in a position to meet him, too. See what I mean?

…

Do you have what your dream man wants?

I always say this to my male clients, and I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t put you on game, too. It’s not enough to want a particular type of man and know where he is; you need to be right for him, too.

Are you?

Think about the kind of guy you want to meet and honestly ask yourself if he would see you as a great catch. If he would, then kudos to you. Go out and find him. If not, ask yourself why that is and rectify it.

Anyway, this has turned into a behemoth of a post, so I’m gonna call this an article and say tchau for now. Thanks for reading. Merci beaucoup for your time. Domo arigato for sharing your energy and obrigado por ler.

Excelsior!

Ciaran

…

—

