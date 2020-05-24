Men’s Health Matters: April Recap

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what’s appeared on the blog in April.

While we are dealing with the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, April was also Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. In “Testicular Cancer Awareness Month x COVID-19,” I propose a number of ways to blend the two, which will be applicable for the next few months.

Each month, I profile one fellow testicular cancer survivor. In April, Matt Ode shared his journey. Despite being a personal trainer, he faced testicular cancer at 24, showing that cancer doesn’t discriminate. Now as a survivor, he works to help others share their story, move forward, and thrive beyond their journey. He formed an organization called “Mustaches for Matt” to help achieve this goal.

Read his whole story here.

I started the month with a COVID related post and ended it the same way. The world came into a lot of extra “free time,” but some people faced challenges in filling these gaps. Years before it was the hottest (and required) thing, I spent months in quarantine during my chemo treatment.

Check out “What To Do With Your Quarantime” to learn six easy tips to maximize your time.

That wraps up April’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

