We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Men’s Health Matters: April Recap

Men’s Health Matters: April Recap

In these unprecedented times, it's still important to take care of our overall health.

by

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what’s appeared on the blog in April.

While we are dealing with the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, April was also Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. In “Testicular Cancer Awareness Month x COVID-19,” I propose a number of ways to blend the two, which will be applicable for the next few months.
Each month, I profile one fellow testicular cancer survivor. In April, Matt Ode shared his journey. Despite being a personal trainer, he faced testicular cancer at 24, showing that cancer doesn’t discriminate. Now as a survivor, he works to help others share their story, move forward, and thrive beyond their journey. He formed an organization called “Mustaches for Matt” to help achieve this goal.

Read his whole story here.

I started the month with a COVID related post and ended it the same way. The world came into a lot of extra “free time,” but some people faced challenges in filling these gaps. Years before it was the hottest (and required) thing, I spent months in quarantine during my chemo treatment.

Check out “What To Do With Your Quarantime” to learn six easy tips to maximize your time.

That wraps up April’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

About Justin Birckbichier

At age 25, Justin Birckbichler was diagnosed with Stage II testicular cancer. Now in remission, he committed to getting the ball rolling on raising awareness of men’s health and testicular cancer through his website A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Though he no longer has the pair he was born with, his new favorite pairing is humor and education. He was recognized as one of 15 People Who Raised Cancer Awareness in 2017, awarded Best Advocacy/Awareness Cancer Blog in 2017, selected as the Hilarious Patient Leader in the 2018 WEGO Health Awards, and recognized as one of “40 Under 40 in Cancer” in 2019. Justin shares how we can stop dropping the ball on men’s health and how to use humor in awareness, even if it makes you sound like a nut.

