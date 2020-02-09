Get Daily Email
Men's Health Matters: January Recap

Men’s Health Matters: January Recap

A light month of writing, but still important work to be done.

by Leave a Comment

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what’s been happening over the past month. Hopefully, these will inspire you (and men everywhere) to be more… on the ball.

I will be perfectly honest; I did not write a ton in January. In fact, I did not write anything new at all. However, this is by design. Ever since beginning my blog back in 2016, I have continually used January as a month to unwind and unplug from this important work. It doesn’t mean I am less passionate about my mission, but I realize I am a mortal man and need time off so

I do not burn myself out.

I often prepare a few “non time-sensitive” pieces in the months ahead so I do not need to worry about producing new content. I’ve found that this helps me stay motivated and driven for the months ahead.

This month, I shared two, yet very important pieces in. In the first, police officer James Taylor III shared his harrowing account of facing advanced stage testicular cancer. His story includes multiple surgeries, falling into a coma, and more.

Check out his entire story here.

In November 2019, I achieved a lifelong goal – I delivered a TEDx Talk about my personal testicular cancer journey and how it has inspired me to become an advocate for men’s health.

Read more about the experience here.

Also be sure to check out the final talk, entitled “Carpe Scrotiem: Why Men Must Start Discussing Their Health.

That wraps up January’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Hope you are off to a great New Year! Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

About Justin Birckbichier

At age 25, Justin Birckbichler was diagnosed with Stage II testicular cancer. Now in remission, he committed to getting the ball rolling on raising awareness of men’s health and testicular cancer through his website A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Though he no longer has the pair he was born with, his new favorite pairing is humor and education. He was recognized as one of 15 People Who Raised Cancer Awareness in 2017, awarded Best Advocacy/Awareness Cancer Blog in 2017, selected as the Hilarious Patient Leader in the 2018 WEGO Health Awards, and recognized as one of “40 Under 40 in Cancer” in 2019. Justin shares how we can stop dropping the ball on men’s health and how to use humor in awareness, even if it makes you sound like a nut.

