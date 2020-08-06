Men’s Health Matters: July Recap

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in July.

Summer is here and it is hotter than the Devil’s anus outside. Balls of Steel, a set of frozen spheres, wants to help men be aware of testicular cancer, while also enjoying a nice, cool beverage.

I chatted with the company’s new owner about this mission.

In one of my most personal posts to date, I shared a piece to mourn and grieve for my cat, Conner. My constant companion for the past nine years, including cancer, mental health challenges, and divorce, he passed away unexpectedly in early July.

Read my tribute to him here.

Another month, another new member of the Band of Ballers. Testicular cancer survivor Dan Wheeler has committed to provide support, compassion, and encouragement to those who are now facing their own battles.

Check out his story here.

Trevor Maxwell was diagnosed with colon cancer and got through his diagnosis with the support of his family. However, he recognized that not everyone has that, and he sought to create a group to support men. Man Up to Cancer aims to provide a place of connection, growth, and recovery for men facing cancer throughout all stages of the journey.

Learn more about his mission here.

That wraps up July’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

