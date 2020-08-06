Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Men’s Health Matters: July Recap

Men’s Health Matters: July Recap

My birthday month gave me a lot to think about.

by Leave a Comment

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in July.

Summer is here and it is hotter than the Devil’s anus outside. Balls of Steel, a set of frozen spheres, wants to help men be aware of testicular cancer, while also enjoying a nice, cool beverage.

I chatted with the company’s new owner about this mission.

In one of my most personal posts to date, I shared a piece to mourn and grieve for my cat, Conner. My constant companion for the past nine years, including cancer, mental health challenges, and divorce, he passed away unexpectedly in early July.

Read my tribute to him here.

Another month, another new member of the Band of Ballers. Testicular cancer survivor Dan Wheeler has committed to provide support, compassion, and encouragement to those who are now facing their own battles.

Check out his story here.

Trevor Maxwell was diagnosed with colon cancer and got through his diagnosis with the support of his family. However, he recognized that not everyone has that, and he sought to create a group to support men. Man Up to Cancer aims to provide a place of connection, growth, and recovery for men facing cancer throughout all stages of the journey.

Learn more about his mission here.

That wraps up July’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

stock photo ID: 1705677790

About Justin Birckbichier

At age 25, Justin Birckbichler was diagnosed with Stage II testicular cancer. Now in remission, he committed to getting the ball rolling on raising awareness of men’s health and testicular cancer through his website A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Though he no longer has the pair he was born with, his new favorite pairing is humor and education. He was recognized as one of 15 People Who Raised Cancer Awareness in 2017, awarded Best Advocacy/Awareness Cancer Blog in 2017, selected as the Hilarious Patient Leader in the 2018 WEGO Health Awards, and recognized as one of “40 Under 40 in Cancer” in 2019. Justin shares how we can stop dropping the ball on men’s health and how to use humor in awareness, even if it makes you sound like a nut.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x