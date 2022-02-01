Mental Fitness Is Just as Important as Physical Fitness

“Think of the tools in a tool-box: there is a hammer, pliers, a saw, a screwdriver, a rule, a glue-pot, nails and screws. The function of words are as diverse as the functions of these objects.” — Ludwig Wittgenstein

With 2021 behind us, we’re all looking for ways to get physically and emotionally stronger in 2022. Mental health has been a huge topic for discussion during the pandemic and continues to be a high priority for most.

We all know the importance of physical fitness in keeping our bodies healthy and vibrant throughout our lives. When you keep your body healthy, you prevent many serious health conditions and preserve your well-being for longer.

For example, you can have a healthy, flexible, and lean body but can lack a healthy and flexible mind. For this reason, an emerging trend is gaining traction called “Mental Fitness”.

What Is Mental fitness?

Mental fitness is defined as a state of well-being and having a positive sense of how we feel, think, and act. There are three ways to go; keeping up with stress and anxiety, becoming dull and unable to find interest in anything, or maintaining your mind sharp and active for as long as possible.

Just as there are components to physical fitness (cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, flexibility, and body composition), there are components to mental fitness. These are known as the four pillars of mental fitness.

The 4 Pillars of Mental Fitness

There are four pillars of mental fitness. The components include emotional, social, financial, and physical.

1. Emotional

This includes our self-esteem, self-acceptance, and the ability to channel strong emotions into positive energy. Having good emotional wellness is a fundamental aspect of fostering resilience, self-awareness, and overall contentment.

However, having good emotional health doesn’t mean you’re always happy or free from negative emotions. It’s about having the tools and resources to manage the ups and downs of day-to-day life.

2. Social

Friends are important because they bring companionship, support, and enrichment to our lives. According to the Mayo Clinic, people who have friends are generally physically and emotionally healthier and enjoy a better quality of life.

As friends, we share life’s journey, the good and the bad, and love each other nonetheless. Having someone you trust to talk with, to share your laughter and tears, and to just be there is one of life’s greatest gifts.

3. Financial

Americans are increasingly anxious about money. New data from Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study found that money is the №1 cause of stress among Americans. Money is more of a problem than either personal relationships (25%) or work (18%).

Financial wellness is not about having a certain amount of money at your disposal; it’s about feeling in control of your finances, being able to handle financial setbacks, and being on track to achieve your financial and life goals.

4. Physical

Mental and physical fitness and health are intertwined. You can improve both through a healthy diet, regular exercise, and enough sleep. You can also reduce your risk of developing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression.

Taking steps to build your mental fitness enhances your ability to cope with stress and improves your physical wellness, productivity at work, relationships, and overall happiness.

What Are the Benefits of Mental Fitness?

Developing the skills for better mental fitness can benefit you and everyone around you.

Being present. In a mindful state, we can better retain information, listen, and be aware of, but not sabotaged by, distractions. This results in more enjoyment of life and better relationships and the ability to relate to others.

The ability to respond, not react. When we have more control over our automatic thoughts, we can choose to respond in a more rational and less emotive way. This improves our relationships and the way we think about the world and preserves more options in any environment.

Improved cognitive function. Better focus, processing speed, memory, concentration, time management, and communication have a positive impact, personally and professionally. Relationships improve as a result of remembering information about friends and family, important events, and being on time.

Increased positive emotions: optimism. With increased awareness comes the ability to notice and reframe thoughts in more helpful ways. Kinder thoughts and compassion shape optimistic mindsets that lead to more positive behavior.

More confidence. With optimism, our relationship with ourselves becomes stronger. Self-esteem and self-efficacy are the belief in our abilities to increase, and we may focus more on our strengths. Self-compassion and empathy increase as a result of practicing mindfulness.

Ability to develop positive habits in all areas of life. The need to form new, better-adapted habits never stops. Self-efficacy, mindfulness, and time management improve our ability to build habits.

Improved sleep. As with physical fitness, mental fitness also contributes to better quality sleep.

Train Your Brain for Mental Fitness

One of modern neuroscience’s most exciting findings is that our brains are neuroplastic, meaning that they can change. The way that we think and behave can strengthen or weaken specific neural pathways. This means that we can influence the structure and functioning of our brains to maximize our mental wellbeing.

With any kind of practice, regularity and consistency are crucial to building strength and fitness. Mental fitness is no different. What is important is to start exercising your mind and developing your psychological core today.

—

—

