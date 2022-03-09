Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Mental Health in Addiction Recovery: ‘You Are Only as Successful as You Can Imagine’

Mental Health in Addiction Recovery: ‘You Are Only as Successful as You Can Imagine’

Dr. Vibe hosts renowned addiction consultant Dr. Robb Kelly.

by Leave a Comment

Robb Kelly, Ph.D. is a renowned addiction consultant who believes in treating the problem of addiction, not the symptoms. He has worked for many years helping addicts and alcoholics to recover their lives from the disease of addiction. Based on his own experiences working with addicts and alcoholics over the last 20 years, a PhD in Psychology from Oxford University and as a recovered alcoholic himself – he is a triple threat against the disease of addiction. Dr. Kelly was the CEO of a thriving telecommunications company when the walls came crashing down on him due to alcoholism. He ended up homeless and broken on the streets of Manchester, England until he found the courage to save himself.

He has lectured on the subject of addiction at many high-profile universities, national conferences, public schools, churches, business organizations and hospitals, and is recognized as a leading authority on addiction recovery methods that are changing lives all around the world. Dr. Kelly is currently the CEO of the Robb Kelly Recovery Group, an addiction recovery coaching company he created based on extensive research and behaviour studies that he conducted over the last 20 years. Dr. Kelly’s methods may seem unconventional leading some people to refer to him as “The Gordon Ramsay of the Addiction World” because of his direct, no-nonsense, and candid approach to treating addiction. Dr. Kelly works to “make the road of recovery less of a mystery tour.”

A sought-after recovery expert, Dr. Kelly has appeared on such shows as The Doctors, Eye Opener, Good Morning Texas, and Kens5 morning news. A sample of radio and print interviews include The Jim Bohannon Show, Miracles in Recovery, and USA Today. Dr. Kelly hosted Sober Celebs show on KLIF radio in Dallas, and currently hosts the Recovery Channel podcast featuring special guests discussing a variety of mental health issues. Instructor/speaker for Let’s Get Back to 98% Recovery DVDs used in prisons and recovery treatment centers throughout the US. Dr. Kelly shares his personal highs and lows as he struggled and overcame crippling alcoholism in the November 2019 release of the book Daddy, Daddy Please Stop Drinking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Recently, Dr. Kelly was live on our show. During our conversation, Dr. Kelly talked about:

00:00 Intro
5:05 His childhood and upbringing as a lower class family in Manchester
7:40 His journey growing up with alcoholism running in the family
15:00 A glimpse of what his life looks like now since recovering and becoming successful
20:00 His spiritual awakening / doing God’s work
26:30 How / why he moved to America
28:40 Alcoholism and drug addiction / Causes and challenges
34:05 How the pandemic and isolation has affected people’s mental health / contributed to the rise in alcohol and drug abuse
37:20 You are only as successful as you can imagine / you limit yourself when you don’t believe in yourself / you limit yourself when you don’t believe your potential is infinite
46:00 His organization, The Robb Kelly Recovery Group, and how they provide guidance and support to those in need
51:20 Believe in how empowered you are / your potential is infinite, you just have to believe in it

 

Watch the full conversation:

You can contact Dr. Kelly via:

Website – http://www.robbkelly.com/
Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/drrobbkelly
Twitter – @RobbKellyGroup
Instagram – @robbkellyrecoverygroup
Linkedin – http://linkedin.com/in/dr-robb-kelly-…
Email – [email protected]

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x