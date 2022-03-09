Mental Health in Addiction Recovery: ‘You Are Only as Successful as You Can Imagine’

Robb Kelly, Ph.D. is a renowned addiction consultant who believes in treating the problem of addiction, not the symptoms. He has worked for many years helping addicts and alcoholics to recover their lives from the disease of addiction. Based on his own experiences working with addicts and alcoholics over the last 20 years, a PhD in Psychology from Oxford University and as a recovered alcoholic himself – he is a triple threat against the disease of addiction. Dr. Kelly was the CEO of a thriving telecommunications company when the walls came crashing down on him due to alcoholism. He ended up homeless and broken on the streets of Manchester, England until he found the courage to save himself.

He has lectured on the subject of addiction at many high-profile universities, national conferences, public schools, churches, business organizations and hospitals, and is recognized as a leading authority on addiction recovery methods that are changing lives all around the world. Dr. Kelly is currently the CEO of the Robb Kelly Recovery Group, an addiction recovery coaching company he created based on extensive research and behaviour studies that he conducted over the last 20 years. Dr. Kelly’s methods may seem unconventional leading some people to refer to him as “The Gordon Ramsay of the Addiction World” because of his direct, no-nonsense, and candid approach to treating addiction. Dr. Kelly works to “make the road of recovery less of a mystery tour.”

A sought-after recovery expert, Dr. Kelly has appeared on such shows as The Doctors, Eye Opener, Good Morning Texas, and Kens5 morning news. A sample of radio and print interviews include The Jim Bohannon Show, Miracles in Recovery, and USA Today. Dr. Kelly hosted Sober Celebs show on KLIF radio in Dallas, and currently hosts the Recovery Channel podcast featuring special guests discussing a variety of mental health issues. Instructor/speaker for Let’s Get Back to 98% Recovery DVDs used in prisons and recovery treatment centers throughout the US. Dr. Kelly shares his personal highs and lows as he struggled and overcame crippling alcoholism in the November 2019 release of the book Daddy, Daddy Please Stop Drinking.

Recently, Dr. Kelly was live on our show. During our conversation, Dr. Kelly talked about:

00:00 Intro

5:05 His childhood and upbringing as a lower class family in Manchester

7:40 His journey growing up with alcoholism running in the family

15:00 A glimpse of what his life looks like now since recovering and becoming successful

20:00 His spiritual awakening / doing God’s work

26:30 How / why he moved to America

28:40 Alcoholism and drug addiction / Causes and challenges

34:05 How the pandemic and isolation has affected people’s mental health / contributed to the rise in alcohol and drug abuse

37:20 You are only as successful as you can imagine / you limit yourself when you don’t believe in yourself / you limit yourself when you don’t believe your potential is infinite

46:00 His organization, The Robb Kelly Recovery Group, and how they provide guidance and support to those in need

51:20 Believe in how empowered you are / your potential is infinite, you just have to believe in it

Watch the full conversation:

You can contact Dr. Kelly via:

Website – http://www.robbkelly.com/

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/drrobbkelly

Twitter – @RobbKellyGroup

Instagram – @robbkellyrecoverygroup

Linkedin – http://linkedin.com/in/dr-robb-kelly-…

Email – [email protected]

