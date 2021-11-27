MetLife Recognized as a Military Friendly Employer for the 10th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly® Employer and a 2022 Military Friendly Spouse Employer.

This marks a decade of recognition for MetLife’s commitment to supporting veterans and fostering a culture that honors military service. It is the seventh year in a row MetLife has been recognized for creating sustainable, meaningful career paths for military spouses.

“MetLife believes that a competitive, future-focused workplace must be an inclusive one,” said MetLife Chief Financial Officer John McCallion, who also serves as executive sponsor of the company’s Veterans Initiative. “We value the unique experiences and perspectives military veterans offer as we develop solutions for our customers, and we’re committed to supporting a workforce and communities where veterans can thrive.”

The Military Friendly lists are based on extensive research using public data for thousands of federal contractors, input from military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Employers survey from participating companies.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation have a variety of veteran support programs:

MVET is an employee-led inclusion network focused on building awareness of the unique skills and experiences of veterans and fostering those skills to support long-term career success at MetLife.

To attract veterans to work for MetLife, the company partners with organizations such as Hiring Our Heroes, Bunker Labs, Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and North Carolina for Military Employment.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation contribute over $1 million a year to mentor veterans transitioning into the workforce, support veteran and veteran-spouse entrepreneurship, and provide access to financial health resources. The company and MetLife Foundation also support programs to help disabled veterans and provide housing and free museum access to active-duty military and their families.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation are sponsors of the Valor Games Southeast, a national adaptive sports competition for disabled members and veterans of the Armed Forces.

Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with veteran-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Veteran Business Development Council and provides mentorships, scholarships, and executive education to help its veteran-owned suppliers succeed and grow.

To learn more about how MetLife is creating an inclusive workplace, visit MetLife.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

—

This post was previously published on Business Wire.

***

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock